Restaurants in Vagator that are a must-visit for gourmands and tourists

People flock to North Goa for all sorts of reasons. Some come to soak in the sea breeze, while some come for the colourful markets, and some for the raging party scenes. But these top-notch restaurants in North Goa’s Vagator have proved that those who are coming to the city for its food are the real winners.
That Goa’s charm is unmatched, is true. Its scenic beauty can cure the sorest of eyes and mend broken hearts. But a true gourmand knows that the best way to fix these is through food. And North Goa, especially in and around Vagator, is the best place to do that. Whether you hail from the food capital of the country or elsewhere, North Goa will surely blow your mind with its eternally-evolving culinary scene. Proof? These top Vagator restaurants that will make you want to extend that Goa trip and stay back for a few more days.
With a strong influence of Portuguese culture in its food, Goa is a melting pot of cultures. An amalgam of cultures and cuisines, Goan food also imbibes a strong influence of Maharashtrian, specifically Konkani, as well as a strong European ascendancy. While the top restaurants in North Goa were all about views and the vibes even till a few years back, the culinary scene is rapidly changing now.
North Goa takes its food quite seriously, just like we do, and the proof is in the menus that are headlined by the pioneers of the culinary industry. If you want to ditch the shack away and want to take the boujee route, you are at the right place. We have compiled a list of the best restaurants in Vagator, which also feature as some of the top places to dine in, in North Goa.
The one place that needs no introduction – Olive Bar & Kitchen is a brand in itself. If you have been to the Mumbai or Delhi chain, you already know the quality of food you’re signing up for. If you are completely new to this place, let the azure and white aesthetics take you to a Greek beach, where you soak in the sea breeze, accompanied by the live jazz music and lip-smacking food.
Over the years, Yeti has become the go-to joint for authentic pahadi food, focusing on the lesser explored Tibentan, Nepalese cuisine and the likes. With a balance of spicy and subtly mild flavours, Yeti in Vagator is one of the newest joints that recently launched, adding Himalayan cuisine on Goa’s food map. If you want a break from the chorizos and feni of Goa, head to this Vagator restaurant for some holistic palette cleansing.
If you are on a day trip from Vagator to Siolim, this place is a must-visit as one of the top restaurants in North Goa. With its focus on gobble-worthy Greek food, this place is perfect for the beach vibes that people head to Goa for. Sitting inside a cabana, sipping on a delicious cocktail, overlooking the waterfront, isn’t this the holy trifecta of life? After having shut down their previous property in Vagator, they reopened in Siolim with a bang! Head to one of the top restaurants in North Goa for some pork gyros, beef moussaka and mouth-watering seafood dishes.
Trust the guys at Indian Accent to make a revolutionary change when it comes to the dining scene in Goa. They have and how! Nestled inside a 101-year-old Portuguese bungalow, Hosa aims to promote the culture of slow dining. The coconut shrimps, gunpowder kid corn, and the Bangalore mutton biryani will remind you what this place is trying to do to bring South Indian food to Goa like no one else. Head to the restaurant to find something you don’t find at other places – a whole different menu dedicated to desserts!
The iconic Raasta Cafe has finally opened its doors in Vagator in a grand launch. Situated about four minutes away from the Vagator beach, Raasta packs in the vibe that North Goa is known for. Serving great cocktails, like the Tomello and Caribbean Night, which is a gin cocktail served in a bong! But the USP of Raasta is that it aims to serve a platform to promote local musical talent. So, if you’re in the mood for some live music along with good food and great cocktails, head over!
Mumbai’s Yazu opened its doors in Goa and it has been all about the exquisite contemporary dining ever since. Exuding a snug and comfortable vibe, this place is perfect to soak in the golden hour during the sunsets, with the musical notes of classics filling up the air. A perfect place for enthusiasts of Asian cuisine, the Poke bowl is one of the must-haves here. So, if you want to witness the sunset in peace and prefer tranquillity over noise, this is your address.
A name that has created a brand of its own, Elephant & Co Goa is all about the rustic beachy wood, gravels, open-air sitting and a lot of greenery and of course, breeze. The long curving bar at the centre is definitely the highlight of the place. Here at Elephant & Co, they bring in fresh produce every day from the local markets of Goa, to retain the texture and crunch of the ingredients. While the bartenders take the central bar to whip up innovative cocktails for you, the seafood menu will bowl you over!
Sitting inside a 125-year-old villa that has stood the test of time, Maai is a fusion of history, heritage and contemporary. Specialising in Portuguese-inspired dishes, this place stays true to the roots of Goa, with not just its choice of cuisine, but also its choice of ingredients. Spices and ingredients are all locally sourced, so as to give you the true Goan experience. ‘When in Goa, dine like a Goan’ should be your mantra before visiting this place.
