Best new restaurants in Bangalore to incorporate into your dining rotation

Bangalore’s ever-growing appetite for global bites and experimental creations has produced some of the best restaurants in the country. From eccentric rooftop spaces to elegant fine-dining destinations – there’s something in the city for every season and occasion. Best part? The list grows every day. Here’s looking at new spots on our radar.

Every other month, a slew of new menus add to the culinary landscape of the country’s garden city. On offer are meticulously-plated desserts, indulgent French viennoiserie, steaming cups of artisanal coffee, and authentic Japanese fare – amongst others. The ambiance, meanwhile, ranges from laidback to bustling. Add to this warm hospitality and live music gigs and you’ve got yourself a dining experience worth writing about. No surprises why locals are spoilt for choice come weekends and date nights. Here’s a look at the best new restaurants in Bangalore.

Best restaurants in Bangalore: New spots that are worth their salt

December 2022

The holiday season may have passed us by but its culinary offerings are here to stay. These new restaurants that opened late last year have had us excited about dining out every weekend.

Alt Pizza

Singapore’s favourite destination for cheesy comfort fare has a new address in Bangalore. The menu takes an alternative approach to pizzas. As such it spotlights sourdough creations – made with a nine-year-old house-made starter that’s shipped from the lion city. This is complemented by a selection of condiments – crust drips to homemade oils. The ingredients are fresh with popular options being the Don’t Goat Me Started with lamb meatballs and a touch of za’atar and I’m a Fun-Gi with mixed mushrooms and truffle oil. There’s also plenty of pastas, salads, starters, and desserts to go around as well.

Address: 974, 1st Floor, 80ft Rd,Above Nasi and Mee, Koramangala

Timings: 12:00 pm – 10.00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 81238 92268

Average cost (for two): INR 1,300 (plus taxes)

Mama Mangaalore

Bringing the flavours of the coast to Bangalore’s plate – Mama Mangaalore is a quick-service restaurant that boasts of the most scrumptious menu. The menu features authentic bites like Neer Dosa, Appam, Podi Dosa, Mangalore Buns, Kappu Sheera, and Goli Bajji (amongst others). The signature Gassi is indulgent, comforting, and an absolute must-try. If you’re in South Bangalore, don’t miss out on this spot.

Address: 28, ground Floor, 4th B Cross Rd, 5th Block, Koramangala

Timings: 08:00 am – 01.00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 99455 88006

Bon appetit!

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Brands