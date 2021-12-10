It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with bakes at these spots in Delhi

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to be in the capital city, especially if you have a sweet tooth. And to spread the festive cheer, we’ve put together a list of the best spots for Christmas bakes in Delhi.
The streets are being lit up, shopping lists are being made, and the air is crisp with the winter chill. There’s no better time to dig into some warm delicious cakes, puddings, and cookies. And these bakeries in Delhi have got the memo. Head on over to these spots in the city to grab some Christmas bakes for yourself and your loved ones.
6 spots to get the best Christmas bakes in Delhi
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /6
A Parisian patisserie that serves up the most delicious macaroons, tarts, and cakes made with seasonal ingredients, Cafe Monique is the go-to spot for authentic French desserts in the city. For the yuletide season, Chef Maxime has crafted a merry menu of classics including a Yule log and king’s galette in a range of delicious flavours. Also on this list are some delectable orange and dark chocolate cookies, festive sables, luxurious madeleines, and spicy gingerbread.
Image courtesy: Cafe Monique
2 /6
A cosy patisserie with the most delightful sweet and savoury bakes, the display at the Artful Baker will have you drooling. For the festive season, the cafe has come up with an indulgent menu that’s perfect to dig into on a chilly night. Try the classic plum cake which comes with a marzipan variant, the spiced carrot cake, or the strawberry champagne cheesecake with pistachio shortbread and white chocolate mousse. Their signature chocolate and bourbon Yule log is another great option for a celebration.
They also have festive artisanal breads such as panettone, fight and onion brioche, traditional German stollen bread and mulled berry Danish. Cookie lovers can pick between spiced gingerbread cookies, flavourful Viennese shortbread, and aromatic cinnamon stars. That’s not all, the cafe also offers customised hamper options for when you’d like to gift your loved ones something sweet.
Image courtesy: The Artful Baker
Known for their range of exquisite chocolate bars and truffles made from single-origin cocoa, Rosarte always has something delicious baking for the festive season. This year, they’ve got some delicious cranberry and cinnamon babka, boozy chocolate bonbons with mulled wine, spicy gingerbread truffles with a chocolate centre, and good old plum cake soaked in rum, whiskey, vodka, and red wine. Their traditional Christmas cake is encased in festive gingerbread man cookies and looks straight out of a postcard.
Image Courtesy: Rosarté Chocolaterie & Bakery
4 /6
The household name that has perfected the art of baking delectable brownies, the treats at Theobroma are every sweet tooth’s dream come true. For the Christmas season, the brand has some melt-in-the-mouth bite-sized truffles, soft mini brownies, spiced ginger cookies with festive decor, and flaky Danish topped with dark chocolate and hazelnuts. Their Yule log consists of chocolate mousse with a mixed berry compote and strawberry jelly while their Stollen is made with rum, candied citrus peel, nuts, spices, and homemade almond marzipan. They also have tarts, assorted cupcakes with festive decorations, and the classic Christmas cake. All of their creations come in beautiful hampers that you can gift to your loved ones.
Image courtesy: Theobroma
5 /6
With luxurious French creations like macarons, galette des rois, and millefeuille, L’Opera is all about quality bakes. Their Christmas menu consists of a hearty pudding with prunes, figs, and winter spices as well as a classic fruit cake with dried fruits and nuts. They also have cosy desserts that are best enjoyed with a cup of tea like the alpine nut cake, a caramelised, nut-filled pastry made from shortcrust and panettone, a sweet loaf loaded with candied citrus fruits.
Image courtesy: L’Opera
6 /6
The local favourite for a cup of coffee and a bite of something sweet and delicious, Big Chill Cakery is a haven for those with sweet teeth. Their Christmas creations include the classic indulgent Victorian plum cake filled with brandy-soaked dry fruits, artisanal cookies, and moist sticky toffee cake. All of these creations come packaged in pretty hampers that are perfect for the festive season.
Image credits: @bigchillcafe/Instagram