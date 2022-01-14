Healthy eats: Order from these vegan cafes in Delhi to satisfy your cravings

With restaurants shut once more in Delhi to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, going out for a meal is not an option anymore. So, check out these vegan cafes in Delhi to satiate your food cravings at home!

The pandemic has taught us the importance of healthy, clean eating. With us staying for the most part at homes, and restaurants being shut for months at a stretch, we all delved into cooking and clean eating – so much so that many of us have even switched to a vegetarian or vegan diet, to eat better and benefit the environment! And when restaurants reopened, we preferred going the vegan route to try delicious, nutritious recipes and maybe pick a couple of hints to make our own recipes.

If you’re someone who has been on the lookout for vegan menus in the city that you can easily order at home (because let’s face it, there’s only so much cooking that can be handled while working from home), check out our list of vegan cafes in Delhi that you can order your next meal from.

Vegan cafes in Delhi to order food from

Greenr Cafe

With restaurants shut in Delhi, Greenr Cafe’s outlets in the city are offering delivery and pickup of their scrumptious menu. Opt for some of their delicious burgers and sides, or order a refreshing cold brew or smoothie for the ideal combination of health and flavour!

Green Mantis

Green Mantis offers yummy Asian cuisine that’s vegan! One of the most happening vegan cafes in Delhi, the place offers sushi, dimsums, noodles, dips, and more to satiate your craving for umami flavours. And amid the lockdown, they’re even offering home delivery!

Rose Cafe

From delicious platters to pizzas and sides, Rose Cafe’s vegan options are plenty, allowing you to indulge in delicious food without the meat and dairy. Choose from their selection pastas, pizzas and salads to fill your tummy and satiate your cafe food cravings.

Perch Wine and Coffee Bar

With delicious food, the most amazing coffee and banana breads, and plenty of plant-based options, Perch makes it to our list of vegan cafes in Delhi you can order from. Its offerings include avocado toast, vegan salads and sandwiches, along with delicious brews and juices for a healthy, delicious, wholesome meal.

Burma Burma

The outlet is known for its Asian cuisine. Being a vegetarian restaurant, they have plenty of vegan options on the menu, to satisfy your food cravings with its delicious Burmese offerings such as Mandalay Laphet Thoke, soups, and more.

Getafix

From smoothie bowls to burgers, pizzas and more, Getafix offers delicious vegan options on the menu. So if you’re the only vegan in the household, this is one of the places where the whole family – vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters – can order from!

People of Tomorrow

From delicious pizzas to salads, pastas, tacos and desserts, People Of Tomorrow is one of the vegan cafes in Delhi that want to promote conscious eating and a sustainable lifestyle. Their menu has delicious offerings that will not make you miss the meat while offering optimum flavour!

Roadhouse Cafe

The place claims to offer the best pizza in Delhi, and have vegan and gluten-free menus available. While we can’t attest if their pizza is indeed the best in the city, the fact that they have vegan mozzarella sure excites us! Order their pizzas or other vegan offerings to indulge in some healthy cafe-style food this year!

FabCafe

One of the most popular places for healthy, filling meals, FabCafe by FabIndia offers healthy vegan versions of your favourite meals such as papdi chaat, samosas and more. Order in their menu from their various outlets in Delhi, and once restaurants reopen, head to the outlet by the lake in Sunder Nursery for breakfast with a view!

Fat Jar Cafe and Market

From dips that you can purchase to delicious meat, vegetarian and vegan offerings, Fat Jar Cafe and Market has something for everybody! Indulge in their Falafel Wraps, sandwiches, Pasta Salad and more for a healthy, filling meal that doesn’t compromise on flavour.

