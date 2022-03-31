Must-haves: These 9 eateries serve the best street food in Amritsar

You can take a foodie out of Amritsar, but you can’t take Amritsar out of a foodie. This is one destination in India that deserves your undivided attention if you are a food explorer. And to help you kickstart your gastronomic journey, add these street food eateries to your wish list!
Home to the iconic Golden Temple, Amritsar attracts thousands of travellers from all over the world every day. Beyond its local attractions and vibrant shops are the food joints that are the most addictive. From the soft kulchas, the creamy lassi to the soul-pleasing sweetness of jalebis and the juicy, succulent tandoori fish, one cannot get enough of this paradise where gluttony is celebrated. Today, we have charted the favourite street food joints in Amritsar that are a part of the city’s food heritage.
Places to get the best street food in Amritsar
Located at Majitha Road, be prepared to be totally bowled over by their tandoori chicken. Normally, we are familiar with the traditional red or charred tandoori chicken. But here at Beera, they take a whole chicken, marinate it in spices and roast it to perfection. This recipe has been around since 1972, and they are world-famous for their tandoori chicken. You can also pair their mouthwatering butter chicken with some butter-dripping naan, and you can go home a happy person!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/the_food_chaser
For all vegetarian foodies, this is nothing short of a paradise! One of the most iconic food destinations of the city, this dhaba was started by Lala Kesar Malin in 1916 at Sheikhupura, Pakistan and then post Partition, the dhaba shifted to Amritsar. With a heritage dating back to more than a hundred years, you know you are at the right place. From their chana and dal to the lachcha paranthas, palak paneer and baingan ka bharta, trust them to serve you the best tastes of Punjab on a plate!
Image: Courtesy Instagram/world_in_my_boots_by_nehavini
Located at Ranjit Avenue, they are known for their authentic kulchas. Kulcha Land is an indispensable part of anyone’s Amritsar food expedition. With a range of delicious kulchas that you can pick from, you will be spoilt for choices. Down your kulchas with a glass of lassi, and you have a full meal taken care of.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Looking for some buttery Amritsari fish fry? Head over to Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner. This legendary place is synonymous with Amritsar’s fish scene. Makhan Fish and Chicken Corner not only masters fish dishes but also works on chicken dishes and makes them with equal prowess. Street food in Amritsar can’t get better than this for non-vegetarians and seafood lovers.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/streetfoodmart
You can’t be in Amritsar and not have their world-famous lassi to pair with your street food. Ahuja Lassi is the best place to get yourself a glass of the milky, creamy goodness. Located close to the Hindu College and the famous Durgiana Temple, this place is a treat to your taste buds. A smooth lassi with Ahuja’s secret ingredient makes this glass of lassi irresistible. They come in a wide variety of flavours, so you can choose according to your taste.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/street_food_jungle
This is one of the best veg restaurants in Amritsar, approved by locals. Located on Hall Bazaar Road, this place is a regular among tourists and locals alike, for its lip-smacking food. From parathas to luscious dahi bhallas, dal makhani and chole, take yourself out on a gastronomical journey at this place.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/smitadeoofficial
Amritsar’s dhabas have a legacy of their own, and Pal da Dhaba is one of the most famous ones out there. This small, easy to miss shop at the Hathi Gate cannot be missed when you are looking for the best street food in Amritsar. It is iconic for its Kharode ka Shorba, or lamb trotter soup. Be it their generous portions of dal or the delicious keema paratha and biryanis, a visit to Pal Da Dhaba is unforgettable.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/dilsefoodie
If you want to taste the best kebabs in Amritsar, this is where you should be. Located on Lawrence Road, they have been dedicatedly serving their customers for over seventy years. Recently, it has had a makeover into a restaurant with proper seating and air-conditioning, but the quality of food remains top-notch. With their melt-in-your-mouth Shammi Kabab and Mutton Tikka, nothing can go wrong.
Image: Courtesy Instagram/madhungrycouple
The name says it all. Located beside the Golden Temple and the Wagah Border, the All India Famous is not just iconic for its location but also for its food. Their kulchas are drenched in butter, and that’s exactly how a kulcha should be. Of course, they come in several varieties and stuffings, the most common being the aloo kulcha and gobi kulcha. They serve a generous portion of chana masala, sliced onions and tamarind chutney along with their kulchas. What’s not to love?
Image: Courtesy Instagram/appetizingz