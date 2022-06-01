Enjoy good food and heady cocktails at these brunch places in Mumbai

Featuring refreshing mimosas, decadent pancakes, and quirky fusion fare— brunches in Mumbai are a grand affair. And if you’re in the city of dreams, a lavish buffet is just a reservation away. We round up a list of the best spots to hit up this Sunday.
As with most culinary customs, the origin story of brunches is steeped in mystery. Some reports point to England’s hunt breakfasts which involved a grand spread of meats and sweets. Others attribute it to catholic midday meals that often occur post mass. What’s certain, however, is that the tradition caught on like wildfire across the US and is an amalgamation of the words “breakfast,” and “lunch,” which first appeared in print in a Hunter’s Weekly article.
Fast forward a few years and brunches are a mainstay across several cafes and fine-dining establishments across the globe. And India, particularly Mumbai, is no exception. Chefs in the city have crafted the perfect weekend buffet, complete with seasonal delicacies and quirky Indian-inspired creations. Best part? The ambiance at most brunch restaurants is an added bonus. Round up your friends and get your planners out, we’ve got all the deets on the best brunch spots in Mumbai. Your weekends will never be the same!
Book a table at these popular brunch places in Mumbai this Sunday
Vegans, this one’s especially for you! India’s largest vegan and vegetarian lounge— Epitome— offers a lavish soiree every weekend, complete with unlimited wine and beer. On the menu are options like pear salad, Spanish patatas bravas, Margherita kulcha, nasi goreng, Thai green curry, mushroom risotto, and more! Pair these with sangrias or other choice cocktails and end the meal with strawberry cake, chocolate brownie, Oreo tartin, or kesar phirni. All this, with a side of mezzanine floors, verdant garden, and gothic interiors. Need we say more?
This swanky cafe and bar is known for its eclectic, colonial-inspired fare. Their weekend brunches take this a notch further, with exciting creations like cured prawn pani puri with amchoor and avocado as well as lump crab dahi puri with pomelo and water chestnuts. Also on offer are avocado papdi chaat with amchoor chutney, stracciatella cheese with puffed millets, and pyaaz kachori with goat cheese dahi.
The Parsi Scotch eggs with khatta-meetha chutney come highly recommended. As do the iconic dosa waffles with fresh mangoes and vanilla ice-cream. As for the libations, the restaurant has lined up an old Cuban, which features white rum and sparkling wine as well as jamun club which is a refreshing blend of gin, jamun, and lime. Don’t miss out on this one if you’re in the city.
Can’t make it to Goa for that dreamy tropical vacation just yet? O Pedro’s got your back. The city’s beloved all-day bar and restaurant has an indulgent Goan spread for the weekend. On the menu are options like avocado power with stracciatella cheese, tomato escabeche, fried chicken with habanero sauce, Goan masala omelette, French toast with coconut rassa, choriz benedict, bone marrow assado, and more!
The alle belle crepe cake with coconut pastry cream, salted jaggery caramel, and cashew brittle comes highly recommended. As do the Poee waffles with roasted pineapple and toddy butterscotch. The tipples line up features an allspice dram and mint number Martha’s elixir, rum-based Pedro’s tiki tini, and gin-forward pineapple sling. All that, with an unmissable Goan energy that’s infectious!
Elegant pan-Asian restaurant Hakkasan adds a touch of French to their Sunday brunches. Carefully crafted Grey Goose vodka cocktails with ingredients like fresh basil, juicy watermelon, and elderflower syrup meet a six course feast here. On offer are signature fare like sweet corn soup, crispy duck salad, mock duck salad with pomelo, crab dumplings, chicken and prawn shui mai, edamame truffle dumpling and more! The egg fried rice and hand-pulled noodles come highly recommended. Don’t forget to dig into the apple and vanilla creme brulee as well as dark chocolate mousse with seasonal ice cream.
This laidback brewhouse is popular amongst craft beer aficionados in the city. For the weekend, it adds a lavish spread to its menu, complete with live music and free-flowing beer. On offer are live pasta and waffle counters, heady cocktails, dimsums, tikkas, and more! The spread varies each week and is carefully curated by the restaurant to incorporate more hyper-local delicacies made with local produce. And did we mention that you could bring your pets along? Head on over for a good time in the company of delicious food and loved ones.
Elegant pan-Asian restaurant and Burmese bar KOKO is known for its delectable sushi and creative cocktails, made with the choicest ingredients. Naturally, their brunch spread is nothing but exquisite. Titled the Sakura Sunday Brunch, the meal features a live noodle and wonton bar that will dish out freshly-made hong yu wontons and Shanghai-hong yu la mian.
Also present are dim sum trolleys with sriracha snapper, spicy bean, and truffle edamame dumplings. Dig into the restaurant’s signature rolls, spicy tuna jalapeno roll, hamachi carpaccio, shoyu miso tofu roll, or kappa avocado roll as well. For tipples, try the tom yum cup or the KOKO bellini. Dessert fiends, you can pick from mango cheesecake to honey flat noodles with sesame and ice cream.
Another popular pan-Asian restaurant in the city, Foo believes in variety being the spice of life when it comes to Sunday brunches. On the menu are a wide range of tapas, dimsums, assorted salads, and ofcourse cocktails. The tom yum prawn soup, pink pepper prawns, cottage cheese with chilli oil, California sushi roll, truffle togarashi black rice maki, and Siracha chicken dumplings come highly recommended. Pair these with some classic sangria, gin and tonic, or Asian-inspired cocktails like miso sour and yuzu negroni. For dessert, there’s an indulgent black marble cheesecake. Lip-smacking and fun!
Chinese and Japanese fare meet creative decor in this popular restaurant that approaches Sunday brunches with a host of delicacies. On offer are wine, sangria, and beer as well as turnip cake with burnt garlic and scallions, minced chicken with lettuce, chicken and prawn shu mai dumpling, prawn tempura roll, red snapper in soy chilli garlic, and stir fried noodles. For dessert, try the honey noodles with vanilla ice cream or red velvet pastry.
