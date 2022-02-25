Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry

Pondicherry, the Union Territory famous for its French architecture, churches and beaches, is equally celebratory of its cuisine. From local to European, and even Asian flavours, Pondicherry has a lot to offer for all food enthusiasts. Harbouring the best French cafes in India, Pondicherry is the quintessential breakfast place for those who love to start their day with a scrumptious breakfast spread.
Here are the best breakfast joints in Pondicherry
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /12
Whether you want to have a light breakfast of coffee and croissants, or a hearty breakfast spread, Bread and Chocolate in the serene Auroville township of Pondicherry is your ideal place. It is a small bakery cum cafe with a menu that will leave you asking for more. Even though there are limited options on the menu, that is no reason to be disappointed, as it will make you keep coming back for more.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /12
With a boho charm and eccentric ambience, this boutique cafe is all about its french decor in a vintage setting. The breakfast menu is the quintessential breakfast spread- with Gazpacho, sandwiches baguette and a delectable fondant au Chocolat. Sip on their Hibiscus flower syrup to have a complete breakfast.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
3 /12
Situated in one of the most popular hotels in Pondicherry, Villa Shanti sits inside a 19th-century restored villa with gorgeous interiors and an old-world charm. They are famous for their food, but their breakfast spreads are exceptional and worth trying. Get your hands on their Continental breakfast. You can choose to sit alfresco in the courtyard or on the veranda that runs across the courtyard.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
4 /12
For exquisite French vibes, Coromandel Cafe is your destination. Housed in a French-era mansion, the exterior is done up in pastel pink, and the interiors are done in white fronds along the mossy green walls. This cafe locally sources farm-fresh ingredients, so your breakfast is all things garden-fresh and natural.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /12
A boutique restaurant that is all about French architecture in all its grandeur. At the backdrop of this cafe is a historic villa, which is all about serenity and bliss. If you want to forget the outside world and have a hearty breakfast amidst nature, La Maison Rose provides the perfect ambience for that.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
6 /12
Le Café is almost synonymous with Pondicherry; it is that famous! Located on the beach road, it is the only seafront café in Pondicherry. Head to this cafe for an interrupted view of the sea and a cool breeze while you indulge in a delicious breakfast. The best part? It is open around the clock, so whenever you wake up, you can head here to grab some breakfast.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/shal_lamwang_aran
7 /12
The Auroville Bakery is your go-to spot for fresh baked goods early in the morning. Croissants, pizzas, baguettes, pies, quiches, tarts, rolls- you name it, they have it. Head to this bakery on weekdays to kill your weekday blues before you start your day, as they are closed on Sundays.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/earth.ecology
8 /12
This open-air cafe is set amidst lush greenery. So if you are looking for some quiet time away to have your breakfast in nature and silence, this is going to be your perfect choice. With an atmosphere that exudes warmth and a homely nature, Satsanga will make you feel like you’re having your breakfast at the comfort of your home.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
9 /12
A small cafe situated at Pondy’s Alliance Francaise, Cafe de Flore is all about simplicity with its food as its real star. Featuring a lovely courtyard, this place is famous for its crepes, delicious pasta, and burgers. Everything on the menu here is made out of farm-fresh veggies. So you get your breakfast fresh and organic.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
10 /12
Whether you are on a solo trip or with friends, this cafe offers the perfect breakfast vibes. Order yourself a cup of steaming coffee and bask in the ambience of this cafe. It is also one of the most popular breakfast places in Pondicherry. You can choose to sit on the garden terrace or the air-conditioned lounge and dive into the gastronomical delight.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
11 /12
If you want everything pretty at your breakfast spot, PY Cafe is your ultimate destination with broken clocks, mirrors on the wall and amazing food. This place is also ideal to light up your Insta feed, with its colourful furniture and stencilled quotes in colourful frames. They have everything on the menu that you can think, sandwiches, pasta, rice noodles, Thai curry, and all-day breakfast options as well.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
12 /12
Serving pies, cakes and savouries, the bakery cum cafe looks straight out of a Barbie world. You will come across this place down the streets of White Town in Pondicherry. Eat My Cake adorns a magenta and teal colour palette, a tiny al fresco dining space, a pink chalkboard right outside that lists their specials and a rooftop space too. Bagels, salads, quiches and cheese platters are on the breakfast menu that’s served till 11.00 am.
Image: Courtesy
Hero image: Courtesy Unsplash/Brooke Lark