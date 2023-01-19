The ultimate guide for the best Valentine’s Day meal

Valentine’s Day – the day that epitomises love is a special event to begin with. Whether you spend a long day of planned events with your partner or decide to remain low-key for the day, grabbing Valentine’s Day food with your loved one is the best way to go about it.
Are you planning to shower your partner with plenty of gifts and planned surprises throughout the day? Great! You are going to be tired and would want to grab a bite before the day ends and end it on a romantic note. Or are you going to stay at home, do chores and treat it like any other day? It’s great, then too. But at dusk, when you see everyone decked up and going out and feel like making last minute plans to dine out, you will want nothing but the best.
For both these situations, we have got you covered. We rummaged through our archives to dish out all the places that impressed us with their food, service, ambience and more. We present to you a comprehensive guide for spending the perfect Valentine’s Day, with places across India you can dine at. No matter which city you are in, we’ve taken care of that for you.
We all have different love languages. But have you ever given a thought to what unites us the most with our partner? Coming home at the end of the day and bonding over a comfort dinner. We often don’t realise it, but food is such an integral part of romantic relationships and partnerships. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to grab dinner, or even lunch? Head over to these restaurants and cafes across India for a romantic meal on V-Day.
Where to get the best food with your bae on Valentine’s Day this year?
Valentine’s Day is all about cosy and snug dates, and the moment you walk into this place in Gurgaon, that’s the first thing you are going to feel. With a dash of luxe in its decor and ambience, the 30-ft high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15-ft tall LED screen will immediately set the mood for the rest of the evening. With cocktails crafted by one of India’s famous and finest mixologists, Yangdup Lama, sip on some of their best signature drinks while indulging in their gourmet food offerings. The Peru Lanka, Murabba Fizz, Paasha Passion and Tiki Taka are some of Mr. Lama’s signature creations that you should try out with your bae.
Image: Courtesy Reflex
If you fancy some amazing gin cocktails in the capital city, this is your place to head to! Expect the mixologists to dole out some fancy cocktails while you gorge on their piquant offerings. The lighting is just perfect, where it is the right amount of dim without looking dingy. Speaking of gin cocktails, the London Dry Betel and Hey Juniper are absolutely unmissable. Do not forget to tickle your sweet tooth at the end with their decadent Tiramisu, for the perfect finishing touch to your Valentine’s Day dinner.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Set in the boujee neighbourhood of Delhi’s Mehrauli, Kakapo has been serving as a peerless culinary experience ever since it opened its doors. And now it has launched Zylo, the rooftop bar that features the same culinary genius as Kakapo itself. Go on a romantic date this Valentine’s Day with a clear view of the magnificent Qutub Minar, and dig into the scrumptious Spicy Chicken Dim Sum, Yasai Maki Sushi Roll, Double Trouble Burgers, among other things.
Image: Courtesy Kakapo
Immerse in an experience like no other at the brand new offering by Taj Palace, Delhi, at Loya, for a journey across north India. Head to this restaurant for a vis-à-vis with food from the foothills of the Himalayas to the flat terrain of Punjab and to the snowy landscapes of Kashmir. Inspired by ancient cooking techniques, this place is perfect this Valentine’s if you are looking for something closer home. With glimpses of the magnificence of the historical lifestyle of north India, Loya is as close as you can get to royalty this February 14.
Image: Courtesy Loya
A mélange of Mediterranean, European and Asian delicacies, Ivoryy is a unique place if you’re looking to enjoy your Valentine’s date night with some unique cocktails. The cocktail menu takes you through all the stages of drinking in a night, titled from ‘Stage 1: The first sip’ till ‘Stage 9: The regret’. If that doesn’t intrigue you, their intimate yet chic design aesthetics definitely will. Gazebos and sofas surrounded by picturesque trees and by lush greenery is the ideal romantic vibe you are looking for with your bae.
Image: Courtesy Ivoryy
While its Pune counterpart is the most successful venture, it has recently opened in Goa to spread the community vibe. With rustic beach wood, gravels, and a lot of greenery, that includes bonsai art, head over to Elephant & Co if you are spending the Valentine’s Day with your love in Goa. Featuring a statement bar that doles out delectable cocktails and gastronomic food, this place will take care of your Valentine’s date night.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Mumbai’s Yazu opened its doors in Goa and it has been all about exquisite contemporary dining ever since. Perfect for your Valentine’s date, this place exudes a snug and comfortable vibe. Head over to soak in the golden hour during the sunsets, with the musical notes of classics filling up the air. A perfect place for enthusiasts of Asian cuisine, the Poke bowl is one of the must-haves here. So, if you want to witness the sunset in peace and prefer tranquility over noise, this is your address.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Started by the folks of London Taxi and Butterfly High, Silly is a community bar and kitchen in Mumbai’s Bandra. With a 4,700 square foot of area, Silly features four corners. Head over to the one that matches your vibe for the evening. With vintage décor against bright mismatched interiors, they have their own in-house roastery as well as a botanical garden for cocktails. If that made you go wow, make your V-Day plans already!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Spend a breezy evening at this sky-high rooftop lounge with your date on Valentine’s Day. With eclectic lighting, lush greenery and potted plants all around, this makes for a perfect place to celebrate the day of love. Their menu features Asian, Mediterranean, and Indian delicacies. Think platters and pizzas, and sushis, with a wide range of specially curated cocktails.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Nestled in a quaint lane in Azad Maidan, Ekaa is a concept in itself. The focus of Ekaa is to make a specific ingredient the hero of a dish in the most unique way possible. The menu at Ekaa is not dedicated to any particular cuisine, rather it’s a chef’s interpreted menu, focusing on different ingredients. Ekaa offers three different experiential menus – the Tapas Menu paired with the Bar Menu, A la Carte menu and a 10-course Chef’s Tasting Menu. So, if you are looking for something different and distinctive this Valentine’s Day, drop by at Ekaa.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
An ode to ingredients, Nava is another place on the list where the ingredient is the star of the dish. This newly-launched restaurant primarily sources its ingredients from diverse Indian regions, which are also integral elements in Modern European cuisine. Their menu reflects an ‘art-on-plate’ philosophy, and if that’s what you are looking for, you know what to do. Taste the Kokum Prawns here – an amalgam of flavours of kokum and coconut, Lamb Tacos with pickled cucumber, the Celeriac steak that comes with red wine reduction and lemongrass velouté, and more.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Straight out of a contemporary haveli, this place has a surprise at every corner. Featuring five dining areas, each with their distinct mood, each corner will feel like home. In fact, that’s what the owner and restaurateur Suren Joshi focused on, while designing the restaurant. So, if you feel like heading somewhere quiet, that feels super exclusive, make Mr. Joshi’s house yours for the evening.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
A cocktail society bar, Cobbler & Crew has the perfect ambience for a romantic evening with your loved one. Exuding the charm of the colonial era with antique mirrors and artsy walls, the dim-lit and quiet interiors are perfect to host you for your Valentine’s date. With the seasonal menu of 12 unique cocktails influenced by classics, which are reimagined to fit today’s taste palette of fine drinkers, get your date night going!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
With two outlets in Salt Lake and Southern Avenue, this is one of the restaurants in Kolkata, which is going to be decked up for the entire Valentine’s week, from February 7 to February 14. The USP of this place is that it is completely pet-friendly, with a dedicated menu for your furry friends as well. So, if you have a pet and don’t want to leave them alone for your date, bring them along and let them play around.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Next on the list of where to get the best Valentine’s Day meal in Kolkata is Conclave at City Centre 1, Salt Lake. They are going to be hosting Valentine’s week from February 10 to 14, where they will be offering an unlimited four course meal with unlimited wine for two people. If you want to eat till you drop, but at a candlelight dinner, Conclave is where you need to be.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This place is everything that Kolkata is supposed to be – grand colonial architecture, vibrant cultural heritage and a unique character. While Milee Droog was previously inside the Russian Cultural Center, it has now reopened inside a 110-year-old three-storey heritage building. Kolkata’s first and only Russian cafe, Milee Droog has combined the flavours of Russia to suit the local palette, with its rendition of the Russian Blinis, Borscht, Naan Pizza, Tuscan Grilled Polenta, Greek-style Courgette Lasagna, Coffee Licked Lamb Chops, Chettinad Chicken Keema, and Bengal’s very own Bhapa Bhetki. So, if you are looking for some change, this is your place!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Sprawling over 28,000 square feet, this place provides couples the perfect place to dine and wine against the backdrop of the cityscape. Situated on the 10th floor, at Club Fenicia you can treat yourself and your loved one to Asian, North Indian and European cuisine. Featuring indoor as well as outdoor setups with five sections to cater to different moods and occasions, choose what suits you best.
Image: Courtesy Club Fenicia
Have you ever come across a place that’s all pink, even the food? Step into Pinkk Sugars, Kolkata’s first all-pink cafe – the perfect place for cutesy dates. A quaint cafe and bakery nestled in Salt Lake, the walls are embellished with pretty pink corners and adorned with pink roses. The life-sized candy wall corner will not only give the perfect backdrop for your Instagram feed, but also take you back to your childhood days.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Featuring one of the finest wine collections in the city and a one-of-a-kind gourmet food menu, Veneto is your perfect date night spot this Valentine’s (and also otherwise!) Bringing authentic Italian food from the streets of Italy to Kolkata, Veneto imports its cold meats such as prosciutto crudo, sausages and more from Australia, Spain, Germany and New Zealand, to keep the authenticity of the dishes intact. It even features an Italian lava grill section, the first of its kind in Kolkata. If you have Italian on your mind, drive down to Veneto.
Image: Courtesy Veneto
With an East Village set up on the top, and a casual evening lounge below, this is your perfect date place in Bangalore. With a gastronomically curious menu, be prepared to have your mind blown over by their dishes. The Mushroom & Asparagus Risotto with Gobindobhog Rice, Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice, the Tuna Poke bowl and desserts like Expression of Jaggery will take your taste buds on a journey they have seldom experienced. This one’s for the gourmands in town!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
