Best new cafes in Bangalore to pop by for your next steaming cup of ‘Joe

14 Jan 2023 04:00 PM

Eshita Srinivas

From elegant French viennoiserie to unique caffeinated concoctions – Bangalore’s cafes boast of some of the best, most eclectic menus in the country. Complete with Pinterest-worthy decor and WiFi facilities – these can go from being the perfect makeshift office to an ideal first-date destination. Best part? Considering all the new spaces opening up of late – you don’t have to brave the city’s infamous traffic to get a taste of it all. Here’s looking at a few on our radar.

From being spaces for political discussions in The Age Of Enlightenment to serving as go-to spots for get-togethers and work meetings – cafes have truly evolved. Within India, a string of new options populate the streets and bylanes of most major cities every other month. Bangalore – which just so happens to be home to some of the best artisanal coffee the country has seen – is no exception. Better yet, it features a diverse set of establishments – serving cheesecakes and chocolate bubble teas to old-school steaks and omelettes. Not to mention, experimentative bites (tomato cake, anyone?).

Catering to sugar cravings, mid-day hunger pangs, and all hankering for unique bites – it’s no surprise why these spaces continue to draw diners in scores. Or why there’s a new one putting up an “open” sign every so often. Whether you’re keen on cafe hopping across the city or just need a change of scenery from your usual spot – we’ve got a ready reckoner of nooks worth adding to your dining rotation. All you need to do is bring your appetite.

Best new cafes in Bangalore to visit this weekend

January

Paper & Pie

Best cafes in Bangalore

Indiranagar’s favourite work-friendly destination has found a new, Insta-worthy address in Whitefield. On offer are dedicated spaces – conference room, workstations, and communal tables – to unwind with a book, successfully chase deadlines, or even host a birthday party.

All this while savouring their indulgent smoothies, protein-packed omelettes, buttery croissants, and fluffy Japanese cheesecakes. The pizzas, burgers, and salads here come highly recommended as well. Pair them with something connoisseur-approved caffeinated concoctions – cold or hot – courtesy of their extensive coffee menu.

Address: 66/2, 2nd Main Rd, Whitefield, Nallurhalli, Bengaluru,
Timings: 8:00 am – 11:00 pm (Monday-Sunday)
Average Cost: INR 1,000 (for two)

For more information, head here.

Happy dining!

All images: Courtesy Brand/Shutterstock

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Which is the best cafe in Bangalore?

Answer: The Hole In The Wall Cafe, Lavonne Cafe, The Caffeine Baar Cafe And Roastery, Third Wave Coffee Roasters, Blue Tokai, Dyu Art Cafe, Paper & Pie, and Glen’s Bakehouse are among the best in Bangalore.

