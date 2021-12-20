10 best Christmas cookies to leave out for Santa this year

These Christmas cookies are just as fun to make as they are to eat. Bring them to a party or indulge in them when the midnight cravings roll in. Better yet, leave them out with a glass of milk and a letter for Santa to get on his good side.

Cookies are an intrinsic part of Christmas traditions, with stories centred around the baked goodies dating back thousands of years. One such story states that the custom of leaving cookies out for Santa could be linked to the Great Depression in the 1930s when parents tried to instil a sense of gratitude in their children and ring in some cheer when things were down.

Even today, baking cookies and leaving them out to share with family and friends (and Santa, of course) continues to be a way to spread the Christmas cheer. In the spirit of the festive season, we’ve put together some of the most delicious and fun cookie recipes that you can whip up with your loved ones.

Bake some of these delicious Christmas cookies this festive season

Sugar cookies

A staple Christmas cookie that melts in your mouth, these are great for when you’d like to tap into your innovative side. They might look plain at the outset but grab your cookie cutters, icing sugar, piping bags, and use your creative flair to turn them into stockings, snowflakes, hearts, or whatever your heart desires.

Gingerbread cookies

Another Christmas classic cookie, there’s just something about the richness of molasses and subtle hints of ginger that make gingerbread perfect for the cold weather. And you don’t always have to stick to the classic gingerbread man shape. Experiment with other festive symbols, make hearts and letters, or simply get creative with whatever comes to your mind. They’re also perfect for when you’re looking for something to do and just so happen to have cookie cutters lying around. For a classic look, regardless of the shape, trace the edges with white icing and dust on some glitter.

Chocolate-chip cookies

You can never go wrong with a classic butter, dough, and chocolate chip medley. Although not the most traditional, a good chocolate chip cookie is the perfect option for a midnight snack, dessert, or even breakfast (it’s the holidays, everything goes). Alter the oven temperature and cooking time to make it crunchy or soft, according to your taste and don’t hesitate to load up on the chocolate chips for a touch of that festive indulgence.

Snowball cookies

These taste like a dream and are a must-have at the Christmas table. Even better, they just need 4 ingredients and a few minutes of your time to whip up. Also known as Mexican wedding cookies, butterballs, and Russian tea cakes, these cookies are buttery and melt-in-your-mouth. Vegans or those with lactose intolerance can switch out the butter for coconut oil or vegan butter. The best part, they’re the perfect little representations of a white Christmas.

Linzer cookies

The star of displays across many bakeries during the holidays, these nutty, rich, tender, and mildly sweet cookies will have you going back for more. They’re characterised by two almond cookies that are sandwiched together with a fruity jam filling and then dusted with powdered sugar. The nuttiness and butteriness of the cookies are perfectly balanced by the tart jam. Generally in the shape of hearts or stars, when these cookies are in a circular shape with circular cutouts, they’re called Linzer Eyes.

Ricotta cookies

Soft, moist, and almost cake-like cookies topped with an irresistible glaze — these traditional Italian cookies are highly addictive. They make regular appearances at Christmas dinner tables but never last until the end of the meal. The ricotta makes these soft and moist and the dough can be made two days in advance. If you’re in the mood to experiment, don’t hesitate to add in flavours that you love such as lemon or orange. And to amp up the festivities, sprinkle these with red, white, and green sprinkles.

Eggnog cookies

The cookie version of the Christmas staple beverage, these are delicate and chewy in texture. Despite eggnog being an ingredient in both the batter and frosting, the end result has a subtle flavour of the drink. To add to this, the addition of a sprinkle of nutmeg and cinnamon at the top perfectly cuts through the creaminess of the eggnog. This could be why most people, even those who don’t like eggnog, find themselves enjoying these.

Fruitcake cookies

Inspired by the festive-staple fruitcake, these cookies are warm, fluffy, and chewy. The recipe is versatile and, depending on what you’ve got on hand, you can mix things up with the choice of nuts and spices from pecans, candied fruit, walnuts, and pine nuts to cinnamon, nutmeg, or cloves. For added texture, roughly chop a handful of the fruit into large chunks before adding them to the batter. You could also spike them, just like the Christmas fruitcake, with brandy or some whiskey. Make them ahead of time because the flavour deepens and becomes more earthy as they age.

Peppermint meltaways

Perhaps one of the most popular festive flavours, we’d be remiss not to have a classic peppermint cookie feature in this roundup. These particular ones are soft, buttery, delicate, and as their name suggests, dissolve in the mouth. Every bite leaves behind a hint of the sweetness of peppermint, which lingers for a long while. The best part is that they don’t take more than 30 minutes of your time to whip up, saving you a lot of time and effort during the holidays. Top these with a rich peppermint frosting and crushed candy cane. It really doesn’t get more festive than this!

Chocolate crinkle cookies

As much a Christmas classic as the humble sugar cookie and as delicious as a buttery meltaway, chocolate crinkle cookies are the perfect cross between brownies and cookies. They have a rich, soft, fudgy centre and a crunchy, crispy exterior. The deep chocolate flavour is the perfect winter indulgence and, when combined with the powdered sugar on the outside, makes for a sweet tooth’s delight. These cookies take a few minutes and some pantry staples to whip up and are rolled in powdered sugar before baking so they “crinkle” as they expand in the oven. If you can resist it, leave these in your cookie jar for a few days to get a little stale because the exterior gets crunchier with time while the centre remains gooey as ever.

Have a jolly good time making these!