Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry
Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry
Food & Drink
25 Feb 2022 12:49 PM

Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry

Sreetama Basu
Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry
Food & Drink
Feast like a king at these 12 best breakfast joints in Pondicherry

Pondicherry, the Union Territory famous for its French architecture, churches and beaches, is equally celebratory of its cuisine. From local to European, and even Asian flavours, Pondicherry has a lot to offer for all food enthusiasts. Harbouring the best French cafes in India, Pondicherry is the quintessential breakfast place for those who love to start their day with a scrumptious breakfast spread.

Here are the best breakfast joints in Pondicherry

Jump To / Table of Contents

Bread and Chocolate

1 /12

Bread and Chocolate

Whether you want to have a light breakfast of coffee and croissants, or a hearty breakfast spread, Bread and Chocolate in the serene Auroville township of Pondicherry is your ideal place. It is a small bakery cum cafe with a menu that will leave you asking for more. Even though there are limited options on the menu, that is no reason to be disappointed, as it will make you keep coming back for more.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Bread and Chocolate
Address
MDR 1115, Auroville Rd, Kuilapalayam, Tamil Nadu 605101
Phone
+91413 262 3778
Visit here
Cafe des Arts

2 /12

Cafe des Arts

With a boho charm and eccentric ambience, this boutique cafe is all about its french decor in a vintage setting. The breakfast menu is the quintessential breakfast spread- with Gazpacho, sandwiches baguette and a delectable fondant au Chocolat. Sip on their Hibiscus flower syrup to have a complete breakfast.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Cafe des Arts
Address
10, Suffren St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91 99944 81914
Visit here
Villa Shanti

3 /12

Villa Shanti

Situated in one of the most popular hotels in Pondicherry, Villa Shanti sits inside a 19th-century restored villa with gorgeous interiors and an old-world charm. They are famous for their food, but their breakfast spreads are exceptional and worth trying. Get your hands on their Continental breakfast. You can choose to sit alfresco in the courtyard or on the veranda that runs across the courtyard.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Villa Shanti
Address
14, Suffren St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91413 420 0028
Visit here
Coromandel Cafe

4 /12

Coromandel Cafe

For exquisite French vibes, Coromandel Cafe is your destination. Housed in a French-era mansion, the exterior is done up in pastel pink, and the interiors are done in white fronds along the mossy green walls. This cafe locally sources farm-fresh ingredients, so your breakfast is all things garden-fresh and natural.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Coromandel Cafe
Address
8, Romain Rolland St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91 94892 14332
Visit here
La Maison Rose

5 /12

La Maison Rose

A boutique restaurant that is all about French architecture in all its grandeur. At the backdrop of this cafe is a historic villa, which is all about serenity and bliss. If you want to forget the outside world and have a hearty breakfast amidst nature, La Maison Rose provides the perfect ambience for that.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

La Maison Rose
Address
8, Romain Rolland St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91413 421 0806
Visit here
Le Café

6 /12

Le Café

Le Café is almost synonymous with Pondicherry; it is that famous! Located on the beach road, it is the only seafront café in Pondicherry. Head to this cafe for an interrupted view of the sea and a cool breeze while you indulge in a delicious breakfast. The best part? It is open around the clock, so whenever you wake up, you can head here to grab some breakfast.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/shal_lamwang_aran

Le Café
Address
WRJP+J8M, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91413 233 4949
Visit here
Auroville Bakery

7 /12

Auroville Bakery

The Auroville Bakery is your go-to spot for fresh baked goods early in the morning. Croissants, pizzas, baguettes, pies, quiches, tarts, rolls- you name it, they have it. Head to this bakery on weekdays to kill your weekday blues before you start your day, as they are closed on Sundays.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/earth.ecology

Auroville Bakery
Address
Auroville Rd, Kuilapalayam, Bommayapalayam, Tamil Nadu 605101
Phone
+91413 262 2159
Visit here
Satsanga

8 /12

Satsanga

This open-air cafe is set amidst lush greenery. So if you are looking for some quiet time away to have your breakfast in nature and silence, this is going to be your perfect choice. With an atmosphere that exudes warmth and a homely nature, Satsanga will make you feel like you’re having your breakfast at the comfort of your home.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Satsanga
Address
54, La Bourdonnais St, Near PWD New Head Office, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91413 222 5867
Visit here
Cafe de Flore

9 /12

Cafe de Flore

A small cafe situated at Pondy’s Alliance Francaise, Cafe de Flore is all about simplicity with its food as its real star. Featuring a lovely courtyard, this place is famous for its crepes, delicious pasta, and burgers. Everything on the menu here is made out of farm-fresh veggies. So you get your breakfast fresh and organic.

Image: Courtesy Facebook

Cafe de Flore
Address
No 37, Rue Dumas, Pondicherry Ho, Pondicherry - 605001 (Near Maison Colombani Alliance Francaise)
Phone
+91 97862 90201
Visit here
Rendezvous Cafe

10 /12

Rendezvous Cafe

Whether you are on a solo trip or with friends, this cafe offers the perfect breakfast vibes. Order yourself a cup of steaming coffee and bask in the ambience of this cafe. It is also one of the most popular breakfast places in Pondicherry. You can choose to sit on the garden terrace or the air-conditioned lounge and dive into the gastronomical delight.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Rendezvous Cafe
Address
30, Rue, Suffren St, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91 96299 78402
Visit here
PY Cafe

11 /12

PY Cafe

If you want everything pretty at your breakfast spot, PY Cafe is your ultimate destination with broken clocks, mirrors on the wall and amazing food. This place is also ideal to light up your Insta feed, with its colourful furniture and stencilled quotes in colourful frames. They have everything on the menu that you can think, sandwiches, pasta, rice noodles, Thai curry, and all-day breakfast options as well.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

PY Cafe
Address
#132, Mission St, Next To Kalki, Heritage Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91 99408 07167
Visit here
Eat my Cake!

12 /12

Eat my Cake!

Serving pies, cakes and savouries, the bakery cum cafe looks straight out of a Barbie world. You will come across this place down the streets of White Town in Pondicherry. Eat My Cake adorns a magenta and teal colour palette, a tiny al fresco dining space, a pink chalkboard right outside that lists their specials and a rooftop space too. Bagels, salads, quiches and cheese platters are on the breakfast menu that’s served till 11.00 am.

Image: Courtesy

Hero image: Courtesy Unsplash/Brooke Lark

Eat my Cake!
Address
5, Romain Rolland St, White Town, Puducherry, 605001
Phone
+91 89400 54097
Visit here
Breakfast Buffet american breakfast breakfast spots best breakfast Pondicherry cafes in Pondicherry
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.