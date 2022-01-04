Head on over to these spots in Delhi for some pho-nomenal Vietnamese food

The words fresh, flavourful, and fragrant stand out in most descriptions of Vietnamese food, and for good reason. The cuisine, known as one of the healthiest in the world, stars vegetables and herbs, with most preparations using little to no oil. The best part? It tastes delicious. If you’ve not had a satisfying Vietnamese meal yet, head on over to these spots in Delhi.

A quick visit to Vietnam will have your tastebuds singing with the variety of local fare that flawlessly balances pungent, spicy, sweet, and sour flavours, albeit with a few regional differences. In the North, you’ll find plenty of mild and colourful stir-fries and noodle-based soups to go around. Central Vietnam, on the other hand, will present you with some spicy seafood fare. As you move down South, the tropical climate paves the way for sweeter delicacies, with a traditional meal featuring fruits and a lot of rice. And for a quick breakfast or snack, there’s always the popular Banh Mi, which, despite being influenced by French cuisine, maintains its Vietnamese identity.

That said, with the Omicron variant still making pit stops across the world, it’ll be a while before we can pack our bags and set off on a culinary adventure across Vietnam. In the meantime, we’re heading for a taste of authentic and delicious Vietnamese food at these spots in Delhi NCR.

Visit these 6 spots in Delhi for delicious Vietnamese food