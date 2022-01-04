Head on over to these spots in Delhi for some pho-nomenal Vietnamese food

The words fresh, flavourful, and fragrant stand out in most descriptions of Vietnamese food, and for good reason. The cuisine, known as one of the healthiest in the world, stars vegetables and herbs, with most preparations using little to no oil. The best part? It tastes delicious. If you’ve not had a satisfying Vietnamese meal yet, head on over to these spots in Delhi.
A quick visit to Vietnam will have your tastebuds singing with the variety of local fare that flawlessly balances pungent, spicy, sweet, and sour flavours, albeit with a few regional differences. In the North, you’ll find plenty of mild and colourful stir-fries and noodle-based soups to go around. Central Vietnam, on the other hand, will present you with some spicy seafood fare. As you move down South, the tropical climate paves the way for sweeter delicacies, with a traditional meal featuring fruits and a lot of rice. And for a quick breakfast or snack, there’s always the popular Banh Mi, which, despite being influenced by French cuisine, maintains its Vietnamese identity.
That said, with the Omicron variant still making pit stops across the world, it’ll be a while before we can pack our bags and set off on a culinary adventure across Vietnam. In the meantime, we’re heading for a taste of authentic and delicious Vietnamese food at these spots in Delhi NCR.
Visit these 6 spots in Delhi for delicious Vietnamese food
A large and inviting space in Delhi’s Cyber Hub, Viet:Nom will get you as close as you can to experiencing all the flavours of Vietnam, from the North to the South. The menu features a map of the country and points out which popular delicacy you should go with to experience the flavours of a specific region. In addition to this, the popular choices here are the grilled chicken salad with coconut and kaffir lime dressing, pork belly spring rolls, and seafood pho. Vegans might find the plant-based meat morsels with sweet and spicy barbeque sauce and Saigon-style vegan curry intriguing. Also a great option? Vietnamese chicken wings. To round off a satisfying meal here is the restaurant’s unique take on Vietnamese coffee with the tiramisu.
Image: Courtesy Viet:Nom
A cosy space in Hauz Khaz that’s named after the city that’s known for its pho and pork rolls, Little Saigon has a small menu of authentic Vietnamese fare. Besides a few different varieties of pho and pork belly rolls, the food on offer includes yellow curry with choice of meat or vegetables, raw mango salad, and spicy grilled fish. If you can handle your spice, give the tom xao xa ot (stir fried prawns in lemongrass) and thit heo kho tieu (braised pork in a claypot) a go. Pair all this and more with a glass of milk coffee with grass jelly.
Image: Courtesy Little Saigon
A vacation in Vietnam might not be on the cards but a simple and authentic meal at the Vietnamese embassy can be. Pop by on Friday afternoons, between 12 and 2:30 pm, when the in-house canteen opens its doors to the public to savour some healthy and light fare from their limited menu. On offer are soups with chicken and buffalo meat, with herbaceous broths and generous amounts of rice noodles as well as spring rolls and fried rice. Wash it all down with a pint of beer. The place can quickly fill up with visitors, expats, and officials so be sure to head there a bit early.
Representative image: Courtesy Shutterstock
The new kid on the block when it comes to all things Vietnamese, this restaurant and bar aims to further familiarise Indians with the modern and traditional flavours of Vietnamese food and is helmed by Chef Vaibhav, who absorbed all he could about the cuisine first hand while living in the country. On the menu are aromatic phos and refreshing spring rolls with mushroom, chicken, or pork, tapioca dumplings, and rice paper rolls, amongst other things. The chef’s signature Vietnamese pizza with chicken chorizo or mushroom comes highly recommended. For dessert is the caramel flan with Vietnamese coffee drops and a Vietnamese-style tres leches with white chocolate chips.
Representative image: Courtesy Shutterstock
Vietnam is known for its hospitality and many who visit the country or live there for long periods of time receive invitations for a homemade meal from locals. Vietnam-Ease Caphe in Gurgaon takes that experience and packages its essence in every meal on their menu. With delicacies that are crafted from founder Trang’s family recipes, everything on offer is authentic and delicious.
Choose from their classic Banh Mi, comforting pho, and refreshing bun tron all of which come with the choice of meat or vegetables and tofu. Those with sweet teeth must not miss out on the tapioca coconut che with fruits and peanuts. And if you like something to drink alongside your meal, go for the Vietnamese coffee. Call them to place an order or pop by to pick up your meal. The space also plans to host home dinner experiences at the end of this month.
Image: Courtesy Vietnam-Ease Caphe
Although their menu is not strictly Vietnamese, this beloved pan-Asian restaurant has some delicious options that you shouldn’t miss out on. On offer are clear and fragrant pho, spicy chilli chicken with water chestnut, sliced fish with chilli sauce, and chilli vegetables. To accompany your meal is the sweet, dense, Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk. And with several branches across the city, you’re never too far away from an authentic meal, especially for when the pho cravings set in.
Representative image: Courtesy Shutterstock
We’ve made our reservations, have you?