Best Navratri menus to check out at these restaurants in Delhi

Navratri is around the corner, and a lot of you must be preparing to fast throughout the days. However, eating the same food can get tedious, so we have the perfect recommendations to indulge in some Navratri meals in Delhi while ensuring that your fast doesn’t break!

Navratri is a time for festivities, especially in North India. The festival, which comes twice a year, celebrates the various avatars of the goddess Durga. During the festivities, you’ll get to hear kirtans and jagrans and find many people fasting and abstaining from vegetables, grains, and more. If you’re tired of eating at home, these Navratri meals in Delhi are the perfect alternative.

Feast on these delicious Navratri meals in Delhi

Dhaba, The Claridges

If you’re fasting, Dhaba at The Claridges has created a particularly nutritious Navratri thali with a festive atmosphere, without compromising on flavour. Indulge in Mewa Mave Ki Tikki, Malaidaar Paneer, Sookhi Chatpati Arbi, Katha-Meetha Seetafal, Chironji Ki Daal, Kuttu Ki Poori, Anar Raita, Sabudana Papad, refreshing Meethi Lassi, fresh fruit salad along with some sweet, refreshing Rasmalaifor dessert.

Date: April 2 – April 11

Timings: Lunch- 12:30 pm – 2:45 pm; Dinner: 7:00 pm – 10:30 pm

Price: INR 1,995 (plus taxes)

Gulati Restaurant

Gulati Restaurant is among the places that were the first to introduce the concept of a Navratri thali in Delhi and, to bring in the festival, they’re back with their festive menu again this year. From Navratri Khas Thali to Chaat Platter to Shakarkandi Galouti, Sabudana Bhelpuri and Kuttu Ki Puri, Kele Ki Sabzi and Paneer Makhani, their menu has over 40 delicacies meant for those fasting in Delhi, made sans onion and garlic. The restaurant also serves vegetarian a-la-carte dishes but abstains from meat and cleans all utensils and the kitchen to sanitise everything and prepare it for the festival.

Date: April 2 – April 10

Address: 6, Pandara Road Market, New Delhi

Call: 011 2338 8836/39

You can also order on their official website.

Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill’s Navratri Thali is nothing short of a three-course meal, starting with Fresh Fruit Chaat with Nagpur Orange Dressing. Next come the appetisers, which include Shakarkandi Ki Chaat and Tandoori Ananas. The main course includes dishes such as Kesar Malai Kofta, Dahi Wale Aloo, Chironji Ki Dal, Samak Rice, Rajgiri Puri and many more authentic dishes. End the meal on a sweet note with the Dhoodh Halwa and Kesari Rasmalai. The Navratri special menu is available at all Delhi-NCR outlets of Punjab Grill: Aerocity, Ambience Mall, Janpath, Pacific Mall, Cyber hub, Select CityWalk, Khan Market and Noida, as well as in Lucknow.

Date: April 2 – April 10

Price: INR 895 + taxes (for dine-in); INR 995 + taxes (for delivery)

You can also order your meal online via Swiggy and Zomato as well as the restaurant’s website.

ROOH

If you’re fasting or want to indulge in some delectable offerings that are not the usual, run-of-the-mill offerings such as sabudana khichdi and kuttu puris, ROOH has some amazing festive offerings for you. The restaurant is serving up its exceptional Sattva menu, which features some delectable offerings such as tomato and passion fruit rasam, kuttu ka cheela, sweet potato roastie, jackfruit and raw banana galauti, and more to satiate your Navratri hunger.

Date: April 2 – April 20

Address: H-5/1, First Floor, Ambawatta One, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli

Price: INR 2,200 (plus taxes)

Imly

Among the many places that do Navatri meals in Delhi is Imly. The restaurant is set to serve its Chatpata Navratri Special Menu, consisting of dishes such as Sabudana Khichdi, Kutti Ki Puri, Paneer Makhani, Aloo, Lassi and more. End the meal on a sweet note with their Sabudana Kheer for a satiating and fulfilling meal!

Dates: April 2 – April 11

SOCIAL

SOCIAL is known for its delectable Indian cuisine, and the outlet curates a special menu to spread the cheer and amp up the joy this festive season. The Nine Nights Menu, featuring some carefully crafted delicacies for the festival, features traditional favourites like Kuttu Paneer Pakoda and Navratri Khichdi, along with dishes that have a signature SOCIAL twist, such as Sabudana and Water Chestnut Vada and Potato and Raw Banana Tikki with Banana Chips. A wholesome Navratri Thali, consisting of Samak rice, Aloo Zeera, Paneer in Tomato gravy, Makhaana, Sabudana kheer, Sabudana Vada and Paapad, too features on the menu!

Dates: April 2 – April 10

Prices: Starting at INR 150

Available at: Saket SOCIAL, Vasant Kunj SOCIAL, Nehru Place SOCIAL, Dwarka SOCIAL, Noida SOCIAL and Cyber Hub SOCIAL

Sana-di-ge

Among the Navratri meals in Delhi is the one at Sana-di-ge, which features a delicious thali that will curb all your cravings while ensuring you don’t break your fast! Indulge in some yummy samak rice, kuttu ki puri, aloo and more, complete with salad, kheer and papad, all fast-friendly and delectable treats.

Dates: April 2 – April 11

Price: INR 1,199 (plus taxes)

