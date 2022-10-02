7 best buffet restaurants in Kolkata where you can treat yourself to unlimited food

Buffets are a delight for foodies. If you love your food as much as we do, this is the ultimate guide to the best buffet restaurants in Kolkata.
The idea of an all-you-can-eat buffet is the best thing for people who literally love food. With unlimited options in each course across various cuisines, it is our own version of a la-la-land. Whether you are looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner options to indulge in a buffet, the city of joy will never disappoint you.
The best part? These buffet restaurants in Kolkata range from as less as Rs 500 and can go really high, depending on the amount you are willing to shell out. Not just buffets, the city also offers abundant options even if you have only Rs 50 in your pocket. From delectable street food to high-end fine dining options, Kolkata takes its food very seriously.
For gourmands like Bengalis are, anything less wouldn’t make the cut. Bengali cuisine is inspired by the region’s diverse history and climate. Known for its varied use of spices and its diverse flavour profile, Bengali cuisine traditionally developed in South Asia. Rice is a staple here, that’s served with fish, meat, vegetables, and lentils. If you are a fan of Bengali cuisine, there are numerous Bengali restaurants in the city that you can explore.
But when we are talking about buffets and brunches, there’s so much more the city has to offer. From kebabs and grills to North Indian, Mughlai, Chinese, Italian and even authentic Bengali food, you will find every kind of cuisine up on a buffet spread. We have listed all the best buffet restaurants in Kolkata for you, so that you do not fall short on options to dine out this festive season.
Best buffet restaurants to try out in Kolkata
This place is a blessing for vegetarians in the city. Casa Kitchen in Minto Park is the restaurant at Hotel Casa Fortuna and it is purely vegetarian. From hot, fresh kachoris to drool-worthy pav bhajis and fresh juices, you will find everything vegetarian here. Extra points for being pocket-friendly. They also have a live South Indian counter. So, expect piping hot vadas and idlis.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
One of the best buffet restaurants in Kolkata, this place is all about authentic Bengali fares. While you are here, their must-try dishes include Dhakai pora mangsho, bhapa ilish, and Nolen Gur ice cream. If you like your meat and fish absolutely fresh, this is your destination.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This is one of the most unique buffet places in Kolkata with a twist, with that special deviation for smoked food. Offering Afghan, North Indian, and Mughlai cuisines, their buffet spread is as vast as you can imagine. They have a live pasta counter too. So pasta lovers, queue up!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
The one name that needs no introduction. Oh! Calcutta is a brand in itself. A buffet on the higher end of the price chart, this place is worth all the money. Offering delectable Bengali fares, they keep the traditional cuisine alive with a touch of modernity.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
For casual and relaxed dining, this buffet restaurant is a great place in Salt Lake. One of the best Continental restaurants in Kolkata, this restaurant near Salt Lake Stadium serves Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. Whether you are looking for an elaborate brunch or dinner, this place never disappoints!
Image: Courtesy thebonginmeee/Instagram
The servers here will not stop filling your plate with grills and kebabs until you ask them to stop. What can be more better than this, right? Stocked with salads, vegetarian and non-vegetarian North Indian fare and an array of desserts, this is a great place to dine with your folks and friends.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
We don’t always think of a romantic date for an all-you-can-eat buffet, but if you believe eating together is a love language, this is the place to be. This is one of the most charming romantic restaurants in Kolkata for couples. Visit this place for their unlimited seafood, variety of fresh juicy kebabs on a live grill, mutton biryani and array of complementarians and desserts.
Image: Courtesy Facebook
Hero Image: Courtesy Jessy Smith/Unsplash, Featured Image: Courtesy Flame N Grill/Instagram