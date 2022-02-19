6 healthy foods to incorporate into your daily diet for clear and glowing skin

Several factors contribute to skin problems. Besides stress and environmental pollutants, food also affects our skin. These healthy foods can help you get your skin back on track.

Skin problems might be the most complex and stressful issues, especially when the problems are printed all over your face. We’ve gone through it all — acne, blemishes, bumpy rashes, and more. And that’s why we strongly recommend watching what you eat because skin, stress, and the gut are inseparable siblings.

Common healthy foods to help you achieve envious skin

Yoghurt and Kefir

Healthy gut, healthy skin. These meals include probiotics, which are the beneficial bacteria that our gut requires to function properly. These foods can help with digestion and inflammation.

Nuts

They’re rich in minerals like zinc and selenium, which are great for your skin. Selenium aids in the formation of infection-fighting white blood cells. Zinc has long been associated with immune system strengthening and protection against free radicals and pathogens.

Green Tea

Have you ever noticed that your tea-drinking pals have the most beautiful skin? Perhaps this is because they are getting the advantages of green tea. Green tea includes potent antioxidants that can battle free radicals, which wreak havoc on your skin and immune system. The healthier your skin, the better your immune system.

Fish

This might not be most people’s favourite food, but the importance of omega-3 fatty acids cannot be overstated. If you can’t eat fish three times a week, taking omega-3 supplements may be an excellent choice. This can help with hydration and even oil production.

Berries

The deeper the colour, the better. Berries are high in antioxidants, which are beneficial to the skin. They’re also high in fibre, which aids with blood sugar regulation. Maintaining good blood sugar levels is critical for skin health, especially if the issues are hormonal in nature.

Garlic

Is there anything more tempting than the aroma of olive oil and garlic simmering over low heat? Your skin loves this combo, too! Allicin, a substance found in garlic, reacts with our blood to eliminate hazardous bacteria and viruses. Acne is frequently caused by bacteria that is living.

If the idea of incorporating these foods appeals to you but sounds overwhelming, try it for 10 days and see how much your skin loves them.

