Say cheese: Best restaurants in Bangalore for the most scrumptious pizzas

The world’s most popular comfort food can fit right into an elegant affair with as much ease as a cosy sleepover. That said, getting the ratio of all the different elements right is only something a few spots have mastered. Fortunately, some of the best restaurants in Bangalore know their way around pizzas. We’re eating our way through them all – artisanal to experimentative.
For centuries, a combination of bread, cheese, vegetables, and the sauce has turned ravenous individuals into happy campers. It all began – as per numerous records – in Virgil’s Aenid with reference to wheaten cakes scattered with mushrooms and herbs found in the woods. Later in 18th-century Naples, easy-to-source ingredients were piled onto flatbreads and sold as street food at affordable rates to the city’s working population.
Cut to the late 1800s when King Umberto and Queen Margherita – both weary of complicated royal creations – summoned a pizza maker to savour local delicacies. Of the three variants they were served, the queen took to the tomatoes-mozzarella-basil treat. This was then named pizza Margherita in her honour, instantly elevating the humble dish’s status to royalty. The Italian pride soon took over the globe, courtesy of immigrants.
Today, nearly every restaurant in every major city in the world features an iteration on their menu – from Chicago’s deep dish indulgence to India’s tandoori chicken delight. Moreover, in India, this number’s only been growing, especially when it comes to its most popular IT hub. If you’ve been on the lookout for some good pizza, we’ve got you covered with our ready reckoner of the best spots in Bangalore. The only thing you’ll take away (pun intended) from every visit is a whole lotta satisfaction.
Best spots in Bangalore for some delicious pizzas
One of Bangalore’s most elegant destinations for Italian fare – Chianti is as authentic as they come. The menu here boasts a range of classic fare – including antipasti, piatti, zuppa, Insalata, pasta, and risotto. However, their hand-rolled pizzas with traditional double zero (00) flour – a finely ground ingredient – are a class apart. Options include Neapolitan with basil and olive oil, Quattro Formaggi featuring blue cheese, Verdure with black olives and zucchini, Pollo Alla Griglia with barbecued chicken, and Con Pancetta E Gamberi with bacon and prawns. The Del Chianti with pesto chicken, Italian herbs, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, and fresh mozzarella comes highly recommended. Pair these with a glass of their delicious wine cocktails.
This part al-fresco establishment is chic, romantic, and pet-friendly – serving up some of the city’s most delicious European, particularly Italian, fare. The menu’s most popular features include goat cheese crostini, quiche, chicken stroganoff, risotto, and spaghetti. The seafood here is quite popular as well. However, despite the abundance of soups, salads, steaks, sandwiches, and burgers here, many frequent diners go for their flatbread creations. The pizza here is – by the restaurant’s own admission – taken very seriously, with well-curated combinations of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings. This includes the likes of Margharita, spinach and garlic, roast pepper and chicken, spicy barbeque chicken with coriander, ham and asparagus, and pepperoni. Pair these with the house-favourite sangria and tiramisu. Delicious!
Known as one of India’s largest Italian cuisine franchises – Little Italy has been around for over three decades. Naturally, they know their way around a pizza. The all-vegetarian menu has popular options like lasagna, bruschettas, pasta, and more! The Sunday brunch is quite popular as well. When it comes to all things ‘za, diners get to choose between classics like Margharita, Verde, Picante, and Pesto. The Napoli with sun-dried tomatoes, jalapenos, chilli oil, and mozzarella as well as Alla Vodka with red peppers, pineapple, vodka, and parmesan comes highly recommended. End the meal on a sweet note with some gelato.
The name that’s nearly synonymous with pizza in the city – Brik Oven is a must-visit. The menu here is eclectic and exciting. Of the options, the Shrooms Pizza with mozzarella, goat’s cheese, wild mushrooms, truffle oil, and arugula as well as the Margherita pizza with buffalo mozzarella, parmesan, and basil come highly recommended. The Diavola with pepperoni, jalapeno, and bird’s eye chilli; Mad Cow with tenderloin, jus provolone, and whole-grain mustard; and Streaking pig with crispy bacon and caramelised onions are worth a bite as well. Pair these with the popular Big Bang Shake or Cookie Monster Shake. If that’s not a comfort meal, we don’t know what is.
Another popular spot in the city for all things Italian – Via Milano’s menu features a range of antipasti, zuppa, piatto, insalata, and pasta, amongst others. This, with classic ingredients like burrata, smoked salmon, grilled vegetables, pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, tortellini – the whole shebang. The pizza menu, meanwhile, features a hand-stretched base that’s been fermented for 12 hours. This includes classics like Margharita and Quattro Formaggio and experimentative options like Bollywood with broccoli, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and mushrooms. The house-special Via Milano Pepperoni with Italian pork and black olives comes highly recommended. Best part? There’s plenty more where that came from. Round out a meal here with tiramisu.
This popular restaurant in the heart of the city celebrates Neapolitan-style, wood-fired creations. Best part? The base is sourdough – giving it a delightfully crisp, chewy texture. Of all the options on offer, Popo’s Veggie Delight with bell peppers, zucchini, feta, and microgreens as well as the Vegan Sicilia with basil pesto, roasted aubergine, and sundried tomatoes comes highly recommended. As do the Chicken Pizzaiola with siracha aioli, roasted chicken, and sundried tomatoes and Pig Out with barbequed pork belly, pepperoni, crispy bacon, and caramelised onions. You could add to the experience by choosing to add burrata, a sunny-side-up egg, chilli honey dip, or homemade garlic aioli. Even better, you could have your pizza doused in rum and flamed at the table. Need we say more?
This wildly popular brewpub in the city is often packed during the weekends. And for good reason. Aside from the delicious range of craft beers on tap here, the pizzas hit the spot. The wood-fired creations include the Toit Full House which comes with assorted peppers, mushrooms, jalapenos, and sundried tomatoes as well as Goan Sausage with pork and mozzarella. The Meatball with green chillies and avocado, Lamb Fig & Cheese with unique flavours, and Pepperoni are crowd favourites as well. Round out a meal here with Tiramisu.
Which of these are you cheating on your diet for this weekend?
