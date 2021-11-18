Waffles, cocktails, and more: These are the top 10 brunch venues in Dubai

We’ve surfed through social media and the Internet and handpicked the top 10 best places for breakfast in Dubai (brunch) for every budget.

Every citizen of Dubai is well-familiar with the pace at which this Emirate operates. Being one of the most influential business hotspots in the Gulf, things are quite busy on working days. However, amidst the chaos and glamour of Dubai, it’s only on a Friday morning where you’ll see the Emirate ease up the pace. We know how close to heart a brunch is to Dubai residents, so whether you’re looking for a boozy breakfast or a detox delight, these are the best places for breakfast in Dubai.

Tipsy Lion, Sofitel Downtown Dubai

If you’re a Brit feeling a bit homesick, this might be a spot that helps you feel closer to home. A free-flowing beer tap, great food, and a casual Friday noon vibe. What more can you ask for? They also have a massive open-air balcony too if you’d like to keep warm on those chilly winter days.

Price: AED 150 for 5 drinks

Timings: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Belgian Cafe, Madinat Jumeirah

If you’d like the experience of dining in a vintage 1920s Belgian restaurant, here’s your chance. Keeping things authentic and classy, they also promise a nice view of the Burj Al Arab. In terms of the menu, you get to choose from a wide variety of Belgian-inspired dishes, such as Moules-Frites, Belgian Waffles, and Steak Tartare.

Price: AED 199 – 399 (package options)

Timings: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

La Carnita, Dubai Marina

La Carnita is where street style gets a slightly plush twist. With art and music at their heart, you get to indulge in a variety of tacos, churros while sipping on cocktails or beers. Certainly one of the best places for breakfast in Dubai while also turning into a great after-hours bar.

Price: AED 250 – 450 (package options)

Timings: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Brass Monkey, Blue Waters Dubai

Is it just us or does the decor here really pop? This double-decker brunch spot also boasts an entertainment zone in case you’d like to challenge a friend to a game of pool, foosball, or other arcade games. Their brunch menu keeps things light with an array of tacos, nachos, sliders, and finger munchies.

Price: AED 250 – 350 (package options)

Timings: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina

Apart from being one of the best places for breakfast in Dubai, it’s also one of their most famous beach and brunch clubs. Sip on as many cocktails as you like while enjoying the sea breeze and after that, take a dip too!

Price: AED 349 (package options)

Timings 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm (beach access: 8:00 am)

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marriott Marquis

Their website says, This ‘eclectic bohemian paradise’ promises ‘reprise from the chaos of the world we live in today,’ we most certainly concur. Take a look at all the colours and the plants, how could you not fall in love? Their Friday Partido brunch consists of Latin American delights.

Prices: AED 295 – 395 (package options)

Timings: 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah

Lah Lah is a Pan-Asian kitchen that’s also perfect for post-work cocktails, lazy evenings and well, boozy brunches. They offer a range of brunch/breakfast options to choose from, so knock yourself out.

Prices: AED 295 – 450 (package options)

Timings: 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

COYA, Four Seasons

COYA, at the Four Seasons, ensures that your Friday brunch never falls short of vibrancy. While you indulge in their wonderful platters of ceviche, salvers or salads, be sure to sip on their soul-stirring cocktails.

Prices: AED 409 – 779 (package options)

Timings: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Yalumba, Dubai Airport Road

This award-winning restaurant named after the South Australian wine region of Yalumba believes in something called ‘Brunchology’. This five-star Dubai brunch promises the best of dining and drinks, and it’s one of those places you need to experience to understand the magic.

Prices: AED 199 – 890 (package options)

Timings: 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

White Dubai, Meydan

The mighty White Dubai made a comeback this year after well, you-know-what with guess what? Mighty brunches. Being one of the all-time best places for breakfast in Dubai and brunch, they’ll ensure things are groovy and great as you sip on cocktails with a gorgeous view of the Dubai skyline.

Price: AED 199 – 485 (package options)

Timings: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Disclaimer: All brunch timings, package prices, and event schedules are subject to change or cancellation and are approximate.

All images: Courtesy brands