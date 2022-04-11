Sate the munchies: 10 best cafes to bookmark in Kasol

Nestled between snow-capped mountains along the banks of the Parvati river, Kasol is a backpacker’s paradise. Good food, good vibes, and good people await you in the Himalayan wonderland. We’ve featured some of the best cafes in Kasol.
Also known as the Amsterdam of India, thanks to its superlative quality of cannabis, Kasol has carved a niche for itself over the past decade. Whether you are on a hippie trail with your friends or on a workcation, sumptuous food and chic spaces are something every traveller yearns for, and for that, Kasol is perfect!
Best cafes in Kasol that should be on your radar
You’ll love everything about Jim Morrison Cafe if you are a hardcore classic rock fan. Dedicated to the rock legend Jim Morrison, the cafe sits on a secluded hill away from the touristy bustle. Comfy floor sofas with headrests lend the cafe a laidback vibe, while fresh sunshine spells good vibes only. Boasting tangerine walls dotted with wall art of rock icons, the cafe also offers nice hill views from its backyard. It’s a pure vegetarian cafe. Try their Hummus Platter, shakes, and waffles.
This riverside cafe will charm you with soulful music, psychedelic wall art, and a bright and airy ambience. Grab a window seat and marvel at the majestic Himalayas and the sunlit river while you devour a plate of piping hot momos. Satiate the unending sugar cravings with their filling and delicious milkshakes. Their masala chai and lemon and ginger tea are also worth trying. Don’t miss their Nutella pancakes and Nutella chapati!
One of the oldest cafes in Kasol, Bhoj Cafe serves Israeli and Continental fare. The chic cafe features gram-worthy bohemian aesthetics. The cafe has a blissful old-world charm that complements its swanky decor. Try their Nutella desserts, especially the pancakes. They also dish out yum Falafel, Schnitzel, and Shakshuka. The hummus and pita bread is a bestseller too. They serve breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner.
Moon Dance Cafe, an old backpacker favourite, serves healthy European gourmet meals. It’s a quintessential trippy Kasol cafe where you can enjoy a food high with delicious waffles and crepes. Its quirky decor, hippie vibes, and warm staff make Moon Dance Cafe one of the most sought-after cafes in Kasol. Their Papaya Juice and gourmet Italian meal make for a healthy combo.
Looking forward to a relaxing massage after a long trek? Head to Cafe Sunshine, an all-time favourite of tourists. Perhaps the only cafe in Kasol where you can pamper yourself with a massage, Cafe Sunshine is located by the riverside and offers mesmerising views of the sunny valley. The modest establishment serves Israeli, Indian, Chinese, and Italian. Popular dishes include trout, shakshuka, chicken sandwiches, and hot chocolate.
If you would like to add an envy-inducing high-on-aesthetic picture to your Instagram feed, visit The Evergreen Cafe. One of the oldest bistros in Kasol, the cafe offers delectable Israeli, Middle Eastern, Italian, and Indian fare. They are known for their lavish full-course meals. Popular items on their menu include their range of pizzas, lasagnas, and Turkish kebabs. They also serve pancakes and cooling beverages. The best part? You can also request them to prepare gluten-free meals if you are a fitness freak.
Located in the trippy lanes of the Little Israel area in Kasol, Cafe Little Italy is known for its lip-smacking Italian delicacies, prepared with an Indian twist. Surrounded by tall pines, the cafe boasts classic wooden furnishings and decor. Try the farmhouse pizza, cheeseburger, and fish. Their juices are the best in town, especially the watermelon juice. While the indoor seating area is dimly-lit and offers a cosy ambience, breakfast can be had outdoors with gorgeous views and crisp air. And oh, they make tasty muffins too!
Nestled amidst lush greenery, Stone Garden is one of the most popular cafes in Kasol. They are known for their hippie vibes, trippy EDM, and delicious Israeli fare. Most travellers come here to enjoy lazy brunches. They also serve booze. Try the Chicken Schnitzel, hummus, and biryani. Their range of pizzas and tikkas is also impressive.
If y0u wish to take the road less travelled and plan to stay in Tosh, Pink Floyd cafe comes highly recommended. This gorgeous cafe is all about zen vibes, prayer flags-festooned aesthetics, and awesome food. The cafe has become a sought-after refuge for backpackers and digital nomads, who spend hours here soaking in the sunlight and sipping umpteen cups of honey-lemon tea. They deserve extra marks for their hospitality and service. If you are up for a tiring hike from Kasol to Tosh, this cafe is worth the effort.
A part of Off Limits Stays, Off Limits Coffee is India’s first hemp coffee shop. They serve hemp-infused food, but it won’t get you high. In fact, it’s good for your health. Hemp is said to provide significant health benefits due to its anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, and anti-psychotic properties. Located by the banks of the gurgling Parvati river, the chic cafe serves delicious Italian, Indian, and Middle Eastern cuisine. Try their classic burger and French fries with a cup of freshly-brewed coffee.
