International Burger Day: best places in Bengaluru for delicious burgers

Between stacks of succulent patties and quirky charcoal buns – the garden city’s pub-grub culture is no joke. In honour of International Burger Day, we round up a list of the best places in Bengaluru to get your fix of this comfort staple.

The humble burger is one of the most popular features of restaurant menus across the world, second only to the more ubiquitous pizzas and pastas. And for good reason. Between the soft buns, juicy patties, creamy sauces, and stacks of vegetables – this gastronomical creation makes for a hearty, comforting meal. As far as the Library of Congress in the US is concerned, we have the Americans to thank for it.

The story goes that Louis Lassen, who worked for a restaurant, answered a customer’s rush order for something “quick and delicious” by assembling scraps of ground beef between slices of bread, paving the way for the hamburger we see today. While other anecdotes raise debates around this origin story, there’s general consensus on the fact that this carb and meat number is delicious, especially when paired with fries and a salad. And if you’re in Bengaluru, you’ve a range of burger options – gourmet to classic American – to choose from. All you need is an appetite and this handy guide.

Dig into the best, most juicy burgers at these places in Bengaluru