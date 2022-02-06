These 10 charming book cafes across India are safe havens for every bibliophile

Nothing beats an afternoon spent curled up with a book in one hand and a cup of something warm and comforting in the other. These book cafes across India take it a notch further with an excellent selection of paperbacks, delicious nibbles, and an Insta-worthy ambience.
Check out these cosy book cafes across India
Located in North Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar, this spot, as the name suggests, is great for writers to work through their creative blocks. Characterised by the quirky decor, several shelves with books on sale, and delicious food featuring comfort classics like mac and cheese, chilli cheese fries, and chicken wings, regulars at this cafe end up spending hours here without realising it.
The cafe also houses the iconic Higginbotham’s bookstore, giving visitors the opportunity to pick up a best seller. Literary events and workshops are held here at regular intervals. Customise your pastas and pizzas for a delicious meal and wash it all down with some classic South Indian filter coffee. Their all-day breakfast menu is also popular with locals.
A family-run establishment that has a well-curated selection of Sikkimese, Tibetan, and Nepalese literary works exploring the regions’ history, this place was founded in 1970. What began as a general bookstore with a few magazines and novels has now turned into a full-fledged store with a cafe named Fiction and lodging services named Bookman’s BnB. On offer are delicious cheesecakes, momos, sandwiches, and Vietnamese coffee, amongst a host of other dishes. On a visit, you might spot some musicians, artists, or writers here.
Delicious European fare meets a plethora of books at this spot in Delhi. The Reader’s cafe has a menu that features the likes of classics like tomato basil bruschetta, mozzarella pizza, and lasagna. Also on offer are chocolate mousse, blueberry muffins, and a host of different teas and coffees. Book launches, literary games, and other interesting events occur here regularly as well and you’ll find many bookworms glued to the bookshelves against the wood-panelled walls here.
A relaxed space in North Goa’s Anjuna, this new book cafe and bar is a must-visit. Bright and airy, the collection here is extensive and the food is organic. An in-house garden offers all the produce for their meals. Recommended here are the fish meatballs, rice porridge, coffee, horchata, and beef burger. They switch out their menu seasonally, however, so be sure to check with them if you’d like to try something in particular. Their bookstore has about 5000 literary works which will take several visits to fully explore. They also have an open podium to host art events.
Literature is almost synonymous with the culture of Kolkata and it’s no surprise that the city has a popular book cafe to cater to readers in the city. This spot has a good selection of books as well as stationery and on the menu are classic cafe fare like pastas, pizzas, sandwiches, and risotto. Desserts include cookies, brownies, and apple pie with ice cream. Between the bright interiors and reasonable prices, you’ll feel at home in this place.
A beloved cafe in Guwahati, this bookstore added a cafe to its space in January 2019. The menu offers omelettes, burgers, sandwiches, pastas, noodles, and different variations of maggi. There’s also coffee and hot chocolate. Place your order and head on over to the tall shelves with books that range from young-adult classics to the latest bestsellers. The walls here are adorned with pictures of popular authors and covers of books and there’s WiFi for access to e-books, journals, and online libraries.
A cosy space that welcomes bibliophiles in the city, Pagdandi bookstore cafe began with the idea to find a space for books and build a community around reading in Pune. Soon enough, children and adults alike would spend hours perusing the spines of books, allowing themselves to be transported to the literary world. While at it, many pick from the humble menu of chai, cookies, and sandwiches. At times, the cafe has cinnamon rolls, chocolate pie, or other unique desserts. A host of different genres are on offer here. You might spot some work by budding artists and photographers as well.
This book café and bistro in Secunderabad has an old-world charm to it complemented by a natural setting. You may choose to enjoy the bare brick and glass décor inside the café or sit outside at the wooden deck. Walk up to the book corner where you will find a wide collection of books available for reading as well as on sale. You may also enjoy a round of board games with your friends. The menu focuses on fusion food, including coffee and mojitos, sandwiches and pastas, etc.
Walk through the doors of this popular cafe and the city noise will give way to the sounds of pages turning and the fragrance of pancakes, cheese tarts, and a host of other delicious food. There’s also beer and board games on offer. This popular spot has hosted many artists, including comedians, and is known for its excellent collection of graphic novels and comics. The decor here is quirky and you could spend hours exploring everything the place has to offer.
This bookstore cafe offers you a good read and delicious food with a side of stunning views of the Dal lake. The only way to get to this spot is to hop on a shikara and head to the Nehru Park island. This unique feature earned it a spot in the Limca Book of Records as the only bookshop-library on a lake. Over 80,000 books call this place home and you could head to the reading room to go through one. Many visitors savour the view as well as the words on their novels while sipping a freshly brewed cup of coffee.
