Best new restaurants in Mumbai right now that you need to visit this month

There is a reason why Mumbai is famously called the ‘city that never sleeps’. The city is always bustling with crowded restaurants and gatherings, and there’s never a dull moment when you are in the city. What makes the experience even better are some of the best restaurants in Mumbai that offer delicious food and new menus. New places are popping up in the city every now and then, and there are tons of new menus to try.

What makes the Mumbai food scene so good is the fact that a person can go from devouring the best vada pavs in the city to enjoying delicacies at the best restaurants in Mumbai. The chefs are always experimenting with dishes, and a new restaurant opening means that some exciting new menus are always on their way. If you are looking to try a bunch of the new best restaurants in Mumbai this month, we have curated a list of some of the good places that should be on your radar.

Best new restaurants in Mumbai – January

Millo – Kamala Mills

Nestled in the always busy and vibrant pockets of Lower Parel, Mumbai, Millo is a warm, cosy, relaxing all-day dining place. The food at Milo is a quirky twist on vegetarian recipes from all over the globe including Mexican, Italian & European cuisines with a diverse range of vegan & plant-based food. Some of the must-try dishes include pita galouti, chilaquiles filo cups, Millo’s pizza, spaghetti Pomodoro and their chunky salad like the Healthy Ones. Pair your food with a tall glass of a delicious cocktail from their menu.

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:00 am

Contact: +91 9808288288

Demy – Kamala Mills

Demy boasts of some really cool corners that can go up on your Instagram feed. Not only the vibrant interiors, but the menu at this restaurant looks quite enticing as well. Demy specializes in exemplary global cuisines including a wide variety of scrumptious dishes such as pepperoni marinara sandwiches, butter chicken naan bombs, spicy tuna rolls, and vegetarians dishes like the Demy signature avo toast, firecracker veg Dimsums, yaki udon noodles amongst others.

Address: Kamala Mills Compound, A Wing, Ground Floor, Trade Centre, Lower Pare

Timings: 12:00 pm – 01:30 am

Contact: +91 7710082222

The Burrow – BKC

BKC has a new hotspot. Conceptualised and launched by Chef Yashasvi Modi, The Burrow has an array of modern European dishes for you to try. To top that, a weekly Chef’s special menu will be introduced that will shine a spotlight on the preparations made by individuals in the brigade. Some of the must-try menu hits are chicken popcorn, Birria pulled lamb taco and Birria Coloccasia tacos. Each dish comes with a dip that is carefully crafted to make the accompanying sauce/dip the star ingredient.

Address: The Burrow, Adani Inspire, G Block BKC, Patthar Nagar, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Timings: 8:30 am – 11:30 pm

Contact: +91 9619494072

Hero Image: Courtesy Jakub Kapusnak/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Matheus Frade/Unsplash