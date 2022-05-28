International Burger Day: best places in Bengaluru for delicious burgers

Between stacks of succulent patties and quirky charcoal buns – the garden city’s pub-grub culture is no joke. In honour of International Burger Day, we round up a list of the best places in Bengaluru to get your fix of this comfort staple.
The humble burger is one of the most popular features of restaurant menus across the world, second only to the more ubiquitous pizzas and pastas. And for good reason. Between the soft buns, juicy patties, creamy sauces, and stacks of vegetables – this gastronomical creation makes for a hearty, comforting meal. As far as the Library of Congress in the US is concerned, we have the Americans to thank for it.
The story goes that Louis Lassen, who worked for a restaurant, answered a customer’s rush order for something “quick and delicious” by assembling scraps of ground beef between slices of bread, paving the way for the hamburger we see today. While other anecdotes raise debates around this origin story, there’s general consensus on the fact that this carb and meat number is delicious, especially when paired with fries and a salad. And if you’re in Bengaluru, you’ve a range of burger options – gourmet to classic American – to choose from. All you need is an appetite and this handy guide.
Dig into the best, most juicy burgers at these places in Bengaluru
The city’s go-to spot for comfort fare, Truffles serves up some of the best pastas, desserts, milkshakes, and fries in town. Their burgers, however, are what put them on the map. On the extensive burger menu are options like butter chicken, Tex mex, sloppy Joe, Peri Peri, tandoori, fish fillet, and more. Vegetarians can try their butter paneer, cottage cheese, and rocky road options, amongst others. Their signature burger, Truffle Rooster, which features chargrilled chicken in a secret sauce, is a must try. All of the grub here comes in different sizes and price points. And did we mention there’s unlimited mayonnaise on the table as well?
Image: Courtesy Truffles
Home to the city’s best chicken wings, Plan B is also known for its burgers and steaks. The ambience is that of a quintessential American pub, underlined with the classic Bengaluru rock vibe. On the menu, titled “Burger Bar,” are options like bacon cheese, belly of the beast, crispy prawn, juicy Lucy, surf ‘n turf, the notorious P.I.G, and more. The pandi burger, which draws from traditional Coorgi pork curry and the classic beef burger come highly recommended. Vegetarians can choose from their broccoli, zucchini, and mushroom numbers. Have these with a side of their cheesy garlic fries or spicy potato wedges.
Image: Courtesy Plan B
An iconic spot in the heart of the city, The Only Place has been serving up classic American fare like steaks, sandwiches, and apple pie for decades. Naturally, their burger game is on point as well. The menu has a dedicated section that features options like the all-American beef, chicken cheese, lamb, juicy Lucy, sloppy Joe, and steak cheese. Their whopper burger with lamb, both mini and large, comes highly recommended. Those who follow a plant-based diet could dig into their vegetarian cheese burger instead.
Image: Courtesy The Only Place
An absolute local favourite for juicy burgers, Jethro’s began as a midnight delivery venture that offered unique combinations. Today, it’s one of the most popular destinations for beef burgers. On the menu are options like chicken, ham, bacon, and vegetarian burgers. For something a bit more quirky, try their peanut butter beef, Nutella bacon, or banana ham burgers. Each of them comes with jalapenos and peri peri chillies. Be warned, these are stuff of all comfort food cravings.
Image: Courtesy Jethro’s
This relatively new outlet in Indiranagar has a reputation of serving up the most delicious set of burgers in Chennai for over eight years. On the menu are innovative meat patties grilled to perfection and complemented by choice fresh vegetables and creamy, in-house sauces. The best part? Unlike most burgers, these are not greasy. Their gourmet smoked barbeque, Mexican chicken steak, butter chicken, pulled teriyaki jackfruit, and paneer makhani burgers come highly recommended. Add an alfresco seating and quirky games to the mix and you’ve got yourself a winner!
Image: Courtesy Burgerman
An artisanal burger brand that serves up delicious grub crafted by Louis Lassen himself, you know you’re in for authentic flavours when you dine here. Fluffy buns and quality cheese are complemented with fries that have the perfect crisp – fluffy ratio. On the menu are options like lamb cheese, classic chicken, smash tenderloin, and truffle cake burger. The Korean fried chicken and Louis grand royale burgers come highly recommended. Pair these with a side of their animal or truffle fries for a lip-smacking meal.
Image: Courtesy Louis Burger
Another iconic steakhouse that’s got the most tender t-bones and fillet mignons, Miller’s 46 has a range of delicious burgers on offer as well. Most recommended here is the quarter pounder fillet burger with beef, cheese, sauteed mushrooms, and sour cream as well as the Southwest rub burger with Mexican rub fillet and choice of chicken or beef. Other options include deluxe bacon, Moroccan lamb, pulled pork, grilled veggie, and crunchy chicken burgers. Pair your grub with a refreshing pint of beer.
Image: Courtesy @somebodyfeedveena/Instagram
A popular destination for gourmet burgers in the city, Burger Seigneur has buns that are crafted in-house and high-quality ingredients that are imported. On the menu are vegetarian options like portobello-based Lucien, soybean-based Morning Glory, and carrot and beans-based Gregorian, amongst others. Popular here are the dynamite lamb burger, Jack the ripper, South Carolina, Patty Melt. Their Paris delice, with beef bacon, grilled mushrooms, and Franco-honey sauce comes highly recommended.
Image: Courtesy Burger Seigneur
Featured image: Courtesy Truffles; Hero image: Courtesy Louis’ Burger