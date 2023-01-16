Restaurants in Vagator that are a must-visit for gourmands and tourists

People flock to North Goa for all sorts of reasons. Some come to soak in the sea breeze, while some come for the colourful markets, and some for the raging party scenes. But these top-notch restaurants in North Goa’s Vagator have proved that those who are coming to the city for its food are the real winners.

That Goa’s charm is unmatched, is true. Its scenic beauty can cure the sorest of eyes and mend broken hearts. But a true gourmand knows that the best way to fix these is through food. And North Goa, especially in and around Vagator, is the best place to do that. Whether you hail from the food capital of the country or elsewhere, North Goa will surely blow your mind with its eternally-evolving culinary scene. Proof? These top Vagator restaurants that will make you want to extend that Goa trip and stay back for a few more days.

With a strong influence of Portuguese culture in its food, Goa is a melting pot of cultures. An amalgam of cultures and cuisines, Goan food also imbibes a strong influence of Maharashtrian, specifically Konkani, as well as a strong European ascendancy. While the top restaurants in North Goa were all about views and the vibes even till a few years back, the culinary scene is rapidly changing now.

North Goa takes its food quite seriously, just like we do, and the proof is in the menus that are headlined by the pioneers of the culinary industry. If you want to ditch the shack away and want to take the boujee route, you are at the right place. We have compiled a list of the best restaurants in Vagator, which also feature as some of the top places to dine in, in North Goa.

Best Vagator restaurants to have on your wishlist