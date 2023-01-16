facebook
Restaurants in Vagator that are a must-visit for gourmands and tourists
Restaurants in Vagator that are a must-visit for gourmands and tourists
16 Jan 2023 12:00 PM

Sreetama Basu
People flock to North Goa for all sorts of reasons. Some come to soak in the sea breeze, while some come for the colourful markets, and some for the raging party scenes. But these top-notch restaurants in North Goa’s Vagator have proved that those who are coming to the city for its food are the real winners.

That Goa’s charm is unmatched, is true. Its scenic beauty can cure the sorest of eyes and mend broken hearts. But a true gourmand knows that the best way to fix these is through food. And North Goa, especially in and around Vagator, is the best place to do that. Whether you hail from the food capital of the country or elsewhere, North Goa will surely blow your mind with its eternally-evolving culinary scene. Proof? These top Vagator restaurants that will make you want to extend that Goa trip and stay back for a few more days.

With a strong influence of Portuguese culture in its food, Goa is a melting pot of cultures. An amalgam of cultures and cuisines, Goan food also imbibes a strong influence of Maharashtrian, specifically Konkani, as well as a strong European ascendancy. While the top restaurants in North Goa were all about views and the vibes even till a few years back, the culinary scene is rapidly changing now.

North Goa takes its food quite seriously, just like we do, and the proof is in the menus that are headlined by the pioneers of the culinary industry. If you want to ditch the shack away and want to take the boujee route, you are at the right place. We have compiled a list of the best restaurants in Vagator, which also feature as some of the top places to dine in, in North Goa.

vagator restaurants in north goa
Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

Best Vagator restaurants to have on your wishlist

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /8

Olive Bar & Kitchen, Vagator
Olive Bar & Kitchen, Vagator

The one place that needs no introduction – Olive Bar & Kitchen is a brand in itself. If you have been to the Mumbai or Delhi chain, you already know the quality of food you’re signing up for. If you are completely new to this place, let the azure and white aesthetics take you to a Greek beach, where you soak in the sea breeze, accompanied by the live jazz music and lip-smacking food.

Image: Courtesy Olive Bar & Kitchen

Address
Unit 1 , Vagator Helipad Big Vagator, Anjuna, Goa, 403509
Phone
+91 78880 37772
Visit here

2 /8

Yeti- The Himalayan Kitchen, Vagator
Yeti- The Himalayan Kitchen, Vagator

Over the years, Yeti has become the go-to joint for authentic pahadi food, focusing on the lesser explored Tibentan, Nepalese cuisine and the likes. With a balance of spicy and subtly mild flavours, Yeti in Vagator is one of the newest joints that recently launched, adding Himalayan cuisine on Goa’s food map. If you want a break from the chorizos and feni of Goa, head to this Vagator restaurant for some holistic palette cleansing.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
House no - 485/6 Vagator, Goa-403509
Visit here

3 /8

Thalassa, Siolim
Thalassa, Siolim

If you are on a day trip from Vagator to Siolim, this place is a must-visit as one of the top restaurants in North Goa. With its focus on gobble-worthy Greek food, this place is perfect for the beach vibes that people head to Goa for. Sitting inside a cabana, sipping on a delicious cocktail, overlooking the waterfront, isn’t this the holy trifecta of life? After having shut down their previous property in Vagator, they reopened in Siolim with a bang! Head to one of the top restaurants in North Goa for some pork gyros, beef moussaka and mouth-watering seafood dishes.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
301/1, Vaddy, Siolim, Goa 403517
Phone
+91 98500 33537
Visit here

4 /8

Hosa, Siolim
Hosa, Siolim

Trust the guys at Indian Accent to make a revolutionary change when it comes to the dining scene in Goa. They have and how! Nestled inside a 101-year-old Portuguese bungalow, Hosa aims to promote the culture of slow dining. The coconut shrimps, gunpowder kid corn, and the Bangalore mutton biryani will remind you what this place is trying to do to bring South Indian food to Goa like no one else. Head to the restaurant to find something you don’t find at other places – a whole different menu dedicated to desserts!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
House no.60/1, Vaddy, near St. Anthony’s Church, Siolim, Goa 403517
Phone
+91 74986 27977
Visit here

5 /8

Raasta, Vagator
Raasta, Vagator

The iconic Raasta Cafe has finally opened its doors in Vagator in a grand launch. Situated about four minutes away from the Vagator beach, Raasta packs in the vibe that North Goa is known for. Serving great cocktails, like the Tomello and Caribbean Night, which is a gin cocktail served in a bong! But the USP of Raasta is that it aims to serve a platform to promote local musical talent. So, if you’re in the mood for some live music along with good food and great cocktails, head over!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
House no - 485/6 Vagator, Goa 403509
Visit here

6 /8

Yazu - Pan Asian Beach Club, Candolim
Yazu - Pan Asian Beach Club, Candolim

Mumbai’s Yazu opened its doors in Goa and it has been all about the exquisite contemporary dining ever since. Exuding a snug and comfortable vibe, this place is perfect to soak in the golden hour during the sunsets, with the musical notes of classics filling up the air. A perfect place for enthusiasts of Asian cuisine, the Poke bowl is one of the must-haves here. So, if you want to witness the sunset in peace and prefer tranquillity over noise, this is your address.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
Marquis Beach Resort Dando, Dando, Candolim, Goa 403515
Phone
+91 74477 09661
Visit here

7 /8

Elephant & Co, Anjuna
Elephant & Co, Anjuna

A name that has created a brand of its own, Elephant & Co Goa is all about the rustic beachy wood, gravels, open-air sitting and a lot of greenery and of course, breeze. The long curving bar at the centre is definitely the highlight of the place. Here at Elephant & Co, they bring in fresh produce every day from the local markets of Goa, to retain the texture and crunch of the ingredients. While the bartenders take the central bar to whip up innovative cocktails for you, the seafood menu will bowl you over!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
House no. 1049/2, Survey no. 16/1 Grand Pedder Field, Peddem, Anjuna Landmark - 200 m after Prana Cafe Goa, Goa 403509
Phone
+91 76663 61130
Visit here

8 /8

Maai, Assagao
Maai, Assagao

Sitting inside a 125-year-old villa that has stood the test of time, Maai is a fusion of history, heritage and contemporary. Specialising in Portuguese-inspired dishes, this place stays true to the roots of Goa, with not just its choice of cuisine, but also its choice of ingredients. Spices and ingredients are all locally sourced, so as to give you the true Goan experience. ‘When in Goa, dine like a Goan’ should be your mantra before visiting this place.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Address
H.No 491, Bouta Waddo, Assagao, Goa 403507
Phone
+91 96997 72306
Visit here

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Hosa/Instagram

new restaurants in Goa north Goa best restaurants in Goa
Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
