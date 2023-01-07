facebook
Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month
Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month
Food & Drink
07 Jan 2023 01:00 PM

Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month

Ananya Swaroop

There is a reason why Mumbai is famously called the ‘city that never sleeps’. The city is always bustling with crowded restaurants and gatherings, and there’s never a dull moment when you are in the city. What makes the experience even better are some of the best restaurants in Mumbai that offer delicious food and new menus. New places are popping up in the city every now and then, and there are tons of new menus to try. 

What makes the Mumbai food scene so good is the fact that a person can go from devouring the best vada pavs in the city to enjoying delicacies at the best restaurants in Mumbai. The chefs are always experimenting with dishes, and a new restaurant opening means that some exciting new menus are always on their way. If you are looking to try a bunch of the new best restaurants in Mumbai this month, we have curated a list of some of the good places that should be on your radar. 

Best new restaurants in Mumbai – January

Millo – Kamala Mills

restaurants in Mumbai

Nestled in the always busy and vibrant pockets of Lower Parel, Mumbai, Millo is a warm, cosy, relaxing all-day dining place. The food at Milo is a quirky twist on vegetarian recipes from all over the globe including Mexican, Italian & European cuisines with a diverse range of vegan & plant-based food. Some of the must-try dishes include pita galouti, chilaquiles filo cups, Millo’s pizza, spaghetti Pomodoro and their chunky salad like the Healthy Ones. Pair your food with a tall glass of a delicious cocktail from their menu. 

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel
Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:00 am
Contact: +91 9808288288

Check them out here.

Demy – Kamala Mills

Demy Kamala Mills

Demy boasts of some really cool corners that can go up on your Instagram feed. Not only the vibrant interiors, but the menu at this restaurant looks quite enticing as well. Demy specializes in exemplary global cuisines including a wide variety of scrumptious dishes such as pepperoni marinara sandwiches, butter chicken naan bombs, spicy tuna rolls, and vegetarians dishes like the Demy signature avo toast, firecracker veg Dimsums, yaki udon noodles amongst others.

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Lower Pare
Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am
Contact: +91 7710082222

Check them out here.

The Burrow – BKC

The Burrow BKC

BKC has a new hotspot. Conceptualised and launched by Chef Yashasvi Modi, The Burrow has an array of modern European dishes for you to try. To top that, a weekly Chef’s special menu will be introduced that will shine a spotlight on the preparations made by individuals in the brigade. Some of the must-try menu hits are chicken popcorn, Birria pulled lamb taco and Birria Coloccasia tacos. Each dish comes with a dip that is carefully crafted to make the accompanying sauce/dip the star ingredient. 

Address: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East
Timings: 8:30 am – 11:30 pm
Contact: +91 9619494072

Check them out here.

Hero Image: Courtesy Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash;  Feature Image: Courtesy Matheus Frade/Unsplash

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What are the best family restaurants in Mumbai?

Answer: The best family restaurants in Mumbai include, Mulk, Mustard, Ishaara, Burma Burma, and Pritam among many others.

Question: What are the best brunch restaurants in Mumbai?

Answer: The best brunch restaurants in Mumbai include, Blah!, The Finch, Loca Loca, and Silly.

Question: Which restaurants have the best fine dining experience?

Answer: Mia Cucina, Masala Library, Indigo Deli are some of the best fine dining restaurants in Mumbai.

Question: Are there any Michelin-starred restaurants in Mumbai?

Answer: Wasabi by Morimoto, Le Cirque, Hakkasan, Ziya

Question: What are the most expensive restaurants in Mumbai?

Answer: Koishii at St. Regis, Peshwa Pavilion at ITC Maratha, Vista at Taj Lands End are some of the most expensive restaurants in Mumbai.

New Restaurants mumbai fine dining restaurants new restaurants in mumbai new Mumbai restaurants
Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.