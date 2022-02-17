Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Book yourself a fancy date at these swankiest restaurants at Lodhi, Delhi
Food & Drink
17 Feb 2022

Sreetama Basu
Food & Drink
With spring around the corner, there’s no better time than now to enjoy Delhi weather. And fine dining at a rooftop restaurant located in the swanky lanes of the Lodhi road is exactly how you do it. Celebrated for their unmatched hospitality, ambience and fare, these are some of the poshest restaurants in Delhi you must visit.

Swankiest restaurants in Delhi to check out now!

Guppy

1 /9

Guppy

Guppy is a restaurant named after a fish. Even though the restaurant has eccentric decor, it takes its food quite seriously. Situated in Lodhi Colony, Guppy is one of the biggest names on the list of Japanese restaurants in the city. Apart from the contemporary Japanese menu, Guppy is hip and quirky and caters to everyone. Their signature miso black cod, tempura tiger prawns and seafood salad are must-haves. Order yourself some sake while you immerse in their lip-smacking delicacies.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Guppy
Address
28 Lodhi Colony, Main Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 2469 0005
Visit here
Ping’s Cafe Orient

2 /9

Ping’s Cafe Orient

Their menu might be of street food from all over Southeast Asia, but don’t let that fool you. With an amazing cocktail menu and a dedicated beer garden, this is quite an unusual restaurant with quirky decor. Giving street food a healthy and nutritious twist, Ping’s Cafe Orient has been a crowd favourite ever since it opened back in 2016. The restaurant is famous for its roast duck pancakes and red snapper and also its delicious soft baos.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Ping’s Cafe Orient
Address
13, Puran Chand Yogi Marg, Block 8, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 99994 47977
Visit here
Jamun

3 /9

Jamun

One look at this restaurant, and you will immediately want to come back again. Its signature plum interiors remind you of the fruit Jamun. Celebrating India’s diversity, Jamun’s menu features more than 60 dishes from across the country. The best part? They regularly change and upgrade their menu so that every time you visit, you are welcomed with a new menu. With a separate section for vegetarians, Jamun also has homemade pickles for sale.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Jamun
Address
17, Main Market Rd, Block 13, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 99904 42244
Visit here
Elan

4 /9

Elan

Next on the list of the swankiest restaurants in Lodhi, we have Elan. Elan has a comfortable and relaxed vibe and an extensive range of fresh and seasonal menu options. Whether you are looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, this is open all day for guests. Their menu focuses on dishes from every region in India and Mediterranean and South-East Asian dishes.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Elan
Address
The Lodhi, Lodhi Road, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 4363 3333
Visit here
Tres

5 /9

Tres

Known for its classy decor, Tres is an award-winning fine-dine restaurant that provides the perfect backdrop for a romantic meal. They are known for their seasonally-curated, farm-to-table menu that largely features a menu of European classics. Tres also boasts of a highly impressive wine list and innovative botanical cocktails on its menu. It features a 14-feet long dining bar and a private dining corner along with its main dining area.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Tres
Address
No 23, Block 13, Lodi Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 2469 0222
Visit here
Indian Accent

6 /9

Indian Accent

The go-to place for Indian food anywhere in the world, Indian Accent is the Indian favourite and is one of the best restaurants around the world. Its menu is truly unique in terms of dishes and ingredients. It’s Indian with a global touch, not just in terms of food but the decor as well. Perfect for a date night quiet dinner!

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Indian Accent
Address
The Lodhi, Lodhi Rd, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+9111 6617 5151
Visit here
Perbacco

7 /9

Perbacco

Perbacco is all about Italian dining infused with traditional flavours and a contemporary feel. The dining place is primarily dominated by a kaleidoscope of colours, an exclusive wine cellar with over a hundred labels from Italy, and a private dining area. Coming to the food, Perbacco is as Italian as it can get. With pasta, risotto, pizza, and antipasti options, their fresh burrata tart is unmissable. It’s made with Peruvian asparagus and a salty black olive sauce.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Perbacco
Address
170, South Ave, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 81712 30414
Visit here
Swan

8 /9

Swan

With alfresco dining and a view of the mighty Qutub Minar, this place puts the ‘swank’ in swanky. With muted lighting and hues of bright red, the decor of this place is all about warmth and elegance. Swan offers a range of potent experimental cocktails that perfectly complement the view and the vibe of the place.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Swan
Address
1st Floor, Kharsra No 1501, Kalka Das Marg, Ward Number 1, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030
Phone
+91 81309 22899
Visit here
Lodi – The Garden Restaurant

9 /9

Lodi – The Garden Restaurant

This open-air restaurant is all things pretty. In fact, pretty is an understatement when it comes to the interiors and decor of this place. The garden is filled with tents that makes this restaurant truly unique. This place serves European, Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisines, along with a bar that whips up eclectic cocktails and mocktails. Their Homemade Fig Ice Cream is a must-try.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Lodi – The Garden Restaurant
Address
Lodhi Road, opp. Mausam Bhavan, New Delhi, Delhi 110003
Phone
+91 98187 43232
Visit here
New Delhi Delhi Cocktails best restaurants in delhi Delhi restaurants Restaurants in Delhi
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
Food Dining Entertainment

