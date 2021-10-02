Six best burger joints in Delhi for the yummiest, juiciest fare

Juicy, cheesy, crispy, piquant — all the things we look for in a good burger. Even though we pledge to eat healthy in 2021, there’s always room for a cheat meal that demands goodness. Here’s a round-up of all the best burger joints in Delhi we love.

This cloud kitchen (delivery-only restaurant) has found loyal fans all across Delhi, especially during the lockdown. Burgerama decided to take on one thing and do it well. From their filling Bacon Triple Cheeseburger to their char-grilled patty burger called The Bender, everything comes marinated in their special burger sauce. And the best bit? They are open till 4:00 am, so you can also satiate your midnight munchy cravings.

When this tiny place on the Shivalik Road in Malviya Nagar opened up, it filled the locals with extreme joy. People from all over the city drop by to try a mouthful of their Tenderloin Burger, which comes with BBQ sauce topped with their signature Hman sauce. Another burger on their recommended list is the Lamb Burger with grilled double patties and signature cheese sauce.

Another cloud kitchen that specialises in burgers with foodie fans across Delhi is Bangin’ Burgers. Their vegetarian fare with eggless buns packs options galore such as Mush Puppies (a burger with chestnut, shitake, and porcini mushroom patty with caramelised onions, English cheddar and basil pesto spread) and Shami (with red onions, tabouleh, coriander chutney, lemon squeeze, chaat masala, and bhujia). They have plenty of exquisite options for meat-lovers as well. They are also open till 4:00 am.

Aku’s has been trending on our favourite burgers’ list since 2019, and safe to say, they are still on our radar this year. This casual dining bar in Defence Colony is the Subway of burger joints where you can handcraft your own burgers. Our must-try list includes Chick and Chunky (a grilled chicken breast accompanied by fried egg yolk, cheese blend, bacon, caramelised onions, lettuce, and their home sauce). They also have options in beetroot, mushroom, and blue cheese.

Another cloud kitchen that’s open till 4:00 am is BIMBo – Burger in my Box, located in Greater Kailash 1. The best thing about this delivery joint is that they keep things simple when it comes to a classic burger. They pick one ingredient and stick with it like their Peppa Pig Burger, a pork belly wrapped in bacon, cheese, and lettuce. Or their Pesto Bomb Burger which is pesto-flavoured potato patty burger.

This new cafe in Saiyad Ul Ajaib Extension, Saket opposite Rose Cafe is the upcoming hideout where you can both work and enjoy a nice meal. While they specialise in brunch fares such as viennoiseries (croissants and cruffins), they also make a mean Korean Fried Chicken Burger, loaded with sriracha aioli, sweet onion relish, cucumber pickle, and their spice home sauce, and served with crispy sweet potatoes.

All images: Courtesy respective Instagram pages