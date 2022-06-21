Bring the zing of Kolhapur to your kitchen with chef Roopa Nabar’s misal pav

Whether heaped on to a breakfast plate at a hole-in-the-wall or added to an at-home Sunday brunch spread — Maharashtra’s most popular pav and farsan creation packs on the flavour. A must-feature in every home cook’s recipe repertoire, there are several variations to misal pav. Our recommendation? This spicy, mouth-watering rendition by chef Roopa Nabar.

Fiery, crunchy, and smoky — misal pav enjoys considerable popularity in Pune, Mumbai, and Kolhapur. In fact, turn a corner on any street in these cities and chances are you’ll be met with the pungent aroma of ‘tarri’ — a thin curry that underlines the delicacy — being cooked. At its heart, the street food is a combination of onions, farsan (salty snacks), pulses, chillies, sprouts, and spices which are served alongside soft, fluffy pav. This line up, however, can vary depending on who you ask.

Reportedly created to nourish workers, this snack was first eaten with just a dollop of yoghurt or a round flatbread called bhakri. By the 1940s, pav had become an essential part of the misal experience. That aside, much of its origin story remains shrouded in mystery. What isn’t a secret, however, is the punchy kick it promises in every bite. And while you could always pop by a local-favourite spot in major cities to savour misal, chef Roopa Nabar’s zingy recipe checks all the boxes for being the flavourful star of your next at-home meal.

Chef Nabar’s misal pav recipe features in ‘My Romance With Food’

Passionate about preserving culinary traditions, Roopa Nabar’s professional journey began in 2011 when she participated in the culinary competition, Food Food Maha Challenge helmed by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Soon, she began sharing her recipes with the world through shows like Amhi Saare Khavaiye, Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana and India Food Network. Today, she’s one of the most recognisable faces in Indian culinary circles.

Nabar’s debut cookbook, titled My Romance With Food, celebrates her journey as well as local cuisines and timeless recipes, complete with classic Maharashtrian delicacies and unique creations inspired by Roopa’s travels across the country and the globe. On our culinary radar? Her delectable Kolkhapuri misal pav recipe that features wasabi-like tarri as well as the classic chopped onions, farsan, and sprouts additions. Promising to have your taste buds singing and your eyes watering, the recipe is her go-to on rainy days. We can’t think of a better addition to our weekend breakfast plates. Best part? It only takes about 35 minutes to whip up.

A step-by-step guide to making Kolhapuri misal pav at home

Ingredients:

2 cups sprouted mixed pulses (including matki, red chowli, Kabuli chana, kala chana), 3 tbsp oil; 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, 7-8 curry leaves, 1/2 tsp and a pinch of turmeric powder, 1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing), 2 finely-chopped medium onions, 1 tsp finely-chopped green chillies, salt to taste, 1 tsp red chilli powder, 1 tsp garam masala powder, 1 tsp tamarind paste, 1 tbsp jaggery, 1 tbsp crushed garlic, 1 tbsp Kolhapuri masala, 1 chopped small tomato, 1 boiled and cubed small potato, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh coriander leaves Farsan for topping, lemon wedges for serving.

Directions

Heat four cups of water in a deep pan. Add the mixed pulses and boil for ten minutes. Strain and reserve the stock. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a non-stick pan. Add the mustard seeds and let them crackle. Add the curry leaves, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder and asafoetida, mix well. Add half the onions and saute till they turn translucent. Add the green chillies and mix. Add the boiled sprouts and mix well. Add one cup of water, stir to mix, cover and cook on low heat for five minutes. Add the salt, red chilli powder, and garam masala powder and mix well. Add half a cup of water and mix, cover and cook for two minutes. Add the tamarind paste and jaggery, mix and cook on low heat for two minutes. Take off the heat and set aside. Transfer the reserved stock into a deep pan and place on heat. Add the salt, remaining turmeric powder, bring to a boil and remove from heat. Heat the remaining oil in a small tempering pan. Add the garlic and saute till it turns brown. Add the Kolhapuri masala, mix well and pour the tempering over the boiled stock in the pan. Place the pan back on the heat and bring to a boil. Switch off the heat. Place the cooked pulses in a bowl. Pour tempered stock over it and place the bowl on a serving plate. Add the chopped tomato, remaining chopped onions, chopped potatoes and chopped coriander, top with farsan. Serve immediately with lemon wedges and pav.

