Roasts and revelry: Best places in Bangalore for a jolly good Christmas brunch

The holiday season is near synonymous with grand feasts and quality time with loved ones. And restaurants in Bangalore have got the memo – serving up delicious Christmas brunches, with festive ambiance to boot. Here’s looking at all the spots we’re making reservations at.
Christmas comes with a host of traditions. Some – watching a Netflix Hallmark special or attending parades – are modern. Others, like decorating a tree and exchanging gifts, are more traditional. Food, however, is a fusion of the two. From whole-roast turkey – which first featured on English monarch Henry VIII’s festive table to contemporary hot chocolate bombs – December brings with it the most indulgent bites and beverages. Naturally, a sit-down meal with loved ones is a must-do.
However, with the hustle of life, keeping up with grocery shopping while also juggling social engagements, present hunting, and year-end work commitments can be quite the hassle. Saving you the trouble of hosting one of your own, restaurants across Bangalore have decked up in red-white-green, curating Christmas brunch menus that feature classic creations, experimental treats, boozy concoctions, and delightful desserts. All you need to do is make the reservations. The festive season has never been this delicious.
Best places for Christmas brunches in Bangalore
Christmas is an all-Asian affair at the elegant Shiro in UB City. Curated by chef Priyank Chouhan, the festive feast is marked by fresh ingredients and innovative culinary techniques. Options include chicken in massaman curry, prawns in Hunan basil sauce, stir-fried tenderloin in hot bean, Indonesian vegetable salad, Thai herb chicken salad, chilli garlic noodles, and more. Don’t forget to pop by the Khowsuey counter for some comforting slurps – perfect way to beat the winter chill. Pair each bite with their range of cocktails – eggnog martini, whiskey ginger, sangria, and sparkling fig. Round out the meal by digging into decadent desserts featuring classic ingredients like coconut and chocolate.
In the bustle of Indiranagar, ARAKU has been serving up the city’s most fragrant cups of coffee with a side of experimental bites for quite a while now. In line with this, the popular cafe’s Christmas brunch is imaginative – featuring options like smoked chicken with stock pot rice, honey roasted pineapple, fresh mozzarella with slow cooked tomato, rum caramel pie, and gingerbread Swiss roll. That’s not all, you can also dig into a few all-time favourites like scrambled egg taco, burrata shakshuka, and Korean-inspired chilli noodles with miso broth. Pair these with their festive beverages like Xmas hot chocolate and mulled coffee. Delicious, if we do say so ourselves.
One of the city’s most popular destinations for all things brewed, Byg Brewski has an array of lip-smacking bites in store for this festive season. The theme – Country Christmas – comes with community-style tables and innovative, classic bites bursting with all things comfort. This includes roasts, stews, hot chocolate, and turkey creations! Not to mention, plenty of beer on tap. Need we say more?
RCB Cafe has been giving Bengaluru a taste of the most exciting Sunday brunches for many weeks now. The spreads here are eclectic, unique, and curated by celebrated chefs. Naturally, the folks’ over at the eatery have pulled out all the stops for Christmas. At the helm of affairs? Celebrity chef – India’s very first MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria, who will whip up some of her most scrumptious bites and artisanal cocktails to ring in the festive season. And while you’re at it, might we suggest really getting into the festive spirit by snagging their decadent plum cake, bursting with fruits and liquor.
The city’s go-to spot for live music and innovative bites, Fox In The Field has a host of things up its sleeve this festive season. This ranges from traditional fare to creative cocktails, complete with decadent desserts. Options include duck breast cut with spiced plum sauce, roast turkey with caramelised onion sauce, american corn with bell pepper salad, couscous cheese galouti, chilli basil noodles, chicken Thai yellow curry, mutton lal maas, and more! We’re eyeing the sweet spread of clay pot rice kheer and shahi tukda. Don’t miss out!
At the top of the World Trade Center – couched within the luxurious Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel – is this elegant 40-seater space. Known for its authentic, modern Asian fare – the festive brunch here comes with a breathtaking view. The meal will feature comfort bites – from delicate dimsums and hand-rolled sushi to Thai delicacies and artisanal pizzas. Word on the street is that they also have some piping hot biryani in store. Head on over on Christmas afternoon for a decadent festive affair.
Known for its modern, global menu and breezy poolside ambiance, The Bengaluru Brasserie is a popular dining destination in the city. For Christmas, the restaurant has roped in celebrated chef Gaurav Ramakrishnan – who has curated a set of the most scrumptious bites. This includes options like smoked fish rillette, pork salami, chicken liver pate, grilled chicken, sweet fig salad, butter-tossed baby vegetables, prune tart, and more. There’s also classics like a Turkey station, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, Yule log, bebinca, Stollen cake, and more! Best part? There’s a special counter for children featuring cheesy delicacies and small desserts. It doesn’t get more authentic than this.
North Bengaluru’s most bustling rooftop bar and kitchen has an extravaganza in store for Christmas. Their festive menu – curated by head chef Ashik – consists of pumpkin soup, avocado crostini, grilled stuffed Italian calamari, potato salad with cranberry, cannelloni with roasted bell peppers and eggplant, and roasted turkey with honey barbeque sauce. Round this out with their evergreen New York cheesecake. Don’t miss out!
Where are you headed to celebrate the season of all things merry?
