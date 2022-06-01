Enjoy good food and heady cocktails at these brunch places in Mumbai

Featuring refreshing mimosas, decadent pancakes, and quirky fusion fare— brunches in Mumbai are a grand affair. And if you’re in the city of dreams, a lavish buffet is just a reservation away. We round up a list of the best spots to hit up this Sunday.

As with most culinary customs, the origin story of brunches is steeped in mystery. Some reports point to England’s hunt breakfasts which involved a grand spread of meats and sweets. Others attribute it to catholic midday meals that often occur post mass. What’s certain, however, is that the tradition caught on like wildfire across the US and is an amalgamation of the words “breakfast,” and “lunch,” which first appeared in print in a Hunter’s Weekly article.

Fast forward a few years and brunches are a mainstay across several cafes and fine-dining establishments across the globe. And India, particularly Mumbai, is no exception. Chefs in the city have crafted the perfect weekend buffet, complete with seasonal delicacies and quirky Indian-inspired creations. Best part? The ambiance at most brunch restaurants is an added bonus. Round up your friends and get your planners out, we’ve got all the deets on the best brunch spots in Mumbai. Your weekends will never be the same!

Book a table at these popular brunch places in Mumbai this Sunday