Head to these places in Delhi for the most delish parathas this winter

Flatbreads (or parathas) stuffed with choicest veggies like aloo, pyaaz, paneer, mooli and more, served with a generous dollop of fresh makkhan (white butter) or Amul butter on top, and with some curd, pickles and onions on the side. Sounds like a dream breakfast, doesn’t it? No wonder, it has been adjudged as the fifth best street food in the world. As winter approaches, let us take you through the best paratha places in Delhi where you can indulge in and have a filling breakfast.

Every household across the country has some paratha recipe they swear by. Each home cook adds their own twist to the quintessential breakfast treat, making it uniquely their own. Parathas are as homely as they are comforting, which makes them a yummy street snack too – so much so, that it’s been named the fifth best street food across the world! And rightfully so, as the flaky, buttery treat is filling, warming and nutritious. Not only stuffed, but plain parathas make for a great bread to eat with sabzis, dal and gravy-based dishes, making them a hearty meal on their own or as an accompaniment.

As winters approach us, our kitchens will be filled with hot parathas coming off the tawa at least a few times a week. Either plain or methi varieties accompanied with a cup of tea makes for a filling snack, stuffed parathas with curd makes for a hearty breakfast, or ajwain, lauki and palak parathas pair up well with pickles (achar), sabzi and dal for a proper meal – the options are endless. But if you are someone who wants to step out to eat a good paratha, these places in Delhi offer the best of these flatbreads. So, go out and indulge yourself in the tasty treat!

Where to get the best paratha in Delhi

Paranthe Wali Gali, Old Delhi

If there’s one place in Delhi that is known for its paratha, it is the Paranthe Wali Gali. The lane, filled with shops selling parathas, is a must-visit for street food lovers. Shops here serve all kinds of parathas under the sun – from the standard aloo, pyaaz, gobhi and paneer, to unique ones such as papad, tamatar and patta gobhi.

Where: Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price for two: Rs 150 for two (approx)

Moolchand Paratha, Lajpat Nagar

One of the world’s favourite street food, paratha is key to Indian cuisine across regions. And when in Delhi, among the best places for this delicious dish is Moolchand Paranthe. The eating joint is often visited by college students, who come to indulge in the stuffed buttery flatbreads with dahi, chutney and pickles. Enjoy varieties such as Aloo Pyaaz Paratha, Chicken Paratha and Cheese Paratha, which is filled with melty, oozy cheese.

Where: Moolchand Parantha, Lajpat Nagar Market, Moolchand Metro Station

Time: 8:00 am to 11:00 pm

Price for two: Rs 450 (approx)

Not Just Paranthas, Greater Kailash – II

Not Just Paranthas is probably one of the most iconic joints to have brought this humble home dish to mainstream restaurants. While it is called Not Just Paranthas, the restaurant serves a vast variety of the dish – from Chur Chur paratha to Calzone parathas. And yes, it has a lot of other offerings, too, which will make your meal complete.

Where: Outlets in Greater Kailash – II and Cyber Hub, Gurugram

Time: 9:00 am to 12:30 am

Price for two: Rs 1,200 (approx)

Gulati, Pandara Road

Gulati Restaurant is among the oldest and the most popular spots in Delhi for North Indian fare. Known for their butter chicken and buffets, what this iconic joint is also known for is its stuffed naans and parathas. Order in or eat here, and pair the paratha of your choice with some dal makhani and raita for a meal that will truly be scrumptious!

Where: Gulati Restaurant, Pandara Road

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Price for two: Rs 2,500 (approx)

Eighteen Paranthe, Yusuf Sarai

Eighteen Paranthe in Yusuf Sarai is a popular joint known for affordable and delicious parathas. The place serves humungous parathas which can easily fill you (and your friends) up. Served with pudina chutney and pickles, these are great as a breakfast option for college students and office goers, too.

Where: Near Gate 1, Green Park Metro Station, Yusuf Sarai, New Delhi

Time: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm

Price for two: Rs 150 (approx)

Kake Di Hatti, Khari Baoli

One of Delhi’s most popular franchise for North Indian, Mughlai cuisine is Kake Di Hatti. Known for its amazing naan varieties, Kake Di Hatti also offers yummy parathas for you to indulge in. Choose from options such as Aloo Pyaaz, Hariyali, Paneer and more, or order in one of their amazing stuffed naans with dal and a delicious gravy for a scrumptious meal.

Where: Kake Di Hatti, outlets across Delhi-NCR

Time: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Price for two: Rs 700 (approx)

Pandit Ji Parathe Wale, Ashok Vihar Phase 2

If you’re in Ashok Vihar Phase 2, be sure to check out Pandit Ji. The joint is known for its paratha, and is definitely among the best paratha shops in Delhi. The place serves a variety of filling parathas such as Aloo, Pyaz and Anda Parathas. Pair these with garam chai to make for the perfect winter meal!

Where: Pandit Ji Parathe Wale, Ashok Vihar Phase 2

Time: 7:00 am to 12:00 am

Price for two: Rs 250 (approx)

Jain Chawal Wale, Connaught Place

If you’re out late in the night and craving parathas, head to Jain Chawal Wale in Connaught Place. Confused? Let us explain. While the name has Chawal (rice) in it, the place is actually quite great for parathas, and offers a delicious variety of the same. There’s a catch, though. The pocket-friendly place, which also serves lassi and chole bhature, doesn’t have a seating area, so be prepared to stand and eat on the tables outside or in the comfort of your car.

Where: Baba Kharak Singh Rd, Block P, Connaught Place

Time: 5:00 am to 12:30 am

Price for two: Rs 400 (approx)

Amrik Sukhdev, Murthal

Before you come at us, we know that Murthal is not exactly Delhi (okay, it isn’t Delhi!) But, Amrik Sukhdev (and dhabas in Murthal in general) had to feature on this list, given the craze Delhiites have for the parathas here! Undoubtedly among the best paratha you can get around Delhi, Amrik Sukhdev is a place the youth (and families, too), heads to for a long drive, only to eat its offerings. Head here for an early breakfast or a late dinner, and you’ll be surprised to find the place choc-a-bloc with customers!

Where: Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba, Murthal, Haryana

Time: Open 24×7

Price for two: Rs 900 (approx)

