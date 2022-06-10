Bookmark the 5 best baking YouTube channels to bake like a pro

If you find something magical about transforming simple kitchen ingredients into magnificent desserts, this article is for you. These best baking Youtube channels do what they do best, and well, give baking enthusiasts some major baking inspo.

Yes, we love standalone recipes too. But watching the process of a cake being baked from scratch unfold and transform into a full-blown cake is so satisfying. Whether you’re a pro baker or an amateur, YouTube is the holy grail for all baking fixes, tips and hacks. Bookmark these popular baking YouTube channels to turn your kitchen into your own personalised bakery.

Best baking Youtube channels to follow

Nigella Lawson

Packed with recipes, updates, tips, advice, books and products, Nigella Lawson’s channel is a delight for all bakers, beginners and pros alike! Lawson is an English food writer and a cook, who has her own channel and also appears on BBC quite often with her unique recipes. With a Guild of Food Writers Award and best-selling cookbooks, her YouTube channel is known for her flirtatious manner of presenting.

Reynold Poernomo

One of the best baking Youtube channels to follow, this MasterChef Australia genius has a way with desserts, that we all know. While his artful out-of-the-box dishes wowed judges on the show, his YouTube channel does the same thing to us! On his channel, Reynold shares his expertise and guides his subscribers with approachable and doable recipes. But if you are looking for more challenging recipes, you know he wouldn’t disappoint either.

Bake With Shivesh

One of the top Indian bakers on YouTube, Shivesh Bhatia is a godsend for all things baking. Not only does he share amazing recipes, his hacks and tips and explanatory videos are a baking institute of their own. In fact, he will even tell you how to bake with a microwave and an oven. This is the perfect channel for beginners.

BBC

The OG of all baking, BBC is a legacy of its own. While it has tonnes of food recipes by celebrity chefs across the world, the baking recipes of BBC deserve a separate article of their own. And that’s why here we are. From amateur recipes to hardcore baking videos, they have it all! We cannot have a piece on the best baking YouTube channels and not include BBC!

Martha Stewart

A culinary legend, Martha Stewart needs no introduction. On her YouTube channel, she brings her bestselling crowd-pleasing desserts. Accessible for every home cook, Martha Bakes is a series that originally premiered on PBS. One of the best baking YouTube channels out there, Martha’s expertise just adds to the charm of the perfect recipes. From her cheesecake recipe and her four creative takes on it to bite-sized clips of less than ten minutes, a decadent s’more chocolate mousse, and many more, this channel is a delight for all bakers.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/marthastewart