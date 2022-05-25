7 Bengali restaurants in Delhi to visit for maachh and more

For a Bengali living away from home, there’s no time like every day to indulge in delectable Bengali food. These Bengali restaurants in Delhi serve delicious Bengali fares to keep the ‘probashi’ Bengalis happy.
From street food like cutlets and chops to fine dining servings of ilish and mangsho, a Bengali can have it all. While living outside Bengal can be difficult without the regular Sunday special lunch of mangsho-bhaat, Bengalis in Delhi have a pretty safe haven in terms of food. The capital houses cuisines from all states in India, but Bengali cuisine needs a special mention. Whether you are craving some good ol’ homestyle Bengali food or some fancy fish curry, Delhi has plenty of options. We have listed the best Bengali restaurants in Delhi for you in one place so that you don’t have to.
Best Bengali restaurants in Delhi
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Visit this little eatery tucked away in the lanes of Market 2 at CR Park when you want your ideal Bengali Sunday lunch. One of the most authentic Bengali restaurants in Delhi, their kosha maangsho needs a special shoutout. Quiet and minimal decor, this place will remind you of any humble eatery along the streets of Kolkata. Visit them on any regular day to dig in the plates of fish curry and rice that sell out in no time.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /7
One of the most authentic Bengali restaurants in town, this place is a brand on its own that needs no introduction. Shorshey Bhapa Chingri, Tomato Jaggery Chutney, Jumbo Prawns, Dhonepata Chicken, Daab Chingri, Kosha Mangsho, Cholar Daal and Potoler Dolma with luchi are some of the must-haves here. If this got your taste buds salivating, head over to this beautiful restaurant ASAP!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/hashtagkolkatafood
3 /7
Inexpensive, authentic, cosy decor and a fantastic menu- Bijoli Grill is a holy grail for all Bengali food lovers in the city. Try their Daab Chingri and Aloo Posto if comfort Bengali food is what you’re looking for. Their Kosha Mangsho, Kabiraji Cutlet, Mishti Doi Mutton Kosha require special mentions too for transporting you back to Kolkata in one bite.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/panfriedstyle
4 /7
With a super extensive menu, this place serves an array of state-wise Indian cuisines, but their Bengali menu stands out the most. With the closest rendition of the Kolkata biryani in Delhi, this place is a go-to for all homesick Bengalis. You should also try their Kosha Mangsho, Bangla Fish Biryani and Chicken Mughlai Curry if you want to go beyond the regular biryani.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /7
Think of some Golbarir Mutton, Gandharaj Mutton, Ilish Shorshe and Bata Shorshe Jhal. Wondering where to find the best ones in Delhi? The answer is Amar Shonar Bangla. If you want to settle for some light munchies for snacking, this palace makes the best of them too. Mochar Chop, Veg Cutlet, Egg Devil, Posto Narkel Bora and Boneless Chicken Pakora, you name it, they have it.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
6 /7
Want a break from the same old bread pakoras and indulge in some Kolkata snacky goodness? Dadu Cutlet Shop at CR Park is where you need to be. Alu Chop, Mutton Chop, Egg Devil Chop, Fish Cutlet, Chicken Mughlai Porota and more, street food can’t get better than this.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/dfwexplore
We can’t have an article on Kolkata food and not have the world-famous Kolkata biryani in it. For the most authentic Kolkata biryani in town, bookmark this place on your map. Apart from their lip-smacking biryani, you also get melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, chunky, juicy rolls, and the famous Mughlai Parathas.
Image: Courtesy Instagram