7 Bengali chicken recipes that are extraordinarily good!

Bengal, even with its ethnic diversity and multiculturalism, has managed to hold its ground when it comes to its culinary choices. These Bengali chicken recipes are proof!

With culinary influences from Mughals, British, French, Malaysian cuisines and more, Bengal has always been a mixed bag. Its food is diverse and if you were raised in the state, you have grown up loving them all. But when it comes down to authentic Bengali food, we like to keep it homely, simple and comfortable. Low on the spices and yet high on taste, these Bengali chicken recipes are witness to the best of Bengali cuisine- a dish does not have to be high on complex spices to be tasty. Let’s take a look.

Bengali chicken recipes to swear by

Murgir Jhol

The classic, the favourite, the comfort food for every Bengali, this simple chicken curry recipe is one of the most common Bengali chicken recipes. If you are home on a Sunday afternoon, this simple murgir jhol along with steaming hot rice and some aloo bhaja is a staple.

Chicken Rezala

Onion and cashew based curries aren’t very common in Bengal, since we like to keep things light. But this one’s an exception. Cooked over low flame for a long time, this Bengali chicken recipe is rich, yet subtle, aromatic and won’t make your stomach feel heavy.

Chicken Dak Bungalow

Another simple chicken curry, this one the one with a potato and egg, and that makes all the difference. Its origin goes back to the Dakbangla caretakers who used to cook this recipe. The entire thought behind this recipe is that it’s not supposed to be elaborate and is to be made with basic ingredients and spices.

Chicken Chaap

Bengal has its own version of this Nizami dish and if you haven’t tried it yet, you should once. This Bengali chicken recipe needs big, succulent chicken thigh pieces marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then cooked on medium-low flame for a long time. This enhances the taste and the texture of the dish.

Chicken Jhalfrezi

This is an Anglo-Indian chicken dish that Bengalis have adapted and made their own. High on cumin and peppers, this recipe is peppy and will give you just the right amount of spicy kick that your palette needs.

Posto Chicken

Posto (poppy seeds) and chicken, two of the most favourite things for a Bengali and this Bengali chicken recipe is just what you will need for the best of both worlds. Quick and easy, the best part about this dish is that the chicken requires no marination and can be made in no time.

Chicken Cutlet

A crispy, crusty creak from all the curries in this list, a chicken cutlet is a Bengali’s favourite way to unwind over some cha after work. Chicken fillet marinated in spices, dipped in eggs, coated bread crumbs and deep fried till it turns brown, this is as good as it gets!

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy tasteofbengal.in/Instagram

