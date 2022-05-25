7 Bengali restaurants in Delhi to visit for maachh and more

For a Bengali living away from home, there’s no time like every day to indulge in delectable Bengali food. These Bengali restaurants in Delhi serve delicious Bengali fares to keep the ‘probashi’ Bengalis happy.

From street food like cutlets and chops to fine dining servings of ilish and mangsho, a Bengali can have it all. While living outside Bengal can be difficult without the regular Sunday special lunch of mangsho-bhaat, Bengalis in Delhi have a pretty safe haven in terms of food. The capital houses cuisines from all states in India, but Bengali cuisine needs a special mention. Whether you are craving some good ol’ homestyle Bengali food or some fancy fish curry, Delhi has plenty of options. We have listed the best Bengali restaurants in Delhi for you in one place so that you don’t have to.

Best Bengali restaurants in Delhi