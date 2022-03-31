Must-haves: These 9 eateries serve the best street food in Amritsar

You can take a foodie out of Amritsar, but you can’t take Amritsar out of a foodie. This is one destination in India that deserves your undivided attention if you are a food explorer. And to help you kickstart your gastronomic journey, add these street food eateries to your wish list!

Home to the iconic Golden Temple, Amritsar attracts thousands of travellers from all over the world every day. Beyond its local attractions and vibrant shops are the food joints that are the most addictive. From the soft kulchas, the creamy lassi to the soul-pleasing sweetness of jalebis and the juicy, succulent tandoori fish, one cannot get enough of this paradise where gluttony is celebrated. Today, we have charted the favourite street food joints in Amritsar that are a part of the city’s food heritage.

Places to get the best street food in Amritsar