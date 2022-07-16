Best mutton biryani in Chennai: Your go to spots for fragrant rice with succulent meat

A flavourful plate of fragrant biryani is enough to satiate all palates. And if you feel like indulging yourself in a delicious meal, these places serve the best mutton biryani in Chennai!

Bloomed, individual grains of basmati rice that have soaked up the flavours of whole spices, with delectable chunks of flavourful, tender meat and/or vegetables, served with a side of raita or salan. What’s not there to love about biryani?

Filling, satiating and wholesome, biryani has been around for ages. Its widespread reach across the country has ensured that almost every region has its own specific version of the delicious dish – be it Awadhi, Hyderabadi, Kolkata or more. Among the most popular styles of biryani is the mutton biryani, a delectable combination of fork-tender pieces of gosht cooked in spices and some gravy, which is then combined with basmati rice to help the flavours marry together.

If we’ve managed to increase your cravings for the rice-based dish, here are some restaurants you must try for the best mutton biryani in Chennai.

Where to get the best best mutton biryani in Chennai

DumBir

If you’re craving delicious Thalassery biryani in Chennai, the best place to turn to is DumBir. Known for its authentic flavours and spill-proof packaging, this cloud kitchen serves up biryanis from across India to your home. And their mutton-based biryanis are a must-try!

Price: Rs 395 onwards

ITC Grand Chola

If there’s one thing (apart from luxe hospitality) that ITC hotels do well, it’s their food. And their biryanis are not far behind! Among the best in the country, ITC’s hotel in Chennai, ITC Grand Chola, serves up a delectable Serai Biryani with fork-tender mutton, whole spices and fragrant rice, served with a side of salan, raita or pachadi and complimentary gulab jamun, because why should meals not end on a sweet note!

Price: Rs 825

SS Hyderabadi Biryani

SS Hyderabadi Biryani is probably among the most famous places for mutton biryani in Chennai. They serve up individual, family and party packs of your favourite varieties of the rice-based dish.

Price: Rs 360 onwards

Salt Restaurant

Another great place to visit if you are craving mutton biryani in Chennai is Salt restaurant. The place dishes out a variety of Indian, Mughlai and Chinese food, but it is their biryanis which are a definite crowd-puller!

Price: Rs 545

Yaa Mohaideen Biryani

Another popular spot in the city, Yaa Mohaideen has opened multiple outlets in the city, each serving up delectable biryanis, tandoori delicacies, and Chinese food options. Their biryanis are sold as individual portions as well as by the bucket, for both small groups and families to indulge in, and will make for a wholesome, satiating meal on a sultry monsoon afternoon.

Price: Rs 299

The Old Mirchi Biryani

Another great place to enjoy some of the best mutton biryani in Chennai is The Old Mirchi Biryani. The place serves up some delicious meat options – both starters and in main courses – but it’s their biryani, with fork-tender mutton and perfectly al-dente rice, which is a sureshot crowd puller.

Price: Rs 356 onwards

Sukkubhai Biryani

With over 12,000 reviews on Google, Sukkubhai is definitely among the most popular Biryani places in Chennai. Their mutton biryani is a must-try, and will uplift your mood like nothing else will!

Price: Rs 320

Buhari Restaurant

Buhari is among the landmark places in the city when it comes to biryani. Their offerings include a flavourful Tamil-style biryani – chicken, mutton and prawn – and makes for a light yet delicious meal.

Price: Rs 269

