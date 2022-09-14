LSA Eats: Rooftop restaurants in Delhi for the perfect views and a gastronomic bite

Autumn is here, and in a couple of months, Delhi will witness pleasant, cool afternoons, perfect for soaking in the warm winter sun. So, as you prepare for the festive season and the weather ahead, check out these rooftop restaurants in Delhi that offer an indulgent bite with amazing city views.

Best rooftop restaurants in Delhi

QLA

QLA is a luxury, fine dining restaurant famous for its views and refreshing cocktails. The place has a rooftop dining set up, too, which offers some of the most stunning views, be it day or night. The place serves Italian, Spanish, North Indian and more, so you’ll be sure to get something that you like.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Location: 4-A, Next to Qutab Minar, Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Kila, Mehrauli

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Saket

Cost: Rs 3,000 (approx, for two)

What To Try: Chicken Slider, Tiramisu

Contact: +91 85270 98766

The Sky High

Among the most popular rooftop restaurants in Delhi-NCR is The Sky High. The urbane, comfortable setting is ideal for a candlelight dinner, surrounded by beautiful views all around. The place offers an extensive, multi-cuisine menu to ensure you have an indulgent meal, no matter your preferences. And be sure to sample their cocktails, too!

Opening Hours: 1:00 pm to 1:00 am

Location: C-306 A – 307, T-101 & 102, 3rd Floor, Ansal Plaza Mall

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is South Extension

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two (approx)

What To Try: Peri Peri Pizza, Dal Makhani, Cocktails

Contact: +91 98701 99076 / 77

Dramz

Get a wholesome dining experience with ambient weather, the perfect views and the Qutub Minar in full view as you dine at Dramz Delhi, among the finest restaurants in the city. The rooftop restaurant offers live music that allows you to unwind with a glass of whiskey or some refreshing cocktails.

Opening Hours: 1:00 pm to 1:00 am

Location: 1580/1, KD Marg, Near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Qutub Minar

Cost: Rs 2,800 for two (approx)

What To Try: Chocolate Pie, Orange Mojito, Stuffed Mushrooms

Contact: +91 93110 22419

Thai High

If you love Thai cuisine, head to Thai High, among the many beautiful rooftop restaurants in Delhi. The place offers luxurious settings and a delectable array of Thai delicacies, which will have you coming back for more. The beautiful backdrop makes for the perfect open-air ambience, while their refreshing cocktails and amazing service will only add to your dining out experience.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 12:00 am

Location: Ambawatta Complex, Mehrauli

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is IIT

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two (approx)

What To Try: Thai Green Curry, Thai High Chicken, Pad Thai

Contact: +91 99108 84229

Ardor 2.1

One of the best places in Delhi for some delicious thalis, Ardor 2.1 has some of the most amazing views anywhere in the city – thanks to its rooftop seating! Go with your gang of friends or loved ones and enjoy a thali (because you’ll definitely not be able to finish one on your own) and indulge in the flavours of India as you relax, unwind and indulge.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 12:30 am

Location: N-55/56 & 88/89, Outer Circle, Connaught Place

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Rajiv Chowk

Cost: Rs 1,800 for two (approx)

What To Try: Thalis

Contact: +91 98117 66888

Limitless – Cookhouse & Bar

A great spot to socialise with others, Limitless Cookhouse & Bar is among the many rooftop restaurants in delhi that offer a unique dining experience. Enjoy endless views of the Kotla Mubarakpur skyline as you sip on some beer or cocktails. The ambience will help you relax, as you enjoy a delicious meal, especially on a cool autumn evening!

Opening Hours: 12:30 pm to 12:30 am

Location: 3rd Floor, Ansal Plaza Mall, Khel Gaon Marg

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is South Extension

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two (approx)

What To Try: Tandoori Fish Tikka, Shahi Tukda, Chicken Steak, Chocolate Dome

Contact: +91 96504 21511

Lakhori, Haveli Dharampura

If you want to experience the heritage of old Delhi without walking around in too many alleys and lanes, head to Lakhori at Haveli Dharampura for the meal of a lifetime. The restaurant has an indoor as well as an open courtyard seating, plus a seating set-up on the rooftop – used mostly for special occasions. Indulge in a delectable old Delhi-style meal, complete with Kachori-sabzi, palak patta chaat and more, and enjoy views of the Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Red Fort and a lot more.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 10:30 pm

Location: Haveli Dharampura, 2293, Gali Guliyan, Near Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Jama Masjid

Cost: Rs 2,000 for two (approx)

What To Try: Chef’s special menu, available for dinner on Saturday and Sunday

Contact: +91 11 2326 1000

Raasta Delhi

Among the most popular rooftop restaurants in Delhi is Raasta. The hangout spot is known for its uber cool vibe and live events, such as music. Indulge in their delectable meals with your buddies, especially on a Saturday night, as you soak in the vast city views.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Location: A-2/A, Floor 2, Aurobindo Marg, Green Park

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Green Park

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two (approx)

What To Try: Veg Galauti, Mezze, Berry Smoothie, Chicken Strips, Banoffee Pie

Contact: +91 11 4942 4502

FIO Cookhouse & Bar

FIO Cookhouse & Bar is one of the many amazing spots in Delhi that offer a delicious meal, plush surroundings and more. Head here after a work day for a relaxed, upbeat vibe!

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Location: Epicuria Food Mall, Near Nehru Place Metro Station, Nehru Place

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Nehru Place

Cost: Rs 2,500 for two (approx)

What To Try: Spinach Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Risotto, Tiramisu Jar, Banoffee Pie

Contact: +91 98101 87088

OTB Courtyard

Among the popular rooftop restaurants and hangout spots in Delhi is Out of the Box Courtyard. Known for its super comfortable seating and a relaxed vibe, the place offers views of Connaught Place along with live music, delectable dishes, beers, beverages and more.

Opening Hours: 12:00 pm to 1:00 am

Location: B 14/1-6, Middle Circle, Connaught Place

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Rajiv Chowk

Cost: Rs 1,600 for two (approx)

What To Try: Dimsums, Mutton Rogan Josh, Brownies

Contact: +91 77018 01223

BOA Village

Indulge in a delicious Asian meal with some of the most amazing views in Delhi. Choose from offerings ranging from Japanese to Korean, and enjoy a delicious, wholesome meal that you will remember for long!

Opening Hours: 11:30 am to 12:30 am

Location: 13, Alipur Road, Civil Lines

How To Reach: Nearest metro station is Civil Lines

Cost: Rs 2,800 for two (approx)

What To Try: Dimsums, Sushi, Corn Potato

Contact: +91 11 4551 0293

