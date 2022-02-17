Book yourself a fancy date at these swankiest restaurants at Lodhi, Delhi

One look at this restaurant, and you will immediately want to come back again. Its signature plum interiors remind you of the fruit Jamun. Celebrating India’s diversity, Jamun’s menu features more than 60 dishes from across the country. The best part? They regularly change and upgrade their menu so that every time you visit, you are welcomed with a new menu. With a separate section for vegetarians, Jamun also has homemade pickles for sale.

Image: Courtesy Instagram