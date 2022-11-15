10 best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the true flavours of China

If there’s one cuisine that’s as dear to us as Indian cuisine, it’s Chinese. The one true go-to cuisine for every occasion and every gathering, there’s no substitute to Chinese cuisine. Bookmark these best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for the best Chinese fares.
Chinese cuisine is all about the numerous cuisines originating from China, as well as the cuisines created overseas by the Chinese diaspora. Because of this, Chinese cuisine has evolved over the years and influenced many other cuisines in Asia and beyond, with customisations made to cater to local palates.
Chinese cuisine comprises majorly of eight culinary influences. These eight culinary cuisines are Anhui, Cantonese, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Shandong, Szechuan and Zhejiang.
Indi-Chinese cuisine is India’s rendition of Chinese cuisine that the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi and the rest of India follows. It is a distinct fusion culinary style that combines the aspects of both Indian and Chinese foods and flavours. The highlights of Indian Chinese are its ingredients- Indian vegetables and spices, along with pungent Chinese sauces, thickening agents, and oil. Cooked or stir-fried in a wok, this variation takes influence from Chinese culinary styles and adds spices and flavours familiar to the Indian palate.
Delhi, the food capital of India, is one city that offers the best of all cuisines. Whatever it is that you are looking for, you know Delhi will never disappoint you. But when it comes to Chinese cuisine, Delhi is covered from top to bottom in small Indo-Chinese roadside joints to high-end Chinese restaurants. With so many options, choosing an authentic Chinese restaurant can be a task. Which is why, we have curated the best of the best, so that you don’t have to. Take a look at the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi.
Best Chinese restaurants in Delhi for authentic Chinese fare
Nestled inside Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel, Shang Palace is a hot favourite when it comes to the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi. Bringing to you the best of Sichuan, Cantonese and even Yunnan cuisine, Shang Palace offers lip-smacking dishes. They are known for their Peking Duck, Pot Rice, Dim Sums and Noodles.
Pocket pinch: Rs 3,500 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Situated inside the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, they have the perfect balance of the hot, sweet and sour Chinese flavours, making them one of the best Chinese restaurants in Delhi. You will find the best of Cantonese and Sichuan cuisines here. Some of their must-haves are Jumbo Prawns, Diced Chicken with Cashew Nuts and for dessert, try their Toffee Banana.
Pocket pinch: Rs 5,500 for 2
Image: Courtesy House of Ming
One of the most iconic Chinese restaurants in Delhi, Nanking has been serving patrons for years now. It is highly acclaimed for its seafood offerings. Do not forget to try their Grilled Fish, Mongolian Chicken and Buddha’s Delight.
Pocket pinch: Rs 2,000 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Royal China has become synonymous with Chinese cuisine all over the country. Combining traditional and contemporary elements of Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has emerged to be a brand that needs no introduction. Do not forget to try their assortment of dim sums.
Pocket pinch: Rs 2,600 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Anyone who’s a fan of Chinese cuisine is familiar with Berco’s. With multiple outlets all across the city, they offer a delicious list of Chinese & Thai delicacies. They are best known for their Prawns in Lemon Butter Garlic and Singapore Noodles. You can also order from them if you are staying in.
Poclet pinch: Rs 900 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
The in-house Chinese restaurant at Roseate, this is a great place for anyone who is a die-hard fan of Chinese cuisine. Roseate is known for its plush interiors and luxury stay. The Three Chilli Chicken, Seaweed Chicken, Vegetable Hong Kong Noodles and Salt and Pepper Tofu here are the must-tries.
Pocket pinch: Rs 4,000 for 2
Image: Courtesy Chi Ni
An upscale Chinese restaurant in the upscale locality of Khan Market, drop by this place when you are exhausted from walking around or shopping. Their Schezuan Style Tofu, Smoked Duck Rolls and Kung Pao Chicken are some of their best, most delectable offerings.
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,700 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
It is one of the oldest restaurants at Malcha Marg and is visited by patrons and gourmands who know where to find the best Chinese in the city. This quaint restaurant is known for their Sliced Chicken In Oyster Sauce, Crispy Spinach Pepper Salt and Stuffed Fish Shanghai, among their many offerings.
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 for 2
Representative Image: Courtesy Louis Hansel/Unsplash
This plush restaurant in Delhi’s Lodhi Colony is all about its swanky interiors and the gorgeous food. Chinese food can’t get better than this! While you are here, you must have their Dynamite Shrimp, Coconut Jaggery Ice Cream, Tiger Prawn, Penang Curry, Pho and Baos, all of which are delicious!
Pocket pinch: Rs 1,800 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Hyatt Regency’s in-house Chinese restaurant, there’s no place better than The China Kitchen for some lip-smacking Chinese delicacies. Their Peking Duck, Beggar’s Chicken & Dan-Dan noodles are the best things about this place and you will agree when you have had them.
Pocket pinch: Rs 4,500 for 2
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Hero Image: Courtesy Pooja Chaudhary/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Mr. Choy/Instagram