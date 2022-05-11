6 must-visit Korean restaurants in Kolkata for the most authentic fare

These Korean restaurants in Kolkata will not treat you to the best fare but seal your love for the cuisine. Gimbap and Ramyeon to Korean Fried Chicken and Kimchi Fried Rice — it is hard not to fall in love with Korean food.

Korean cuisine boasts some of the most flavoursome and delicious dishes in the world. Originating from ancient agricultural and nomadic traditions in Korea and southern Manchuria, Korean cuisine has evolved. Some of the most commonly used ingredients in this cuisine are sesame oil, soy sauce, doenjang (fermented bean paste), salt, garlic, ginger, gochujang (fermented red chilli paste), gochugaru (pepper flakes), and napa cabbage. Even though Korean cuisine is establishing dominance in India, it can be difficult to find good Korean restaurants. For that reason, we have charted out some of the best Korean restaurants in Kolkata that will introduce you to authentic Korean delicacies.

Korean restaurants in Kolkata