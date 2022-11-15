facebook
10 best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the true flavours of China
15 Nov 2022

Sreetama Basu
If there’s one cuisine that’s as dear to us as Indian cuisine, it’s Chinese. The one true go-to cuisine for every occasion and every gathering, there’s no substitute to Chinese cuisine. Bookmark these best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the best Chinese fares.

Chinese cuisine is all about the numerous cuisines originating from China, as well as the cuisines created overseas by the Chinese diaspora. Because of this, Chinese cuisine has evolved over the years and influenced many other cuisines in Asia and beyond, with customisations made to cater to local palates.

Chinese cuisine comprises majorly of eight culinary influences. These eight culinary cuisines are Anhui, Cantonese, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Shandong, Szechuan and Zhejiang.

Indi-Chinese cuisine is India’s rendition of Chinese cuisine that the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi and the rest of India follows. It is a distinct fusion culinary style that combines the aspects of both Indian and Chinese foods and flavours. The highlights of Indian Chinese are its ingredients- Indian vegetables and spices, along with pungent Chinese sauces, thickening agents, and oil. Cooked or stir-fried in a wok, this variation takes influence from Chinese culinary styles and adds spices and flavours familiar to the Indian palate.

Delhi, the food capital of India, is one city that offers the best of all cuisines. Whatever it is that you are looking for, you know Delhi will never disappoint you. But when it comes to Chinese cuisine, Delhi is covered from top to bottom in small Indo-Chinese roadside joints to high-end Chinese restaurants. With so many options, choosing an authentic Chinese restaurant can be a task. Which is why, we have curated the best of the best, so that you don’t have to. Take a look at the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi.

Best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for authentic Chinese fare

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /10

Shang Palace
Shang Palace

Nestled inside Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Shang Palace is a hot favourite when it comes to the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi. Bringing to you the best of Sichuan, Cantonese and even Yunnan cuisine, Shang Palace offers lip-smacking dishes. They are known for their Peking Duck, Pot Rice, Dim Sums and Noodles.

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,500 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Lobby Level, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, 19, Ashoka Rd, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+9111 4119 1040
Visit here

2 /10

House of Ming
House of Ming

Situated inside the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, they have the perfect balance of the hot, sweet and sour Chinese flavours, making them one of the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi. You will find the best of Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines here. Some of their must-haves are Jumbo Prawns, Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts and for dessert, try their Toffee Banana.

Pocket pinch: Rs 5,500 for 2

Image: Courtesy House of Ming

Address
J63F+X76, Taj Mansingh Hotel Rd, South Block, Man Singh Road Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011
Phone
+9111 6651 3242
Visit here

3 /10

Nanking
Nanking

One of the most iconic Chinese restaurants in Delhi, Nanking has been serving patrons for years now. It is highly acclaimed for its seafood offerings. Do not forget to try their Grilled Fish, Mongolian Chicken and Buddha’s Delight.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Local Shopping Complex, C6, Avenue 1, opposite DPS, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070
Phone
+9111 2613 8939
Visit here

4 /10

Royal China Delhi
Royal China Delhi

Royal China has become synonymous with Chinese cuisine all over the country. Combining traditional and contemporary elements of Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has emerged to be a brand that needs no introduction. Do not forget to try their assortment of dim sums.

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,600 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
LG03, The Chanakya Mall, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
Phone
+9111 6902 0000
Visit here

5 /10

Berco’s
Berco’s

Anyone who’s a fan of Chinese cuisine is familiar with Berco’s. With multiple outlets all across the city, they offer a delicious list of Chinese & Thai delicacies. They are best known for their Prawns in Lemon Butter Garlic and Singapore Noodles. You can also order from them if you are staying in.

Poclet pinch: Rs 900 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
E-42/43, Rajiv Chowk, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001
Phone
+91 95608 71118
Visit here

6 /10

Chi Ni
Chi Ni

The in-house Chinese restaurant at Roseate, this is a great place for anyone who is a die-hard fan of Chinese cuisine. Roseate is known for its plush interiors and luxury stay. The Three Chilli Chicken, Seaweed Chicken, Vegetable Hong Kong Noodles and Salt and Pepper Tofu here are the must-tries.

Pocket pinch: Rs 4,000 for 2

Image: Courtesy Chi Ni

Address
The Roseate, D Block, Samalka, New Delhi, Delhi 110037
Phone
+9111 3355 2211
Visit here

7 /10

Mr. Choy
Mr. Choy

An upscale Chinese restaurant in the upscale locality of Khan Market, drop by this place when you are exhausted from walking around or shopping. Their Schezuan Style Tofu, Smoked Duck Rolls and Kung Pao Chicken are some of their best, most delectable offerings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,700 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
15, opposite Blue Door Cafe, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 4376 0031
Visit here

8 /10

Fujiya
Fujiya

It is one of the oldest restaurants at Malcha Marg and is visited by patrons and gourmands who know where to find the best Chinese in the city. This quaint restaurant is known for their Sliced Chicken In Oyster Sauce, Crispy Spinach Pepper Salt and Stuffed Fish Shanghai, among their many offerings.

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 for 2

Representative Image: Courtesy Louis Hansel/Unsplash

Address
alcha Marg, Block A, Diplomatic Enclave, Malcha, New Delhi, Delhi 110021
Phone
+9111 2687 6059
Visit here

9 /10

Ping’s Cafe Orient
Ping’s Cafe Orient

This plush restaurant in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony is all about its swanky interiors and the gorgeous food. Chinese food can’t get better than this! While you are here, you must have their Dynamite Shrimp, Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream, Tiger Prawn, Penang Curry, Pho and Baos, all of which are delicious!

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,800 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
13, Puran Chand Yogi Marg, Block 8, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 99994 47977
Visit here

10 /10

The China Kitchen
The China Kitchen

Hyatt Regency’s in-house Chinese restaurant, there’s no place better than The China Kitchen for some lip-smacking Chinese delicacies. Their Peking Duck, Beggar’s Chicken & Dan-Dan noodles are the best things about this place and you will agree when you have had them.

Pocket pinch: Rs 4,500 for 2

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Ground floor, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaiji Cama Place, Ring road, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066
Phone
+91 98184 77234
Visit here

Hero Image: Courtesy Pooja Chaudhary/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Mr. Choy/Instagram

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
