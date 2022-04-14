Easter brunches and deals in Delhi and Mumbai to check out this year

Looking for some delicious Easter brunches in Delhi and Mumbai? We’ve got you covered!

Easter is a day of rejoicing and celebration and marks Jesus Christ’s Resurrection, on the third day after his Crucifixion. Marking the end of the Lenten period of fasting, the day is celebrated with Easter egg hunts, festivities, hot cross buns, and a delicious Easter brunch. Easter this year falls on April 17, and restaurants and hotels across the country have already geared up for some amazing Easter brunches for you to indulge in.

So, in case you haven’t been able to plan anything for Easter yet, check out these restaurants offering delicious brunches in Delhi and Mumbai and make the most of your afternoon out with your loved ones.

Easter brunches in Delhi and Mumbai

The Imperial, New Delhi

Easter symbolises new life, and The Imperial is ushering in the festivities with their Easter Brunch this weekend. The meal will feature some classic and popular hand-picked gourmet dishes along with live carvings. Indulge in Easter carrot cake, chocolate bunnies, and more throughout the Easter week, specially craftes by Junior Pastry Chef Anoop Rawat. given that Easter itself is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, The Imperial ushers in the festivities with Easter Brunch this Sunday on 17th April 2022 at 1911 restaurant, featuring classic and popular hand-picked gourmet favourites with live carvings. Drool over Easter carrot cake, chocolate bunnies, Easter eggs and many more special treats at La Baguette- French Patisserie for Easter Week, hand-crafted by Junior Pastry Chef Anoop Rawat.

Talking about the special brunch menu, chef Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef at the hotel, explains, “It features specialities like cumin-scented beetroot and carrot tartare with rucola and goat cheese, smoked salmon with caper berries, smoked duck with citrus fruit, roasted corn fed chicken, stuffed roasted leg of lamb, tiger prawns ala plancha lemon coriander emulsion, eggplant mille-feuille with tomatoes and olives, ratatouille and many more delectable offerings.” The menu is classic, with some dishes getting a modern spin on them so that everyone can enjoy the culinary delights at the restaurant.

Where: 1911 Restaurant, The Imperial, New Delhi

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: INR 3,500 plus taxes per person (without alcohol)

Call: 011- 41116603/6634 (for reservations)

Easter Specials at La Baguette start from INR 247 onwards

Whiskey Amour, Gurugram

A gala feast awaits at Whiskey Amour, Sushant Lok – Gurugram this Sunday. Indulge in some festive dishes such as salads, roasts, European classics, Neapolitan pizzas and more. For those with a sweet tooth, the chefs promise to serve the delectable carrot cake, dark chocolate fondant and green apple jalebi, among other treats!

Call: +91 97130 05000/ +91 97130 04000 (for reservations)

Perch, Mumbai

An underrated occasion on the culinary calendar, Easter at Perch offers one of the most delectable branches in Mumbai. Filled with sweet treats such as mini-eggs, hot cross buns, chocolates and more, indulge in some yummy delicacies as you revel in the festivities.

Enjoy their kale, mushroom, potato & montasio strudel served with miso polenta and spring vegetables, spring chicken pot pie with a green bean casserole, pineapple glazed ham pottliker gravy and young carrots with sumac, feta and anchovies, salmon with greens and gribiche dressing with a side of saffron quinoa, mashed potatoes and chorizo along with roast chicken served with ricotta dumplings and asparagus and green garlic. Desserts include delights such as a warm hot cross bread and butter pudding with vanilla crème and marzipan and a chocolate egg baked tart. Wash it down with coffee sangria and other signature cocktails from the menu.

Where: Ground Floor, 12, Union Park, Off Carter Road Pali Hill, opposite Hakim Aalim, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Call: +91 93213 75915 (for reservations)

Cafe 24, Della Resorts, Lonavala

Easter is a time to be spent with close friends and family, and Della Resorts is making the afternoon all the more special for you. The property’s in-house pool-side cafe, Café 24, is set to serve up one of the most lavish Easter brunches in the city, complete with Easter baubles, live entertainment, and more.

Begin your meal with a warming New England seafood chowder or a dal dhania ka shorba along with exotic salads. The menu also offers Mediterranean cuisine, Indian delicacies, street food with a twist and live counters that serve everything from pizzas to waffles. In desserts, enjoy their cherry and pear strudel, dark chocolate rum savarian, mango phirnee, and more. Complete your meal with the many cocktails available and make the most of the festivities.

Where: Cafè 24, Della Resorts, Lonavala

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: Starting INR 2,000/- ++ per person

Call: 1800 3000 7440 to know more

St Regis, Mumbai

Celebrate the Easter spirit with a lavish Easter brunch at Seven Kitchens, the all-day dining destination at The St. Regis Mumbai. Treat yourself to indulgent delights, curated by Chef Paul Kinny and his culinary team. These include offerings such as porchetta, turkey roulade, roast lamb terrine, easter deep-dish meat pie, easter eggs, hot cross buns, babka and other signature dishes.

What’s more, kids can indulge in the Easter spirit with an Easter Egg hunt, and feast on a kids’ special spread! You can also choose to gift your loved ones a special hamper of Easter goodies, delivered safely via Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels delivery service.

Where: Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Price: INR 3,300 (Non-Alcoholic), INR 4,750 (Alcoholic), INR 7,760 (Premium Alcohol)

Call: +91 86575 22956 / 022 6162 8422 / 022 6162 8000 (for reservations)

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels Easter Goodies

Date: April 11 to 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 pm

Price: INR 500 onwards

Call: +91 86575 22956 or 022 6162 8422 to order

Fresh Catch, Mumbai

This week, sample some delectable meals over brunches, including Fresh Catch’s Easter Specials’ Menu in Mumbai. Be engulfed in the warm, homely feeling of how Easter is celebrated in Catholic homes. Enjoy some delectable offerings that are cooked only on special occasions, given the time they require to make and their extravagance. The ingredients of these perfected delicacies are sourced from the native parts of Goa and Karnataka. From fresh Goan poee dipped in vindaloo curry to xacuti and crab meat masala to a sweet alle belle, these preparations are some of the many that you’ll get to try with the restaurant’s menu this week.

Where: 2nd Floor, Khan House, Hill Rd, above McDonald’s, next to Stanislaus School, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: April 16 to 20, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm and 7:00 pm to 11:30 pm

Price: INR 1,800 (for two, approx)

Call: +91 98211 21876 (for reservations)

Drifters Breweries, Mumbai

Drifters Breweries is offering an Easter Special Sunday Brunch at their Bandra Tap Station for people to indulge in this weekend. Indulge in some delectable offerings as you enjoy craft beers made at the tap station, along with beer bites, unlimited food and more.

Their offerings include deals on unlimited craft beers (by glass only) at INR 899/-, unlimited craft beers, domestic wines and sangrias at INR 999/-, unlimited starters, beer bites, main course and dessert at INR 799/-, unlimited craft beers and food at INR 1.499/- and unlimited craft beers, wine, sangrias and food – INR 1,599/-.

Where: Shop no 1, Ganga Jamana Sangam building 24th Road, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

Time: 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Call: +91 93228 92243

Hakkasan, Mumbai

Among the Easter brunches in Delhi and Mumbai is the one at Hakkasan, which is also a celebrity-favourite hangout spot. Indulge in the intricately crafted special Easter Hakka Brunch, complete with free-flowing Monkey 47 cocktails alongside a special six-course menu offering stellar Cantonese flavours.

Begin the Easter fare with a selection of soups, such as the sweet corn soup, wild mushroom clear soup or the hot & sour soup. Salads include the Hakkasan signature Crispy duck salad with pomelo, pine nut and shallot or the Vegetarian duck and cress salad with pomelo, onion and shallots. Move on to small eats, where you can pick three offerings from the carrot cake; Spicy jackfruit dumpling, truffle and carrot dumpling, crispy tofu in szechuan peppercorn, and more.

Main course includes stir-fry pak choi with burnt garlic; szechuan mabo tofu; four style vegetables in szechuan sauce with asparagus, yam bean, shimeji mushroom and tofu; stir-fry chicken in chilli oil; stir-fry lamb with ginger and spring onion and more. Rice and noodles feature edamame and egg fried rice; hakka hand-pulled noodles with shimeji mushroom and bean sprout and the chicken szechuan noodle.

Pair the meal with free-flowing Monkey 47 concoctions such as the gin and tonic with berries, citrus, herbs and more.

The dessert section includes the festive offering of The Golden Feather, which features a caramelised white chocolate egg encasing a rich and creamy ginger panna cotta and Mandarin orange filling resembling an egg yolk that rests in an edible nest.

Where: Hakkasan, 206 Krystal, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: INR 3000/- (plus taxes per person)

Call: +91 83558 77777 (for reservations)

O Pedro, Mumbai

O Pedro in Mumbai’s BKC is recreating the Easter traditions in Mumbai. Flipping through her hand-written recipe book, Nana Cardoz shared her favourite recipes with the chefs at the restaurant, who have curated the special menu, which consists of prawn fry, mussel ‘SHEK-SHEK’, pork belly pica pau, Pedro’s suckling pig, Easter roast chicken, and more. They also have a delectable cocktail lineup with Goa-based gin brand Stranger & Sons.

Where: O Pedro, Unit #2, Ground Floor, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC Building, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra-East, Mumbai

When: April 16 to 17, 2022

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Price: A la carte menu, starting INR 450/- to INR 975/-

Call: 022 6534 700 or +91 75065 25554 (for reservations)

Nana Cardoz’s Easter Feaster menu is also available on: Thrive, Zomato and Swiggy

Moner – Bistro and Dessert Bar, Mumbai

Celebrate the spirit of Easter with The Easter Specials, aka ‘Festa’, which will put you in a festive mood! From stuffed roast chicken, made with bacon, carrots, peas, almonds and raisins, to Vindaloo (or as the East Indians call it, Indyal), also features on the menu, along with the decadent Fernandes Rocher, which is Chef Freny’s version of an easter egg but with the delectable flavours of Ferraro Rocher.

Where: Darvesh Royale, Perry Cross Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: April 17, 2022

Smokehouse Deli, Mumbai

Instead of Easter brunches, indulge in a scrumptious Easter breakfast at the Smokehouse Deli outlets in Mumbai. Choose from the Coorgi avocado and feta on toasted sourdough, mushroom and bora saul rice congee with soft boiled egg, soy scallions, salted nuts and spicy togarashi, our good old Smoke House french toasts, pancakes, and waffles or their variety of eggs, made to order. Try the set full meal dishes such as the Keto Power Breakfast, Make it a power packed meal with single origin coffees, healthy smoothies, shakes and loose leaf teas.

Where: Smoke House Deli – Pali Hill, Colaba, BKC, Lower Parel

When: April 17, 2022

Time: 9:00 am to 12:30 pm

Contact: 022 2648 3629 (Pali Hill outlet)

La Folie Patisserie, Mumbai

This Easter, indulge in some delectable chocolate and sweet offerings by La Folie Patisserie. Their Limited Edition Giftable Box of 3 and 8 Chocolate Easter Eggs features a crisp shell, made with their signature in house 65% chocolate. Encased in the shells are delicious hazelnut and salted caramel rocher praline. The eggs are hand-painted in fun colours to attract children and adults alike, and come wrapped in an Easter-themed sleeve, designed by Maleka Shah Patel of The Wander Ink, which will add to your festivities!

Where: La Folie Chocolate Factory Cafe – Unit 8/9, First Floor, Evergreen Industrial Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, and La Folie Du Chocolat – No. 16, Commerce House, Rope Walk Lane, Next to Trishna Restaurant, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Price: INR 944 (for the 8-piece box) and INR 400 (for the 3-piece box), inclusive of taxes

Website: lafolie.in

Bombay Sweet Shop, Mumbai

Bring in Easter with these special desserts from the Bombay Sweet Shop, which are sure to round off your at-home or dine-in Easter Brunches in Delhi and Mumbai (and other cities, too!). The limited-edition Easter Sunday Picnic Collection features easter eggs, hot shahi buns and an easter picnic bag. Their 100 per cent vegetarian treats are a delight to indulge in or to gift to a loved one!

The easter eggs are pastel-hued birdies that are melt-in-the-mouth, saffron-soaked rasgullas wrapped in malai peda. Hot shahi buns are a cross between the belived shahi tukda and hot cross buns, and make for a delectable treat. Their Easter picnic basket features sweet treats filled with their best offerings – easter eggs, choco butterscoth barks, Indian cookies, and more.

Where: Bombay Sweet Shop, JAK Compound, Dadoji Konddeo Cross Ln, Byculla East, Mumbai

When: April 13 to 18, 2022

Time: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11:0p0 am to 8 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Price: INR 300/- to INR 975/-

Contact: +91 91361 92636

Order online at www.bombaysweetshop.com or on Swiggy and Zomato

Deli By The Blue, Mumbai

Deli By The Blue has curated a limited edition chocolate menu to bring in Easter this year. Choose between the Easter Rabbit that is made of White Almond Praline (INR 205 plus taxes) or Butterscotch Nutties Easter Bunny (INR 205 plus taxes), or indulge in the Easter Eggs, which are made of Marzipan (INR 275 plus taxes) or The Blue Gourmet’s 55% Chocolate! (INR 255 plus taxes). Devour the Hot Cross Buns (INR 195 plus taxes) from their famous bakery which comes in packs of 4.

Where: 14, Union Park, Off Carter Road, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

When: April 13 to 17, 2022

Call: +91 96190 99355

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of La Folie Patiesserie