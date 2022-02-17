Book yourself a fancy date at these swankiest restaurants at Lodhi, Delhi

With spring around the corner, there’s no better time than now to enjoy Delhi weather. And fine dining at a rooftop restaurant located in the swanky lanes of the Lodhi road is exactly how you do it. Celebrated for their unmatched hospitality, ambience and fare, these are some of the poshest restaurants in Delhi you must visit.
Swankiest restaurants in Delhi to check out now!
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Guppy is a restaurant named after a fish. Even though the restaurant has eccentric decor, it takes its food quite seriously. Situated in Lodhi Colony, Guppy is one of the biggest names on the list of Japanese restaurants in the city. Apart from the contemporary Japanese menu, Guppy is hip and quirky and caters to everyone. Their signature miso black cod, tempura tiger prawns and seafood salad are must-haves. Order yourself some sake while you immerse in their lip-smacking delicacies.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
2 /9
Their menu might be of street food from all over Southeast Asia, but don’t let that fool you. With an amazing cocktail menu and a dedicated beer garden, this is quite an unusual restaurant with quirky decor. Giving street food a healthy and nutritious twist, Ping’s Cafe Orient has been a crowd favourite ever since it opened back in 2016. The restaurant is famous for its roast duck pancakes and red snapper and also its delicious soft baos.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
3 /9
One look at this restaurant, and you will immediately want to come back again. Its signature plum interiors remind you of the fruit Jamun. Celebrating India’s diversity, Jamun’s menu features more than 60 dishes from across the country. The best part? They regularly change and upgrade their menu so that every time you visit, you are welcomed with a new menu. With a separate section for vegetarians, Jamun also has homemade pickles for sale.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
4 /9
Next on the list of the swankiest restaurants in Lodhi, we have Elan. Elan has a comfortable and relaxed vibe and an extensive range of fresh and seasonal menu options. Whether you are looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, this is open all day for guests. Their menu focuses on dishes from every region in India and Mediterranean and South-East Asian dishes.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
5 /9
Known for its classy decor, Tres is an award-winning fine-dine restaurant that provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic meal. They are known for their seasonally-curated, farm-to-table menu that largely features a menu of European classics. Tres also boasts of a highly impressive wine list and innovative botanical cocktails on its menu. It features a 14-feet long dining bar and a private dining corner along with its main dining area.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
6 /9
The go-to place for Indian food anywhere in the world, Indian Accent is the Indian favourite and is one of the best restaurants around the world. Its menu is truly unique in terms of dishes and ingredients. It’s Indian with a global touch, not just in terms of food but the decor as well. Perfect for a date night quiet dinner!
Image: Courtesy Instagram
7 /9
Perbacco is all about Italian dining infused with traditional flavours and a contemporary feel. The dining place is primarily dominated by a kaleidoscope of colours, an exclusive wine cellar with over a hundred labels from Italy, and a private dining area. Coming to the food, Perbacco is as Italian as it can get. With pasta, risotto, pizza, and antipasti options, their fresh burrata tart is unmissable. It’s made with Peruvian asparagus and a salty black olive sauce.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
8 /9
With alfresco dining and a view of the mighty Qutub Minar, this place puts the ‘swank’ in swanky. With muted lighting and hues of bright red, the decor of this place is all about warmth and elegance. Swan offers a range of potent experimental cocktails that perfectly complement the view and the vibe of the place.
Image: Courtesy Instagram
This open-air restaurant is all things pretty. In fact, pretty is an understatement when it comes to the interiors and decor of this place. The garden is filled with tents that makes this restaurant truly unique. This place serves European, Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisines, along with a bar that whips up eclectic cocktails and mocktails. Their Homemade Fig Ice Cream is a must-try.
Image: Courtesy Instagram