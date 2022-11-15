10 best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the true flavours of China

If there’s one cuisine that’s as dear to us as Indian cuisine, it’s Chinese. The one true go-to cuisine for every occasion and every gathering, there’s no substitute to Chinese cuisine. Bookmark these best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the best Chinese fares.

Chinese cuisine is all about the numerous cuisines originating from China, as well as the cuisines created overseas by the Chinese diaspora. Because of this, Chinese cuisine has evolved over the years and influenced many other cuisines in Asia and beyond, with customisations made to cater to local palates.

Chinese cuisine comprises majorly of eight culinary influences. These eight culinary cuisines are Anhui, Cantonese, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Shandong, Szechuan and Zhejiang.

Indi-Chinese cuisine is India’s rendition of Chinese cuisine that the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi and the rest of India follows. It is a distinct fusion culinary style that combines the aspects of both Indian and Chinese foods and flavours. The highlights of Indian Chinese are its ingredients- Indian vegetables and spices, along with pungent Chinese sauces, thickening agents, and oil. Cooked or stir-fried in a wok, this variation takes influence from Chinese culinary styles and adds spices and flavours familiar to the Indian palate.

Delhi, the food capital of India, is one city that offers the best of all cuisines. Whatever it is that you are looking for, you know Delhi will never disappoint you. But when it comes to Chinese cuisine, Delhi is covered from top to bottom in small Indo-Chinese roadside joints to high-end Chinese restaurants. With so many options, choosing an authentic Chinese restaurant can be a task. Which is why, we have curated the best of the best, so that you don’t have to. Take a look at the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi.

Best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for authentic Chinese fare