Dig into bundles of flavour at these 6 best momo centres in Hyderabad

Gyozas and siu mais may come and go but comforting momos with spicy sauce are forever. And while the city of pearls may not be the first to spring to mind when it comes to these delicacies, there are a host of little gems around that locals swear by. We’re eating our way through the best momo centres in Hyderabad.

As with most street fare in the country, the details around when momos first made their appearance on the Indian culinary scene are hazy. Native to Tibet and Nepal, they’re believed to have made their way into several parts of the country around the 1960s, settling in hotspots like Ladakh, Darjeeling, Dharamshala, Sikkim, and Delhi.

Although the most popular treats served across the city’s bylanes continue to be kebabs and eclectic dosas – there’s a host of spots that specialise in juicy dumplings filled with lots of vegetables and meat. From classic to quirky – we’re exploring Hyderabad through its momos.

These are the best centres for scrumptious momos in Hyderabad

Kathmandu Momos

A quaint street spot that serves up the most delicious momos – from steamed to fried – this centre is wildly popular amidst Hyderabad locals. Located right next to a bus stop, the options here range from paneer, vegetable, and chicken variants and come with a near-addictive red sauce. The best part? They’re quite affordable as well. Don’t miss out on this if you’re in the city.

Address: Raj Bhavan Rd, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

7 Sisters – Northeast Cafe and Restaurant

A popular spot for authentic pan-Asian and Northeast Indian fare, this cafe serves up the most delicious sushi, Thai curry, and soups. Also on the menu are honey crispy potato, Mongolian chicken, Singapore prawn, nyonya satay, street style noodles, and more.

Their more authentic Himalayan fare like sha phaley, thukpa, choila, and singju come highly recommended. As do the momos which feature Tibetan tai po – three times the size of your average momo – as well as steamed, fried, schezwan fried options. They even have Nepal’s popular delicacy jhol momos which come dipped in a soup made with tomatoes, onions, and chillies.

Address: House 8-2-418/1, Road 4, Near Canara Bank, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Asian Treat

Another popular destination for hearty soups and comforting rice delicacies, Asian Treat also boasts of an Instagrammable ambience. Take in the colourful murals and vibrant furniture as you wait for your meal of Tibetan momos – which features tempura, roasted, and schezwan variants with chicken or vegetables.

Also recommended here are the Tibetan thukpa, Darjeeling vegetarian kaudi, and Nepali thali with bhut jolokia. They’ve also got plenty of sushi, baos, and ramen to go around. End a meal on a sweet note here with some fried ice cream.

Address: Opposite SBI, Jubilee Hills Circle 18, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Himalayan Cafe

This quaint, hole-in-the-wall offers diners a front-row seat to the magic that happens in the kitchen. Although popular for its pork ribs, khow suey, noodles, and thukpa – the crowning glory of this spot are momos. The extensive menu offers vegetarian momos in fried, steamed, schezwan fried, and pan fried variants. Those on a wholly plant-based diet could try the vegan momos with black bean sauce.

The pork momos here, however, are the most recommended with other non-vegetarian options being chicken based in fried, spicy coriander, and schezwan variants. There’s also the quintessential Nepali jhol momos featuring chicken, vegetables, and pork. Do check with the staff to see if you could also try some of the house-special momos.

Address: Sri Ram Nagar, Botanical Garden Rd, opp. Andhra Bank, Kondapur, Hyderabad

Aama’s

This hidden gem is known for its mouthwatering, comforting Nepalese fare. On the menu are options like poori with saade, Nepalese thukpa, Bhutanese datshi rice, Tibetan sha phaley, and thenthuk. The momo menu boasts of vegetable and chicken options in variants like steamed and fried.

The Nepali-style momos including jhol in soup as well as sadeko which features tangy, pickled flavours come highly recommended. There’s also several combos like ting momo with shyapta and vegetarian manchurian that are worth a try. End your meal with some doughnuts or hot chocolate with marshmallows.

Address: Near Hyderabad University, opposite to Kutchina, South Gate, Hyderabad, Telangana

Momos Delight

Rounding out this list is this spot that’s known for its quirky take on this comfort staple. On the menu are options like Kurkure momos and gravy momos in chicken, paneer, and vegetable variants. They also have fried and steamed options if you prefer sticking to the classics. Located on DLF street, which is known to have several great spots for momos, its commitment to innovation and delicious red sauce is what sets it apart from the rest. Their latest addition, tandoori momos, are worth the visit as well.

Address: APHB Colony, Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Telangana