Sate the munchies: 10 best cafes to bookmark in Kasol

Nestled between snow-capped mountains along the banks of the Parvati river, Kasol is a backpacker’s paradise. Good food, good vibes, and good people await you in the Himalayan wonderland. We’ve featured some of the best cafes in Kasol.

Also known as the Amsterdam of India, thanks to its superlative quality of cannabis, Kasol has carved a niche for itself over the past decade. Whether you are on a hippie trail with your friends or on a workcation, sumptuous food and chic spaces are something every traveller yearns for, and for that, Kasol is perfect!

Best cafes in Kasol that should be on your radar