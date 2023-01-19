The ultimate guide for the best Valentine’s Day meal

Valentine’s Day – the day that epitomises love is a special event to begin with. Whether you spend a long day of planned events with your partner or decide to remain low-key for the day, grabbing Valentine’s Day food with your loved one is the best way to go about it.

Are you planning to shower your partner with plenty of gifts and planned surprises throughout the day? Great! You are going to be tired and would want to grab a bite before the day ends and end it on a romantic note. Or are you going to stay at home, do chores and treat it like any other day? It’s great, then too. But at dusk, when you see everyone decked up and going out and feel like making last minute plans to dine out, you will want nothing but the best.

For both these situations, we have got you covered. We rummaged through our archives to dish out all the places that impressed us with their food, service, ambience and more. We present to you a comprehensive guide for spending the perfect Valentine’s Day, with places across India you can dine at. No matter which city you are in, we’ve taken care of that for you.

We all have different love languages. But have you ever given a thought to what unites us the most with our partner? Coming home at the end of the day and bonding over a comfort dinner. We often don’t realise it, but food is such an integral part of romantic relationships and partnerships. What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to grab dinner, or even lunch? Head over to these restaurants and cafes across India for a romantic meal on V-Day.

Where to get the best food with your bae on Valentine’s Day this year?