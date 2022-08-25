Best spots in Bangalore for breakfasts worth rolling out of bed for

In India’s garden city, ‘good mornings’ come with a grand feast. This could feature anything from ghee-laden dosas and melt-in-the-mouth idlis to cheesy omelettes and indulgent French toasts. Here’s looking at the best spots for breakfast in Bangalore.

Bangalore firmly stands by the adage, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” How else would you explain the throng of darshinis, artisanal coffee shops, and Pinterest-worthy cafes that populate its streets and bylanes? In fact, a quintessential local experience in the city involves lining up outside a hole-in-the-wall as early as 6:00 am for a bite of traditional South Indian fare.

Of late, however, brunches and spreads with global fare have also gathered steam. We’re talking classic English breakfasts, innovative sandwiches, specialty coffees, cold-pressed juices – the whole shebang. Whether you’re popping by for a layover or need a switch up from your usual bread and butter (or cereal) routine – the city’s culinary landscape promises to make the start of your day delicious. Here’s our pick of the best spots.

Best places to head to in Bangalore for delicious breakfast

Brick Oven

King oyster mushrooms for breakfast? Sign us up! This spot in the city – known for its comfort-fare – dishes out more than just indulgent wood-fired oven pizzas. Their breakfast menu features stacked sandwiches, made with in-house buttered and toasted sourdoughs, authentic bagels, and toasties. Toppings include unique ingredients like prosciutto and oyster mushrooms and classic numbers like smoked salmon and soft cheese. The caprese sandwich, with handmade mozzarella, fresh basil, and juicy heirloom tomatoes as well as Turkish toast with lemon garlic yoghurt and eggs come highly recommended.

Address: 20-A3, Ground Floor, Santosh Tower, 3rd Road, EPIP Zone, Whitefield, Bengaluru

RCB Bar and Cafe

Promising unique culinary experiences, RCB has the most eclectic offerings on their menu. The chic cafe and bar is a sprawling establishment, complete with a 40-foot bar. And while nights here are bustling with quirky cocktails and heart-thumping music, Sunday mornings are reserved for more decadent affairs. Titled the ‘Breakfast Club,’ the spread here changes every week. The aim? To celebrate different cuisines, ingredients, cultures, and memories. Your plate could feature anything from breakfast tacos and chocolate babka French toast to nandan chicken curry with puttu and egg molee with rice pathiri. Best part? The chefs at the helm of affairs are fun, experimental, and celebrated. Head on over for a one-of-a-kind experience.

Address: SOBHA1, 1st Floor, 50, St Mark’s Rd, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Hole In The Wall Cafe

Wildly popular for its classic breakfast menu, this cafe in Bengaluru promises a lip-smacking start to your day. On offer are options like the farmer’s breakfast with baked beans, fried eggs, and mushrooms, pork chorizo breakfast tacos with fried eggs, meat platters, cheesy scrambled eggs with brown bread, Goan sausages with pao, and more! Sweet tooths, choose from the pancakes and waffles – of which the apple pie, Baileys mousse cake, and Ferrero Rocher renditions come highly recommended. Pair these with something refreshing from their range of juices, teas, coffees, and floats. Delicious!

Address: 4, 8th Main Rd, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

The Filter Coffee

Giving North Bengaluru a reason to wake up early, The Filter Coffee is a no-fuss establishment that serves up delicious South Indian fare on banana-leaf plates. On offer are soft idlis, chilli bajji, banana bajji, aloo bonda, venn pongal, medu vada, idiyappam, lemon sevai, kuzhi paniyaram, poori masala, masala dosa, and more! The ghee dosa and podi uthappam come highly recommended. The chutneys here are packed with flavour and you can ask the staff to take some home as well. That aside, don’t forget to pair your meal with a glass of warm, soul-satisfying filter coffee.

Address: 7th Main Rd, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

Church Street Social

This popular neighbourhood cafe and bar is known for its eccentric cocktails and expansive menu of comfort fare. Unbeknownst to most, however, is the fact that the all-day breakfast menu packs some of the most scrumptious offerings. You could pick from blueberry pancakes with maple syrup, Social egg bhurjee with Akuri spices, Irani omelette, stuffed parathas, and pancakes saddled with bacon and chicken sausages. That’s not all, you could also choose to have your eggs cooked and served the way you prefer, with baked beans, ham, toast, or grilled tomato. Pair this with their range of artisanal coffees from Dope Coffee Roasters and you’ve got yourself a breakfast worth remembering.

Address: Church St 46/1, Cobalt, Haridevpur, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Veena Stores

This beloved hole-in-the-wall in the city is easy to spot. All you need to look for is long lines of people that run into the streets of Malleshwaram as early as 6:30 am. First established as a local condiments store in 1977, the spot transformed into a bustling breakfast hub. On the menu are melt-in-the-mouth idlis, served with mint, coriander, and coconut chutney. These alone are worth the wait and promise to be unlike any idlis you’ve tried before. However, they also serve up traditional vadas, bisibelebath, and kesari bath. Be sure to head here early or order in. Don’t miss out.

Address: 183, Margosa Rd, Malleswaram, Bengaluru

Vidyarthi Bhavan

Any breakfast roundup in Bengaluru would be incomplete without a classic, local-approved spot for dosa. That’s where this iconic, vintage restaurant in Bengaluru comes in. Vidyarthi Bhavan offers the most fluffy, golden dosas that are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. The masala rendition comes with potato or sagu filling and towers of stacked-up dosas are a common sight here. The best part? There’s a generous serving of ghee in every bite. To round things out, you could also savour the medu vada, kesari bath, poori sagu, or rava vada. A cup of filter coffee to wash it all down and you’ve got yourself the perfect South Indian breakfast. Be sure to head there early for a seat, especially on the weekends.

Address: 32, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bangalore

154 Breakfast Club

Few places know their way around a classic American-style breakfast like this laidback cafe. The menu features options like the farmer’s fest with mushroom ragout and baked beans, belly be good with eggs and fluffy pancakes, meat your maker with chicken sausages and bacon, and open arms with sourdough and hummus. That’s not all, there’s a dedicated menu for eggs to order – scrambled, plain, sunny side-up, omelette as well as breakfast rolls, toasts, and sandwiches. If you’re on a health streak, the cafe offers egg white delicacies with greens and mushrooms. Drop by if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Address: No. 440, 2nd Floor, 8th Main Rd, Koramangala 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

