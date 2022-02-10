Home > Food & Drink > Dining > 9 breakfast joints in Kolkata to kickstart your day on the right note
10 Feb 2022 05:31 PM

Sreetama Basu
If your idea of breakfast is just having a cup of coffee to start your brew-tiful day, it’s time to pep up your routine. With these breakfast joints in Kolkata that we have curated, your day will look on the sunny side.

Best breakfast joints in Kolkata

Jump To / Table of Contents

Flury’s

1 /9

Flury’s

Flury’s has been a crowd favourite since 1927 and is ranked as one of the best breakfast joints in Kolkata. A chic tearoom cum cafe that serves Indian and European desserts, Flury’s is known for its classic breakfast of crispy bacon, hash browns, chicken sausages, Egg Benedict, baked beans, French toast, peach & praline all-day oats, pancakes. It has an elaborate sandwich as well, but do not miss out on their English breakfast.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Flury’s
Address
18A, Park St, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700018
Phone
+9133 4000 7452/ +9133 4000 7453/ +9133 4000 7450
Visit here
The Square- Novotel

2 /9

The Square- Novotel

If your idea of breakfast is a big, indulgent buffet, this is your address. Offering one of the best breakfast buffets in town, The Square has a classic European touch to its dishes. With a multi-cuisine buffet and specially-made cocktails, this is as good as breakfast can get. You can head to The Square between 6.30 am to 10.30 am to grab your brekkie.

Image: Courtesy Instagram/allaboutelan

The Square- Novotel
Address
CF 11 Action Area 1C, New Town Rajarhat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156
Phone
+91 85840 77005/ +91 85840 77053
Visit here
Seasonal Taste- Westin

3 /9

Seasonal Taste- Westin

If breakfast with a view is your thing, this is your place. Situated on the 10th floor, Seasonal Taste at Westin offers an uninterrupted panoramic view of the city. It is known for its continental, Asian, and Indian cuisines. Offering an extensive menu of fruits, juices, pancakes, baked items, cereals, egg specialities and Indian breakfast specialities, treat your taste buds early in the morning to start your day right.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

 

Seasonal Taste- Westin
Address
Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat, Plot No cbd/2, AA II, Newtown, Kolkata, West Bengal 700156
Phone
+9133 4037 1234/ +91 90739 70005/ +91 99334 26780
Visit here
Marbella’s

4 /9

Marbella’s

Tucked in the lanes of Purna Das Road, Marbella’s is a quaint and pretty cafe with three seating zones. It offers a breakfast menu of freshly-brewed coffee, a wide variety of croissant sandwiches, sweet and savoury waffles, flatbreads, grills and meal bowls. If that’s not reason enough, the pretty decor is there to amp up your day just by the right amount.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Marbella’s
Address
29A, opposite Abin Design Studio, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+91 98319 03353
Visit here
Roastery Coffee House

5 /9

Roastery Coffee House

This coffee house has been gaining momentum for quite some time and for all the right reasons. Housed in the old canteen of Calcutta South India Club, Roastery Coffee House from Hyderabad has secured its position as the go-to breakfast spot of South Kolkata. With a selection of eggs, omelettes, quinoa bowls, breakfast platters, and seasonal fruits along with coffee to choose from, you will surely keep going back for more.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Roastery Coffee House
Address
70B, Inside South India club, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+91 73306 63045
Visit here
8th Day Cafe and Bakery

6 /9

8th Day Cafe and Bakery

For the finest bagels and brews, this is your destination. Their Grant’s Sandwich is the mass favourite — a whole wheat bagel sandwich packed with protein, eggs, chicken, veggies and cheese. They also have a dedicated breakfast menu of quiches, bagels, breakfast burritos, granola and yoghurt, and omelettes. So, whatever you are looking for, 8th Day Cafe and Bakery will take care of it.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

8th Day Cafe and Bakery
Address
Arcadia, 6, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Rd, Elgin, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017
Phone
+91 84209 99544
Visit here
Corner Courtyard

7 /9

Corner Courtyard

Breakfast with a modern-rustic homely feel. Offering Italian, European and continental food, this place looks straight out of a pretty Instagram feed. Every corner of this cafe looks like it came from different homes with pretty floral printed cushion chairs, a bookshelf with painted windows and doors only add to the charm of this place.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Corner Courtyard
Address
92, Sarat Bose Rd, Hazra, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026
Phone
+91 99039 99567
Visit here
Wise Owl

8 /9

Wise Owl

Wise Owl from outside looks like a tiny farmhouse with its white fence. Whether you want to grab a quick breakfast or want to sit and enjoy your breakfast, Wise Owl is THE place for everything. With cereals, breads, eggs, burgers, Maggi and salads on the breakfast menu to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

Wise Owl
Address
66/2 B, Purna Das Rd, near Azad Hind Dhaba, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029
Phone
+9133 4063 7038
Visit here
The Country House

9 /9

The Country House

If a European cafe vibe is what you’re looking for, head to The Country House, which is quietly tucked in opposite Forum Mall. With bougainvillaea and greenery all around, this place is done in pristine white with a brick finish and high ceilings. Coming to the breakfast menu, you can find waffles, pancakes and eggs and bangers and mash.

Image: Courtesy Instagram

The Country House
Address
4C, Allenby Rd, Sreepally, Bhowanipore, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020
Phone
+91 87770 78708
Visit here
Sreetama Basu
A self-proclaimed plant mom, Sreetama finds joy wherever she sees greenery. The list of other things that bring her joy is pretty long, but writing about them is her way of celebrating them. In love with little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.
