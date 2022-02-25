Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry

Whether you want to have a light breakfast of coffee and croissants, or a hearty breakfast spread, Bread and Chocolate in the serene Auroville township of Pondicherry is your ideal place. It is a small bakery cum cafe with a menu that will leave you asking for more. Even though there are limited options on the menu, that is no reason to be disappointed, as it will make you keep coming back for more.

Image: Courtesy Instagram