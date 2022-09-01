Best breakfast spots in Delhi to start your mornings on a flavourful note

Breakfasts are undoubtedly among the best ways to start a day. A plate of filling and delicious can make your day better, and if you’re in the capital city, these places offer the best breakfast in Delhi for you to try.

A powerful, punchy and nutritious breakfast is probably among the best ways to start your day (or start your cheat day, in case you are high on fitness). Not only is breakfast a great way to catch up with old friends, but it’s equally good if you want to host an important meeting (or an informal one). Or if you’re alone, a breakfast date can be the perfect start to your long day.

Delhi, as a city, is a hub for foodies. From delectable North Indian fare to scrumptious South Indian meals, world cuisine and more, the city has something for all. And this is not just limited to lunches and dinners — the city has ample offerings when it comes to breakfast, and several breakfast spots in Delhi that offer these delectable treats.

What is the best breakfast in Delhi?

If you are a foodie, you will never be disappointed in Delhi. The city offers variety of scrumptious local breakfast items, including chole bhature, nihari, nagori halwa and aloo-puri — all of which can be found at places across Delhi. Not just traditional fare, you will also find international options like the English breakfast, American pancakes, vegan treats, smoothie bowls and more, to satiate all taste buds.

Best places for breakfast in Delhi

Habitat Hub

India Habitat Centre is among the best breakfast spots in Delhi, and has been for years now. The place recently got a revamp, and the new vibe is equally fun. They serve all-day breakfast, and among their vast variety includes cereal, bagels, muffins, sausages, pancakes, waffles and eggs and a lot more. Do try their American breakfast options, and visit with your friends and loved ones for a fun morning.

Address: Habitat Hub – India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro stations are Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) and Khan Market (Violet Line)

Opening Hours: 7:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 11 4366 3162

Instagram Link: Habitat World

Cost: Rs 1,800 (approx, for two)

What To Try: American breakfast, bagels, waffles and pancakes

DiGhent Cafe

Located in Gurugram and Khan Market, DiGhent offers a comfortable, cosy setting, along with delicious meals that cater to both official meetings as well as a day out with your loved ones. It also makes for a great place to work from, and you can enjoy cups of coffee and a yummy meal as you fill up your tummy and your heart! Opt for world delicacies, including waffles, hot chocolate, German sausages, varieties of eggs and a lot more.

Address: DiGhent Cafe, Khan Market

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Khan Market (Violet Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 99109 98259

Instagram Link: DiGhent Cafe

Cost: Rs 1,700 (approx, for two)

What To Try: English and German brunches, eggs benedict, hot chocolate

Rose Cafe

If you are one of those people who loves to take pictures of their food and the setting around for Instagram, Rose Cafe is the perfect choice. This is not all, the place also offers some of the best choices for your morning meal, making it among the best places for breakfast in Delhi. They also serve all-day breakfasts, and have menu options such as sandwiches, choose your own eggs and more.

Address: Saidullajab, Saket

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Saket (Yellow Line)

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Contact: +91 91808 88762

Instagram Link: Rose Cafe Delhi

Cost: Rs 1,400 (approx, for two)

What To Try: All day breakfasts, eggs to order, RC Special Breakfast plate, sandwiches

Andhra Bhavan Canteen

One can never go wrong with a South Indian meal, and Andhra Bhavan offers among the best breakfast in Delhi. Dig into soft, fluffy idlis, filter coffee, crunchy vadas, crisp dosas and a lot more. The place makes for a great stop before you head to work, especially on a Monday morning, to beat the blues!

Address: Andhra Bhavan Canteen, 1, Ashoka Road, near Feroze Shah Road

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Janpath

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 10:30 am; 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm; 7:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Contact: +91 11 2338 2031

Facebook Link: Andhra Bhavan Canteen

Cost: Rs 350 ( approx, for two)

What To Try: Dosas, upma, utapama, idli, vada, filter coffee, South Indian Thali (for brunch)

Sita Ram Diwan Chand

A staple Sunday breakfast in many Delhi homes is a plate of hot chole bhature. This meal is only made better if the street food comes from Sita Ram Diwan Chand, among the most popular chole bhature places in Delhi. So, head there with your gang of friends or family on your day off, or step out with your colleagues for some mid-work or post-work fun.

Address: MD-2, DDA Market, Pitampura New Delhi (they also have an outlet in Paschim Vihar)

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Near Kohat Enclave Metro Station (Red Line)

Opening Hours: Opens at 8:00 am

Contact: +91 99999 37406

Instagram Link: Sita Ram Diwan Chand

Cost: Rs 74 per plate

What To Try: Chole bhature, lassi

Hotel Sarvana Bhawan

Another spot for a delectable South Indian breakfast, Hotel Sarvana Bhavan has been a favourite among locals and tourists for years now. On offer are items such as idlis, vadas, upma and more. The filter coffee and badam halwa are a must-try here.

Address: Hotel Sarvana Bhavan, P-13, Connaught Place

How To Reach: Nearest metro stations are Rajiv Chowk and Barakhamba Road (Blue Line) and Janpath (Violet Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 10:45 pm

Contact: +91 11 2331 6060

Instagram Link: Hotel Sarvana Bhavan

Cost: Rs 500 (approx)

What To Try: Filter coffee, butter masala roast dosai, mini idli, onion uttapam

AMA Cafe

AMA Cafe is probably why Majnu Ka Tilla is so popular in Delhi. The quaint cafe is a well-known college hangout spot, and makes for a great place for the best breakfast date with your friends. Bite into some of the fluffiest pancakes in Delhi here, along with other breakfast options and beverages.

Address: AMA Cafe, House 6, New Colony, MKT

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Vidhan Sabha (Yellow Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

Contact: +91 11 84489 94259

Instagram Link: AMA Cafe Delhi

Cost: Rs 600 (approx)

What To Try: Pancakes, English breakfast

Cafe Dori

If an Italian breakfast is your jam, Cafe Dori will not disappoint! Head to this beautiful, pet-friendly cafe, which serves among the best breakfasts in Delhi. The cafe also has a shop, Nappa Dori, attached to it, which is a great place to pick up some cool, minimalistic stationary for your loved ones or your work desk.

Address: Cafe Dori, Dhan Mill Compound, Chattarpur

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Chattarpur, but the best way is to reach via a car or cab (they als o have an outlet in Basant Lok)

Opening Hours: 10:30 am to 8:30 pm

Instagram Link: Cafe Dori

Cost: Rs 1,500 (approx, for two)

What To Try: Croffles, bagels, eggs benedict, hot chocolate and varieties of coffee

Cafe Lota

One of Delhi’s favourite hangout spots, Cafe Lota boasts of earthy tones, open surroundings and a warm interior. Nestled within the National Crafts Museum complex, the cafe is ideal for first dates and breakfast meetups. The menu here consists of various Indian offerings, which are simply delicious!

Address: Cafe Lota, National Crafts Museum, Bhairon Marg, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Pragati Maidan (Blue Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 9:00 pm

Contact: +91 78389 60787

Instagram Link: Cafe Lota

Cost: Rs 1,500 (approx, for two)

What To Try: Ragi vada, idli, dosa, filter coffee, appam and stews

Cafe Tesu

Another restaurant serving the best breakfast in Delhi is Cafe Tesu. The place has two outlets – Essex Farms and DLF Avenue, Saket – and each offers some finger-licking food, along with some unique offerings. The Mediterranean-style cafe also has picturesque interiors, perfect for your Instagram stories.

Address: Cafe Tesu, Essex Farms, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Adchini

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is RK Puram (Magenta Line)

Opening Hours: 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Instagram Link: Cafe Tesu

Cost: Rs 1,400 (approx, for two)

What To Try: The American Granola Pancake, Eggsecutive Benedict, The Carnivore Breakfast

Juggernaut

Delhi loves its South Indian khaana, and among the best places to opt for a yummy meal is Juggernaut cafe. So, there’s no wonder that this eatery has made it to this list! Indulge in an amazing South Indian meal here, sip on some refreshing filter coffee, or simply order a delicious meal!

Address: HS16, Kailash Colony Market (other outlets in Delhi, too)

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Kailash Colony (Violet Line)

Opening Hours: 6:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 77779 74444

Instagram Link: Juggernaut

Cost: Rs 1,300 (approx, for two)

What To Try: Filter coffee, South Indian offerings, sandwiches

Amour Bistro

This one’s great if you want to grab a quick bite before you head out for work, or are looking for something delicious after your morning workout. From eggs to Italian and Mediterranean-style breakfasts, the place has them all, and is sure to leave you satiated!

Address: Amour Bistro – 10/48, Malcha Marg Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus (Pink Line) and Dhaula Kuan (Orange Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 12:00 am

Instagram Link: Amour Bistro

Cost: Rs 2,000 (for two)

What To Try: Quinoa Breakfast Salad Bowl, Huevos Rancheros, Avocado And Egg Brekkie Toast, eggs on order

FabCafe By The Lake

Among the most popular cafes in Delhi is FabCafe By The Lake. Located inside Sunder Nursery, the place offers a range of breakfast options, including versions of your favourite treats. Indulge in pav bhaji, chaat, meal bowls and a lot more.

Address: FabCafe By The lake, Sunder Nursery, Delhi

How To Reach: Nearest metro stations are Munirka and Chattarpur (Yellow Line)

Opening Hours: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

Contact: ‎+91 74288 99692

Instagram Link: FabCafe

Cost: Rs 2,000 (for two)

What To Try: Smoothies, akuri, parathas

Colocal

Colocal is definitely among Delhi’s favourite hangout spots, and their hot chocolate is to die for. Go here for their sinful hot chocolate and stay for some amazing food to go along with it.

Address: Colocal Chocolates, Khan Market (outlet in Dhan Mill Compaund, chattarpur, as well)

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Khan Market (Violet Line)

Opening Hours: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Instagram Link: Colocal Chocolates

Cost: Rs 1,500 (approx) for two

What To Try: Hot chocolate, English breakfast

