Where to find the most authentic and flavourful Korean food in Chennai

Whether you have an experimentative palate or a craving for the jajangmyeon you saw in a K-drama last night, Chennai is where you need to be. The city plays host to several hole-in-the-walls, underrated spots that serve authentic, lip-smacking food. We round up a list of the best Korean restaurants in Chennai to hit up this weekend.

For years, mainstream menus have sneaked kimchi into sandwiches or tossed it with rice and vegetables. However, Korean cuisine goes far beyond this fermented delicacy. Underscored by complex flavours, fresh ingredients, and a host of side dishes, a Korean spread is believed to be one of the healthiest in the world. That said, there’s plenty of fried chicken, greasy hot dogs, and cheesy ramen in the country’s food culture to balance things out. Combine these with a traditional barbecue, and you’ve got yourself a must-try delicious cuisine.

With the rise of K-pop and K-dramas, delicacies like samgyeopsal and tteokbokki have now become a common sight in restaurants. And as diners seek out more adventurous and unique culinary experiences, it’s likely that almost everything you see your favourite Korean celebrities eat on-screen could soon find its way to your dinner plate. In Chennai, there’s a refreshingly large array of spots serving authentic flavours, courtesy of the city’s large Korean expat population. We’re talking menus brimming with napa cabbage, fermented onions, pork belly, barbecued meats, bread, pastries, and more! We round up a list of the best restaurants in Chennai to get your Korean food fix.

Dig into authentic Korean food at these restaurants in Chennai