7 best buffet restaurants in Kolkata where you can treat yourself to unlimited food

Buffets are a delight for foodies. If you love your food as much as we do, this is the ultimate guide to the best buffet restaurants in Kolkata.

The idea of an all-you-can-eat buffet is the best thing for people who literally love food. With unlimited options in each course across various cuisines, it is our own version of a la-la-land. Whether you are looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options to indulge in a buffet, the city of joy will never disappoint you.

The best part? These buffet restaurants in Kolkata range from as less as Rs 500 and can go really high, depending on the amount you are willing to shell out. Not just buffets, the city also offers abundant options even if you have only Rs 50 in your pocket. From delectable street food to high-end fine dining options, Kolkata takes its food very seriously.

For gourmands like Bengalis are, anything less wouldn’t make the cut. Bengali cuisine is inspired by the region’s diverse history and climate. Known for its varied use of spices and its diverse flavour profile, Bengali cuisine traditionally developed in South Asia. Rice is a staple here, that’s served with fish, meat, vegetables, and lentils. If you are a fan of Bengali cuisine, there are numerous Bengali restaurants in the city that you can explore.

But when we are talking about buffets and brunches, there’s so much more the city has to offer. From kebabs and grills to North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, Italian and even authentic Bengali food, you will find every kind of cuisine up on a buffet spread. We have listed all the best buffet restaurants in Kolkata for you, so that you do not fall short on options to dine out this festive season.

Best buffet restaurants to try out in Kolkata