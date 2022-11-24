Say cheese: Best restaurants in Bangalore for the most scrumptious pizzas

The world’s most popular comfort food can fit right into an elegant affair with as much ease as a cosy sleepover. That said, getting the ratio of all the different elements right is only something a few spots have mastered. Fortunately, some of the best restaurants in Bangalore know their way around pizzas. We’re eating our way through them all – artisanal to experimentative.

For centuries, a combination of bread, cheese, vegetables, and the sauce has turned ravenous individuals into happy campers. It all began – as per numerous records – in Virgil’s Aenid with reference to wheaten cakes scattered with mushrooms and herbs found in the woods. Later in 18th-century Naples, easy-to-source ingredients were piled onto flatbreads and sold as street food at affordable rates to the city’s working population.

Cut to the late 1800s when King Umberto and Queen Margherita – both weary of complicated royal creations – summoned a pizza maker to savour local delicacies. Of the three variants they were served, the queen took to the tomatoes-mozzarella-basil treat. This was then named pizza Margherita in her honour, instantly elevating the humble dish’s status to royalty. The Italian pride soon took over the globe, courtesy of immigrants.

Today, nearly every restaurant in every major city in the world features an iteration on their menu – from Chicago’s deep dish indulgence to India’s tandoori chicken delight. Moreover, in India, this number’s only been growing, especially when it comes to its most popular IT hub. If you’ve been on the lookout for some good pizza, we’ve got you covered with our ready reckoner of the best spots in Bangalore. The only thing you’ll take away (pun intended) from every visit is a whole lotta satisfaction.

Best spots in Bangalore for some delicious pizzas