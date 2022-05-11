6 must-visit Korean restaurants in Kolkata for the most authentic fare

These Korean restaurants in Kolkata will not treat you to the best fare but seal your love for the cuisine. Gimbap and Ramyeon to Korean Fried Chicken and Kimchi Fried Rice — it is hard not to fall in love with Korean food.
Korean cuisine boasts some of the most flavoursome and delicious dishes in the world. Originating from ancient agricultural and nomadic traditions in Korea and southern Manchuria, Korean cuisine has evolved. Some of the most commonly used ingredients in this cuisine are sesame oil, soy sauce, doenjang (fermented bean paste), salt, garlic, ginger, gochujang (fermented red chilli paste), gochugaru (pepper flakes), and napa cabbage. Even though Korean cuisine is establishing dominance in India, it can be difficult to find good Korean restaurants. For that reason, we have charted out some of the best Korean restaurants in Kolkata that will introduce you to authentic Korean delicacies.
Korean restaurants in Kolkata
Indulge in the best of Korean cuisine at this fine dining restaurant inside ITC Sonar. Watch out for their traditional Korean barbeque, which is something you can’t miss out on. Their Sunday brunches feature a lavish Oriental spread that includes Korean food. The seven flavours from the Land of the Morning Calm mixed with either seafood, lamb, chicken or veggies are grilled at your table along with kimchi. You can choose from their Assorted Garden Vegetable Platter, Selection of Fresh Seafood, Baby Free-Range Chicken and Tender Farm-Fed Pork Loin.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
You will find Ping’s Café Orient on Middleton Street if you walk from Peter Cat towards Amber. Full of colour in every corner, this restaurant features dishes inspired by cuisines from Hong Kong, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Burma, Japan and the Philippines. But if you are looking for some authentic Korean delicacies, you should try their Bibimbap Rice Bowl and Kimchi Fried Rice.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Launched in 2018, King’s Bakery is the go-to place for Korean food buffs in the city. Founder Seok Jung, a certified coffee barista, is originally from Seoul. He landed in Kolkata to visit some close friends but ended up opening a bakery. The must-haves here are the Korean classics like Gimbap (soy rice rolled in seaweed), Ramyeon (Korean soupy noodles) and Dakgangjeong (sweet crispy fried chicken). There are two outlets in the city already, and they are soon opening a third one at Hindustan Park.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
A BTS-inspired Indo-Korean restaurant, need we say more? Bite That Spoon is the hot spot for K-pop enthusiasts in town and those fascinated by Korean culture and cuisine. From fan art, posters, merchandise and a Korean pop music playlist, be rest assured that while you are feasting on some delicious food, your love for everything K-pop shall be taken care of. Boba tea, Korean Style Corn Dog, and Buldak Noodles are some of their offerings that you must try.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
This quaint cafe is a gateway into the heart of South Korea that also makes for a great work-away-from-home spot. Sip on the original Maxim Coffee, a Korean favourite or bite into a slice of the freshly-baked Orange Pound Cake, which is a tribute to the tangerines and oranges that Jeju Island in South Korea is known for. Korean street food favourites such as Tukbokki (Spicy Rice Cake), Kimchi Momos and fluffy Korean Pancakes are the must-haves here.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This family-run cloud kitchen features a range of well-prepared and well-priced home-cooked Asian dishes, but their Korean options require a special shoutout. If you are a beginner to Korean cuisine, Jeyuk Bokkeum (Spicy Korean pork marinated in a gochujang-based sauce) and the Gochujang XXL Korean Fried Chicken (Breaded chicken smothered in a sweet and savoury chilli paste) can be good starting options.
Image: Courtesy Instagram