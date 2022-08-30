Best places in Bangalore to sit down for a traditional sadya this Onam

Kerala’s famed harvest festival brings with it folk dances, vibrant art, snake boat races, and an appetite for a grand vegetarian meal. Exploring a range of textures and flavours – sadya is a must-try this Onam, with plenty of restaurants to choose from in Bangalore. Here’s our pick of the best ones to pop by.

What is Onam Sadya?

The first 10 days of the Malayalam calendar – this year from August 30 to September 8 – are a celebration. Symbolising the demon king Mahabali’s return – festivities bring the community together, particularly when it’s time to sit down for a meal on a banana leaf. Sadya, which translates to ‘banquet,’ often makes an appearance during weddings, birthdays, and festivals like Vishu. During Onam, it typically involves about 25 delicacies – including rice, papadam, dal, rasam, and payasam.

The meal touches upon every possible tasting note – sweet, tangy, astringent, sour, salty. And each plate has a science to it. The end of the banana leaf, for instance, has to face the left while pickles, thoran, and chips are all strategically placed at wider ends to ensure fuss-free dining. That, along with the medley of options with coconut additions – grated, fried, milked – make it a meal to remember. If you’ve yet to experience it, here’s a quick guide to the spots serving up sadya in Bangalore this Onam. A few come with takeaway options as well.

Where to get the best Onam sadya in Bangalore

Kappa Chakka Kandhari

Fine-dining meets traditional Kerala cuisine at this award-winning restaurant. Known to serve up some of the most authentic fare in Bangalore, Kappa Chakka Kandhari is a must-visit. Especially during Onam. Their curated Onasadya features twenty-six traditional vegetarian delicacies crafted by Namboodiri cooks from Kerala. This includes uppu, cheru pazham, chena chops, inji puli, beetroot kichadi, Kerala sambar, rasam, cabbage thoran, avial, and more.

End the meal on a sweet note with ada pradhaman, parippu payasam, chakka pradhaman, and palada. This is available for multiple slots during lunch and dinner on September 6-8 for Rs 900 approx. If you’d like to stay in, opt for the Feast In A Box, which comes with stainless containers and a hot box. Order here.

Address: 438, 18th Main Road, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 63646 71010

The Bengaluru Brasserie

This popular spot in the city knows its way around an authentic meal just as much as it does modern, global fare. The sadya here comes in collaboration with passionate home-cook Sumi Somanathan, who’s curated a menu of vegetarian options with recipes passed down generations. On offer are jaggery-coated chips, pachadis, avail, olan, kala, kooti kari, ginger pickle, erissery, with generous portions fit for a king. The memo spells indulgence! You could call ahead to grab the meal on September 8, from 12:30-3:30 pm at Rs 999 approx. for vegetarian and Rs 1,499 approx. for non-vegetarian sadya.

Address: The Bengaluru Brasserie, Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore

Contact: +91 95915 10193

No. 10 Fort Cochin

This seafood restaurant in the heart of Bangalore serves up some of the most scrumptious Kerala specialities in the city. The Onam sadya is no exception. On the menu are options like koottu curry, olan, thoran, avial, katty parippu, kondattam, khichadi, kalan, rice, sambar, puli inji, and more! Those with sweet teeth will enjoy the payasams – ada, parippu, semiya. This is available from September 7-11 for Rs 850 approx. You could also choose to take away your meal for Rs 1,450 approx. (serves two).

Address: 9, St Mark’s Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 77778 76000

Feast

Luxury dining, interactive kitchens, and authentic delicacies underline an experience at this all-day establishment. To celebrate spring, the chefs over at Feast have curated an expansive spread of traditional delicacies like kootu curry, Malabar avial, kaya mezhukkupuratti, Thalassery biryani, white pumpkin mor curry, vendakkai pachadi, pineapple pachadi, Malabar rasam, and more. Complete, with festive decor and staff clad in traditional attire – the Onam sadya here promises to transport you to Kerala. Head on over on September 8, from 12:30-3:30 pm. A sadya will cost you just about Rs 1,750 approx.

Address: Sheraton Grand Hotel Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Bangalore

Contact: +91 80425 21000

JW Kitchen

From Sunday brunches to romantic dinners – this all-day dining restaurant promises the most exquisite dining experience. This year, the chefs over at JW Kitchen are heralding the return of king Mahabali with a traditional sadya. Best part? You can expect fanfare, pookalam – the whole shebang – along with your meal. Apart from signature dishes served on banana leaf plates – you get to choose from live counters serving banana dosai, nei appam, meen pollichathu, karuveppilai kozhi rasam, palada pradhaman, pazham pradhaman, and more! There’s also a seafood counter to pop by. This is available on September 8, from 12:30-3:30 pm for a price of Rs 2,950 approx.

Address: JW Marriott Hotel, Vittal Mallya Rd, KG Halli, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Contact: +91 88844 94037

Vembanad

This colonial-style restaurant in the city is known for its traditional Kerala fare. Come Onam, it’s near synonymous with sadya. The sumptuous spread promises a taste of authenticity, complete with classics like avial, sambar, olan, kalan, thoran, pazham, pachadi, khichadi, and payasam. Expect traditional songs (onappaattukal) as well. This is available on September 8, from 12:00-4:00 pm for the price of Rs 1,499 approximately. You could also choose to take away some festive payasam for Rs 699 approximately. On September 11, you could opt for an Onam-special Sunday brunch from 12:00-4:00 pm at Rs 1,399 approx.

Address: The Paul Bangalore, Krishna Reddy Layout, Amarjyoti Layout, Domlur, Bengaluru,

Contact: +91 80404 77777

Salt Mango Tree Restaurant

This no-frills restaurant is one of the most local-favoured spots to grab authentic Kerala delicacies. Naturally, the Onam sadya is a must try. Paying homage to the agrarian past of the state, the meal here is sumptuous and generous – with over 20 traditional elements including avail, thoran, and payasam. Be sure to plan ahead and get a reservation for an easy dining experience. You could also pre-book and take away your sadya boxes or just payasam. This one’s available from September 7-11 12:00-5:00 pm for a price of Rs 1,199 approx. Order here.

Address: 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bengaluru,

Contact: +91 96863 65602

