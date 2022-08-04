Dig into aromatic chicken biryani at these local-approved spots in Bangalore

Fragrant and flavourful – few traditional meals have managed to dominate the dietary habits of an entire nation like the classic combination of meat, basmati rice, and spices. In Bangalore, passion for chicken biryani translates to steaming bowls of donne, innovative coal-flame preparations, and age-old recipes. Here’s where you should head for an unforgettable dining experience.

From the plates of Persia to the kitchens of Mughals – a delicacy featuring layers of aromatic rice, tender meat, and punchy spices features prominently in the pages of history. Over the years, it has managed to become a permanent fixture across several culinary cultures in India. And today, it’s the star feature of most menus – hole-in-the-wall establishments and fine-dining spaces alike.

In fact, pop by your neighborhood restaurant and there’s a good chance you’ll discover a range of biryani options spanning various cities, proteins, and preparation styles – Awadhi, Hyderabadi, Kashmiri, or even Thalassery. Of these, some of the most popular hero chicken. In fact, a 2020 study discovered that chicken biryani was the most searched Indian food globally. And if you’re in the country’s silicon valley, there are plenty of spots that serve up the most scrumptious renditions of this meal. Here’s a guide to Bengaluru’s best chicken biryani destinations.

Spots in Bengaluru that serve delicious plates of chicken biryani

Meghana Foods

With over a decade of service to its name, Meghana Foods has established itself as one of the best spots to get authentic Andhra-style food in the city. With the promise of quality ingredients, the menu here features chilli chicken, ghee rice, lemon chicken, and more. The authentic Hyderabadi mutton biryani is also wildly popular. However, if you’re in the market for some tender chicken, you can’t go wrong with their chicken biryanis – regular and boneless. It features mildly-spiced basmati rice and perfectly-cooked, well-marinated chicken pieces in generous portions. Don’t miss out if you’re in the neighbourhood.

Address: 52, 1st Floor, 33rd Cross, 4th Block, Jayanagar, Bangalore

Hyderabad Biryani House

Centrally located, Hyderabad Biryani House is wildly popular for authentic basmati goodness. With quality that’s been consistent across the board for several years, the menu here boasts of several chicken delicacies including chicken 65, lemon chicken, chicken manchurian, chicken fry, chicken nawabi, and more. However, the crown goes to their Hyderabadi Double Dum Chicken Biryani. Generous portions, tender meat, and fragrant, smoky rice – there’s little to fault with what’s offered at this spot. Pair this with their mixed raita and end the meal on a sweet note with authentic qubani ka meetha. Be sure to head here early since it can get packed during rush hours.

Address: 7/1, Victoria Road, Richmond Town Area, Bangalore

Nagarjuna Restaurant

While we’re on the subject of authentic delicacies, we’d be remiss not to point to this wildly popular destination that’s known for consistently serving the most mouth-watering biryani. Established by an agriculturist from Andhra Pradesh, the menu here features native delicacies like Guntur chicken fry, lemon chicken, fish fry, chicken curry, mixed vegetable curry, and more. The elaborate Andhra meal, served on a banana leaf, is quite popular as well.

However, what brings diners back time and again is the kodi biryani – chicken biryani – which is a fiery, aromatic meal. Marked by flavourful rice, tender meat, and well-spiced salan – pair this meal with a bottle of thums up for the classic experience. While here, don’t miss out on the gunpowder – kandi podi. Heads up, it can get quite packed here.

Address: Paramahansa Yogananda Rd, Stage 2, Hoysala Nagar, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Coal Flame Biryaani

This biryani spot is known for its donne – cups made with palm leaves – biryani, which is made in copper vessels using coal. That, along with affordable prices make a meal here quite the steal. Reportedly, the chefs here add coconut milk to their creations, adding a certain indulgent quality and flavour to every bite. Popular on the menu here are options like chicken kebab, chilli chicken, prawn ghee roast, stuffed mushroom, and more.

The chicken donne biryani here is a flavourful preparation of aromatic jeera samba rice, layered with spice-marinated chicken pieces. Served with raita, this one’s as indulgent as they come. You could also go for a combo – chicken biryani, chicken fry, chicken kebab, and chilli chicken or opt for the bucket biryani which serves eight. Head here with an appetite.

Address: Ground Floor, 36th Cross Rd, 9th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Brothers Biriyani

This laidback biryani spot has a limited menu, with each delicacy promising an aromatic dining experience. You could choose from options like Guntur chicken, mutton chops, mutton leg soup, chilly chicken, and mutton fry. The biryani here comes in the choice of three proteins – egg, mutton, or chicken. The rice is flavourful, with just the right ratio of meat to carbs. It’s made in naati style, which is a distinctive style of preparation that involves local spices and chicken. The chicken bucket biryani is quite popular in Bangalore, coming in with massive portions that could serve up to six and is best served alongside chicken kebab. Naturally, it would be prudent to head here with an appetite.

Address: Avalahalli, Banashankari Stage I, Banashankari, Bengaluru

Mani’s Dum Biryani

Dedicated to producing the most flavourful biryani in Bangalore, Mani’s is frequented by locals for comforting chicken and basmati fare. On the menu are protein options like paneer, mutton, chicken, fish, and egg – in varying portion sizes like full, half, regular, large, and bucket. The chicken biryani is a fiery number, served with three pieces on the bone, egg, and raita. The Kushka D’lite which features egg and raita is a must-try. You could also opt for the boneless rendition, which comes with well-spiced rice and indulgently marinated chicken pieces. End your meal on a sweet note with gulab jamun.

Address: KK Centre, Jyoti Nivas College Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Mallika Biryani

Rounding out this list is a no-fuss biryani hub that specialises in Natti-style cuisine. Underlined by fiery flavours and aromatic spices – plates here are brimming with the most delicious biryanis. Recipes for these are passed down generations and closely guarded. On the menu are options like mutton biryani, chicken fry, mutton fry, and liver fry. The wood-fired chicken biryani is some of the best in Bangalore and comes with tender meat, perfectly-seasoned rice, and raita. Best parts? The portions are huge. Not to mention the prices are affordable and packaging eco-friendly. Need we say more?

Address: Bileshivale Main Rd, SSR College, Essel Gardens, Bileshivale

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/Unsplash