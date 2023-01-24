Taste the best cuisine at these newly opened restaurants in Goa

Wondering where to eat in Goa? Enjoy the best of food by visiting the hottest and the newest places in the state. This list will help you find the best restaurants the next time you are enjoying a vacation in Goa.

When one talks about beaches, the first place that comes to mind is Goa. This tiny state is not only famous for being the go-to party destination but is a great spot for a relaxing vacation. The stunning and picturesque scenery along with delicious food is what makes Goa such a great destination for Indian and international travellers. There is always something new and exciting happening in Goa, and if you are foodie then you would want to know all the new restaurants that have opened up in Goa lately.

Food is a big part of any trip. It doesn’t matter where you are planning to go for a vacation, eating lip-smacking food is a part of exploring the destination and learning about the culture. If you are a foodie, then you would even have a list of dishes or places jotted down that you may want to try on your travels.

Goa’s food scene keeps evolving, with new and innovative restaurants popping up every now and then. It can get difficult to keep up with the new openings, therefore this guide will help you know what’s the newest spot in town that foodies should check out. South Indian, Pan-Asian, Mexican, Italian – it doesn’t matter what cuisine is your preference, this guide covers it all.

Best new restaurants in Goa in January 2023

Kiko Beach

After the success of Kiko-Bā in Delhi, the pioneers of this Pan-Asian restaurant have decided to take things to the next level by opening a restaurant in Goa and, that to on the beach. Located in Morjim (North Goa), Kiko Beach aims to offer the finest delicacies from Asian cuisine. The bamboo walls, handcrafted roof and chic ambience give a bohemian vibe, fitting well with the beach aesthetic. You can enjoy the never-ending views of the open ocean along with sushi prepared from the freshest ingredients.

Address: H# 763/A Gawadewada, Morjim, Goa 403512

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Contact: +91 99711 33091

Cost for two: INR 3,000 approx.

Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen

The go-to spot for some wholesome and comforting pahadi food, Yeti is expanding its horizon! Being a hit in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, Yeti will soon be in Goa as well. Opening up in Vagator, Yeti will offer its authentic Tibetan and Nepalese cuisine in North Goa. If you are looking for some soul-satisfying food the next time you are in Goa, then Yeti is the place for you.

Address: House no – 485/6 Vagator, Anjuna, B, Mapusa, Goa 403509

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Cost for two: INR 2,500 approx.

Raasta

Another popular name in India’s culinary scene, Raasta has also opened in Goa! Located a kilometre away from the Vagator beach, Raasta just had a grand launch in Goa. Famous for its Bohemian vibe, live music and good food, you can relax at Raasta after enjoying a swim at the beach. The brand is known for promoting local musical talent, so you can discover Goan musicians here.

Address: House no – 485/6 Vagator, Anjuna, B, Mapusa, Goa 403509

Timing: 12 pm – 1 am

Cost for two: INR 3,000 approx.

Roboto

Bringing the Izakaya dining concept to Goa, Roboto is a casual Japanese and Korean restaurant. With a branch running successfully in Calangute, the restaurant is also opening in Anjuna now. Roboto brings a contemporary twist to Japanese and Korean cuisines. Inspired by the concept of kawaii, the aesthetics of the restaurant is vibrant, colourful, and fun.

Address: House No. 909, Market Rd, Monteiro Vaddo, Anjuna, Goa 403509

Timing: 12:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Contact: +91 080108 31200

Cost for two: INR 1,500 approx.

Rose

From the restauranteur who brought Antares Goa, Whiskey Samba, and The Wine Company, Rose is a chic restaurant that has recently opened in Goa. The on-site restaurant of the newly opened Mademoiselle Boutique Hotel & Cafe, Rose specialises in Mediterranean cuisine. Located in North Goa, the restaurant is designed in a quaint European style and creates a French and playful dining ambience.

Address: House No. 90/3, Assagao Panchayat, Bardez North, Goa – 403507

Timing: 12:00 pm and 12:00 am

Contact: +91 91 1200 4851

Cost for two: INR 2000 approx.

Hero and Feature Images: Courtesy of Alexey Turenkov from Unsplash