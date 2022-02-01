Celebrate the Chinese New Year with the best dim sums in Delhi

Across borders and palates, dim sums have never failed to win hearts. Whether you prefer minimal or bursting with flavours, open or closed, big or bite-sized, one thing is certain – everyone loves dim sums. Here’s a definitive list of the top 13 places in Delhi where you can devour the yummiest dim sums.

Restaurants offering best dim sums in Delhi

Serving feel-good Asian cuisine, Pa Pa Ya has an extensive dim sum menu that requires multiple visits to explore. With over 60 varieties of baos, wontons, soupy dumplings, dim sums coated in rice, rice paper rolls, and more, it promises to spoil you for choice. You can also select from veggies, chicken, and pork to lamb, fish and prawns. This restaurant is high on sauces and spices with a rainbow of flavours. Our favourites include Prawn Rice Paper Rolls, Truffle and Mushroom Bao, and Pan Seared Chicken.

Where: Dome, level 4, Select CityWalk, Saket

Contact:+91 88000 02881

This pan-Asian restaurant famous for its sushi is praise-worthy for the dim sums too. One can order one, three, or five baskets of dim sums out of 18 varieties. The buttery Edamame & Truffle is a must-have, and Crystal Duck wraps the most succulent duck meat. Their Prawn Hargo, Chicken & Chilli Oil and Spicy Asparagus will turn you into regulars.

Where: First Floor, 69, Khan Market, 2nd Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, and 2E, Building 10, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City

Contact: +91 98100 02996/ +91 98100 02994/ +91 98100 02993

Baoshuan at The Oberoi has some of the best dim sums in town. Their menu recently had a makeover by the Michelin starred chef Andrew Wong, who’s whipped up a new range of authentic dim sums. A must-have are the duck dim sums, its nest-like structure similar to a puff pastry made with egg (a slightly sweet, chopped duck makes for a tasty bite). A prawn delicacy to try is the caviar-coated dim sum. For subtle flavours, try the rice dim sums.

Where: The Oberoi, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Contact: +9111 2436 3030

Shibuya Food & Bar has great dim sums, and while you are downing those, try the gyozas too. The Chicken & Prawn Sui Mai, Truffle & Edamame Dumpling, Steamed Pork Cheung Fung, and Broccoli and Water Chestnut need to be a part of your order. This place has comfort food and fun flavours for your palate.

Where: First Floor, M-63, Greater Kailash Part II

Contact: +9111 4036 6262

The China Kitchen is to Chinese cuisine what Bukhara is to Indian cuisine. Your dim sum journey here must include the nutty and succulent Chaozhou Vegetable, Celery Crystal, Garlic Chicken, Spinach and Peanut Butter, and Shrimp dumpling.

Where: Ground floor, Hyatt Regency Delhi, Bhikaiji Cama Place, RK Puram

Contact: +9111 267 9123

From the menu to packaging to the taste that still lingers long after you have taken the last bite, Noshi is a must-try place if you’re looking for good dim sums in Delhi. With thirty different kinds of dim sums to choose from, there’s something for everyone. The Prawn & Chive dim sum, Crystal Duck dim sum and the BBQ Pork Ribs Dim Sum are their best offerings, but feel free to experiment and explore the menu as much as you want to? The one disclaimer we can give is that you will never be disappointed!

Where: Zuari House, 23, Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Contact: +91 98100 23349/ +91 98100 23359

If the name got you all hooked, you are only going to be more invested in this place after you have tried out their dim sums. With outlets in Okhla and Gurgaon, this place is all about its dim sums. You can either try from their 16 different kinds of dim sums or opt for their assorted dim sum boxes, where you can taste the best of everything.

Where: 3F-15, Galleria Market, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram, Haryana 122009

Contact: +91 80818 18136

This place has been making a name for itself and how! So if you are looking for the best dim sums in Delhi, trust us to turn to YouMee to satiate those cravings. With three outlets to choose from, head to any of them or place an order from the comfort of your home. Dumplings, gyozas, har gows, you name it and they have it. They have about 14 different kinds of dim sums to offer in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. So place that order now.

Where: E Block Rd M27, Ground Floor, Block M, Market, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Contact: +9111 4036 3811

Everything they have to offer is absolutely yum! But their dim sums need a special mention. Apart from the regular dim sums, they have the Thai curry dim sums, and if that’s not reason enough to visit this place, we don’t know what is. Their Chicken Chilli Oil dimsum is a tried and tested personal favourite and things can’t get better than this!

Where: Shop No. 35, Shopping Complex, Zamrudpur, Greater Kailash, New Delhi, Delhi 110048

Contact: +91 99119 08194

The go-to for all this oriental, Ping’s Cafe Orient is constantly featured across all food blogs and once you’ve had their food, you will know why. Looking for the best dim sums in Delhi? The Philadelphia and Wild Mushroom dim sum is a must-try. These dim sums are rich, creamy and served with a spicy dip that will leave you asking for more.

Where: Ping’s Cafe Orient, The Commons, ground floor, DLF Avenue Saket, Saket 110017, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Contact: +91 85957 20975

Whether you are dining out or ordering in, if you are looking for dim sums in Delhi, you cannot miss this place. With several outlets across the city, Dimcha has an extensive dim sum menu, featuring over 20 varieties. They also have a Khao Suey dim sum, among many other variants, and we think we have found our favourite! This Chinese New Year, head to any of those outlets and gorge on the gorgeous dim sums that they have to offer.

Where: Kishangarh – Mehrauli Rd, Kishangarh Village, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070

Contact: +91 98524 98888 / +91 98539 58888

This place doesn’t need any introduction to all things Chinese. From great food to great packaging, Royal China has got you covered. Their unique Pork and Radish Dim Sum deserves a special mention here, because of the freshness and the tasty kick, making it one of the best dim sums in Delhi. Another notable mention is their Prawn Har Gao, which has whole prawns instead of chopped and minced prawn meat. Need more reasons?

Where: Eros Corporate Tower, 16th Floor, Towers, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110019

Contact: +9111 4981 8000

One of the most legendary Chinese restaurants in Delhi. While their entire menu is to die for, the dim sums are the MVP! Their Prawn & Chicken Sui Mai, Grilled Chicken Dumpling and Chicken Fried Wontons take home the crown for the best ever dimsums. But also, the best part about dining at Nanking is their dim sum brunch, where you can have as many dim sums as you like. Can it get better than this? We don’t think so!

Where: Local Shopping Complex, C6, Avenue 1, opposite DPS, Sector C, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070

Contact: +91 85279 54466/ +91 8527964466