Grab a cup of joe and snacks at these best new cafes in Delhi

Want to head out for a nice cuppa with some friends? Check out the best cafes in Delhi that will make all your social gatherings in 2023 all the more special.

Days into 2023, and we’ve already been welcomed by chilly nights and foggy days in Delhi. But you know what makes all this cold worth the while? Freshly baked goods and a cup of strong, hot and (if you like it) sweet coffee. And we’ve found just the places to grab your cuppa at!

Whether you’re alone or with company, visiting a cafe is a fun experience. Getting a hot beverage, sitting by the window and reading a book (or winding up work), meeting a potential client or employer/employee or going on a date at one of those picturesque eateries in the city, cafes serve all social purposes. With their classic, clean aesthetic, most of these spaces are designed to let your creative juices flow and bring you a sense of calm. So, If you love visiting cafes and sampling coffees and goodies as much as we do, check out the best new cafes that have opened up in Delhi-NCR in January. We assure you, this will be a trip you won’t regret.

Best new cafes in Delhi in 2023

House of Migo

Located in Noida, House of Migo brings back childhood nostalgia with some of your favourite meals. From hand-crafted pastas to delightful artisanal mains and the finest pizzas in town, the restaurant serves up an array of delicacies that will delight your tastebuds.

Where: Shop 203, 2nd Floor, To – Day, Logix Blossom Green GH 01, Sector 135, Noida

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 96434 56909 / +91 99111 82245

Check them out here.

Hero Image: Courtesy of daan evers/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy of Kris Atomic/Unsplash