Rooftop restaurants in Bangalore for an elevated dining experience

Serving scrumptious bites, heady concoctions, and the most stunning views – rooftop restaurants are ubiquitous in Bangalore. Here’s looking at a few that are a must-visit.

Whether you’ve a hankering for authentic Japanese fare or are seeking a cold one to take the edge off a difficult work week – there’s a terrace space in the country’s IT hub that fits the bill. In fact, a quintessential dining experience in the city involves vistas of its skyline and access to its famed weather. Not to mention, front-row seats to jaw-dropping sunsets.

That said, with options of such spaces presenting themselves at every bylane and turn – the challenge is to discover spots that are truly worth making reservations for. We’re saving you the homework with our guide to the best rooftop restaurants in Bangalore – spanning across a range of cuisines, price points, and locations.

Best rooftop restaurants in Bangalore with views to dine for

Byg Brewski

We’re starting this list off with a wildly popular space that’s believed to be India’s largest microbrewery. Featuring a lake in the centre, the 65,000 square feet space comes with several dining zones, some of which are rooftop. The highest point features Nordic themes, playing host to stunning sunset views. It also lights up with fire torches post dusk. On the menu is a celebration of all things Asian and continental, with the calamari fry, popcorn shrimp, biryani, burgers, chicken kebab, pastas, and desserts (chocolate brownie anyone?) being highly recommended. Don’t forget to savour their craft beers and cocktails as well.

Address: 22/123, Byrathi Village, Bidarahalli Hobli, Hennur, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 80471 66245

Daddy Bangalore

Ask a local where they’re headed on a Friday (or Saturday) night and there’s a good chance they’d point to this bar in the city that’s known for its vibrant ambiance. The rooftop space here is underlined by a rotating bar, modern decor, soft romantic upholstery, and picturesque details. Not to mention, stunning views. Reportedly, the space houses the country’s first flipping bar. The menu features a medley of continental, pan-Asian, and Indian fare, with the most recommended being bacon wrap, prawn crackers, sweet potato fries, fish fingers, chicken seekh, dahi kebab, and mushroom galouti. The cocktails here are as innovative as they come and are a must-try as well.

Address: 963, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 95139 13341

Ebony

This suave space in the centre of the city sits on the 13th floor. Modern decor meets candlelight and refined upholstery here and the restaurant has the reputation for playing host to some of the best views of the city. The menu here features delicacies from across South Asia, with the maharaja platter, mutton dhansak, pepper mutton, cheese naan, cream soup, som tam salad, dahi ke kebab, arcot mutton chops, Thai crispy chicken, and Pattaya steamed white snapper being highly recommended. The sangria and gin cocktails here are a must-try. As are the desserts – coconut souffle, chocolate moksha, and qubani ka trifle pudding.

Address: 84, 13th Floor, Barton Center, MG Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 63667 86241

Salvadores

One of the oldest establishments in the city, Salvadores has an unmissable, European old-world charm. The rooftop space is reminiscent of a Parisian cafe, with chalkboard menus, breezy furniture, and picturesque views of the city. At night, this is the perfect spot for a candlelight dinner. The menu features global fare with several Mediterranean-inspired delicacies. The most recommended here are the steaks, salads, risotto, and soups. There’s also an extensive wine collection as well as decadent desserts – with options like lemon meringue pie, carrot cake, and pavlova. Don’t miss out on this one.

Address: 5th Floor, Bangalore Central Mall, MG Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm (Monday-Friday); 10:00 am-11:00 pm (Saturday, Sunday)

Contact: +91 80255 84945

Fenny’s Lounge And Kitchen

Perhaps one of the most romantic restaurants in the city, Fenny’s has a stunning landscaped rooftop seating – complete with long wooden tables, soft upholstery, and stunning views. The menu features eclectic options, of which the baked crab, paprika chicken, spicy chicken woodfired pizza, barbecue prawns, bread lasagne, and nachos salad come highly recommended. Dessert is a cocoa celebration with a choice of brownies and a classic chocolate cake. Don’t miss out on the cocktails here, particularly the vodka based signature Fenny’s Maitai and the gin-based Hanky Panky.

Address: Opposite Raheja Arcade, Koramangala 7th Block, Bangalore

Opening hours: 11:30 am – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 90360 82911

Bangalore Brew Works

Located centrally on the 10th floor of Prestige Towers, Bangalore Brew Works is a laid back spot for craft beer and elevated grub. Modern yet rustic wooden decor is complemented by quirky neon signs and the Bangalore skyline here. Sunday brunches are a popular affair and the menu’s most recommended delicacies include the summer salad, spaghetti carbonara, woodfired farmhouse pizza, chicken sliders, pineapple and cinnamon flambé, tender coconut panna cotta, and espresso chocolate cheesecake. Their vodka-based yuzu cocktail and rum-based melon number are a must-try as well. Do check with the staff on the availability of beer cocktails and don’t miss out if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Address: 99/100, 10th Level, Prestige Towers, Residency Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 11:30 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 97422 11459

Kaze

Perhaps one of the most recommended spots when it comes to rooftop restaurants, Kaze is located on the 21st floor, in the heart of Bangalore. With the city as the backdrop – spot UB city and Kanteerva stadium – the ambiance features elegant cane benches, comfy lounge armchairs, and long tables. On the menu is pan-Asian fare, of which the asparagus sushi, prawn dim sums, sashimi, dragon rolls, bibimbap, and black cod come highly recommended. As do their desserts like green tea swiss roll with black sesame ice cream and jasmine creme brulee. Pair this with a glass (or two) of their innovative cocktails.

Address: 909 SKAV, 21st Floor, Lavelle Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:30 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 80430 20499

Harima

The city’s go-to Japanese restaurant for authentic fare – Harima has several different dining spaces. You could choose to sit in a room with traditional-low tables or dine in a larger, more expansive space by the bar. That said, the most popular at the moment continues to be their rooftop space – complete with low-hanging trees, comfortable seats, and romantic lighting. The menu features options like teriyaki shiitake, okonomiyaki, prawn tempura, and matcha cheesecake. The teppanyaki comes highly recommended. That aside, their sakes are the perfect accompaniment to a meal as well.

Address: 131, 4th Floor, Devatha Plaza, Residency Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 11:00 pm (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 80413 25757

Mirage

This elegant, chic space is decked up in hues of copper and gold – with colourful murals and eclectic decor. The rooftop space looks out into central Bangalore and can seat up to 140 people. On the menu is a pan-Asian celebration, with the five-spiced chicken, hummus and water chestnut dumplings, Singapore black pepper and burnt garlic crab, Korean fried lamb, sambal baby potatoes, and Chiang Mai summer salad being highly recommended. Complement these with heady cocktails like the rum-based Medusa’s Gaze or the gin-based The Odonis. The yuzu and miso cheesecake is the perfect way to round out a meal here.

Address: Shanthala Nagar, Near Ashok Nagar, St. Marks Road, Bangalore

Opening hours: 12:00 pm – 1:00 am (Monday-Sunday)

Contact: +91 95389 41981

Hero image: Courtesy Byg Brewski; Featured image: Courtesy Daddy Bangalore