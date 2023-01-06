Delhiites, these are the best new restaurants in your city

We’ve just entered 2023, and most of us are probably making plans to bring in the first weekend of the year. So, head to these new restaurants in Delhi which offer the best of delectable meals, beverages and a whole lot of fun!

Like us, we’re sure your resolutions for 2023 include spending more time with your loved ones. Meeting up with old friends or spending an afternoon with your family is always something that brings one warmth and comfort. And given the current cold temperatures in Delhi, any excuse to meet up with others and spend some time out in the winter sun is a welcome treat.

Another thing that absolutely tops our charts is visiting new places. Whether it be travelling or discovering new places in your own city, stepping out of the house is always exciting. For us, this includes visiting newly opened restaurants in the city, as these add another layer of fun to our culinary adventures.

So, if you’re looking for ways to combine your culinary escapades and catching up with your loved ones, these new restaurants in Delhi will be the perfect vehicle for you. Serving some of the finest dishes and best cuisines, these new restaurants will ensure that you enjoy your time outdoors and have a wholesome experience.

Best new restaurants in Delhi in 2023

House of Migo

Located in Noida, House of Migo brings back childhood nostalgia with some of your favourite meals. From hand-crafted pastas to delightful artisanal mains and the finest pizzas in town, the restaurant serves up an array of delicacies that will delight your tastebuds.

Where: Shop 203, 2nd Floor, To – Day, Logix Blossom Green GH 01, Sector 135, Noida

Time: 11:00 am to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 96434 56909 / +91 99111 82245

Check them out here.

Hard Rock Cafe

Among the best new restaurants in Delhi is Hard Rock Cafe, which opened its eighth outpost in India. Located in the much popular Connaught Place, the cafe has the perfect uber-cool vibe you need when catching up with old friends. The place comes complete with seating for 122 guests as well as a stage for live performances, collectibles as well as scrumptious food and beverages.

Where: Showroom No.1, Atma Ram Mansion, Atul Grove Road, Janpath

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 am

Check them out here.

LOYA

Head to LOYA for a culinary journey that takes you across the northern region of the country. From the foothills of the Himalayas to the flat terrain of Punjab, Loya brings some of the most delectable flavours of each region onto your place. With traditional cooking techniques such as Dum and Dhungar, to the delicate yet robust flavours of whole spices, LOYA offers it all.

Where: Taj Palace, 2, Sardar Patel Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Contact: 011 6650 3588 (for reservations)

Cuisine: North Indian

Check them out here.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of brands