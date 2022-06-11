Cocktails and conversations: Brunches in Bengaluru to relish this Sunday

Featuring a kaleidoscope of flavours and ingredients— brunches in Bengaluru are an eclectic affair. On the menu for the weekend are refreshing pan-Asian classics, indulgent Mughlai delicacies, and heady cocktails, complete with live music and picturesque ambiance. We round up a list of restaurants to call up for reservations.
Characterised by bottomless mimosas, artisanal bites, and lazy conversations – brunches have firmly established themselves in the weekend itineraries of Bengaluru locals. This tradition reportedly began in England around the late 19th century and quickly took off in the United States. Over the years, however, the meats-and-sweets affair has gotten a makeover, with a range of cultures adding their own unique spin to the spread.
In Bengaluru, known for its diverse and experimental palate, this has translated to brunch spreads with sushis and shawarmas. Combine these with a range of deliciously crafted cocktails, elegant desserts, and live entertainment and you’ve got yourself a one-way ticket to an eventful Sunday. Whether you’re looking for a new spot to hit up with your crew or are ready to dip your toes into this weekly ritual— we’ve got a roundup of the best restaurants in the city to head to.
Brunches at these spots in Bengaluru are a delicious affair
Elegant and luxurious – this restaurant is one of the most popular spots in the city for delectable pan-Asian fare. Naturally, the brunch spread has a medley of classics like sushi, maki, gyoza, and noodles. There’s plenty of hibachi rice, Thai curry, prawn laksa, and stir-friend tenderloin to go around as well. Savour these alongside handcrafted cocktails like caipiroska, tropical mule, lemon drop martini, and sangria. Traditionalists could get a glass of one of their elegant selection of wines instead.
End your meal on a sweet note with indulgent options like red velvet cake, chocolate volcano, and carrot cake. Best part? Chef Priyank Chouhan switches the menu up every week, ensuring you’ve got something deliciously new to look forward to. And with breathtaking views of the city’s skyline in the mix, you’re bound to have a good time.
Image: Courtesy Shiro
Modern, global delicacies meet a laidback, poolside ambiance at this popular restaurant in the city. The Sunday brunch, involves a range of farm-to-table creations including salads, soups, breads, and appetizers. Sample cold cuts and kung pao chicken while sipping on choicest cocktails.
There’s also a range of live counters offering Maharashtrian specials like moong usal and puran poli as well as chaat, pancakes, and grills. Sweet tooths, you’re in for a treat here. On offer are date and toffee pudding, milk chocolate blondie, masala chai creme brulee, dark chocolate and orange gateau, and more. Delicious!
Image: Courtesy Hyatt Centric
Sundays at this restaurant, known for its indulgent Indian fare, are all about unwinding. On offer at this feast, titled the Badmaash Luncheon, are Mughlai and North Indian delicacies which include options like soya kalimirch, malai broccoli, barrah kebab, nalli barrah, and more.
Relish these with a side of heady tipples like the vodka-based bada badmash, gin-infused karibevu negroni, or rum-forward khatta meetha pudina. For dessert, try the chocolate and Bailey’s rasmalai, thandai gulab jamun, and angoori rabdi. The restaurant has also thrown in Bollywood tunes by Bikash Sundar into the mix to really elevate your brunch experience.
Image: Courtesy Badmaash
This fine-dining establishment is known to offer classic creations with the choicest ingredients. On the menu for the brunch are a range of imaginative cocktails and heavenly desserts. Walk by live kitchens for some chaats, shawarma, homemade pasta, or delicious Korean rice bowls. There’s also sushi and maki rolls to savour.
Seafood enthusiasts, don’t miss out on the signature creations from Far and East at the spread, which might just include freshly-shucked oysters. Add to this a selection of cheeses and accompaniments as well as delectable cocktails. For the last course are decadent pastries, profiteroles, tiramisu, and eclairs. That, along with a live band to keep you entertained, is the perfect recipe for a satisfying brunch.
Image: Courtesy CUR8
The grandeur of fine-dining meets the magic of pan-Asian fare at this popular speakeasy in the city. On the menu are options like Hunan fish, vegetable spring rolls, hakka noodles, and Thai green curry. For dessert, dig into the mango sago, which features classic Thai flavours and is indulgent. Have these with a side of heady cocktails – from classic to quirky. Your afternoons will never be the same!
Image: Courtesy One Night In Bangkok
Adding to the lineup of pan-Asian brunches is this popular spot in the city that’s always buzzing with activity. On the menu here is a seafood celebration, with Japanese classics and heady cocktails. Promising decadence in every bite, the restaurant opens up to a stunning view of the city, which alone is worth the visit. Your brunch spread will also feature indulgent desserts and groovy music. Need we say more?
Image: Courtesy Taki Taki
The new kid on the microbrewery block, Fox In The Field specialises in quirky grub and crafty brews. The Sunday brunch, held at the terrace ‘Fox And The Moon’, features a tasteful selection of wines and spirits as well as delectable creations like leafy bhel, baby bacon and onion kulcha, spiced chicken satay, amar kosha pork chops, aloo anardana kulcha, and more. Combine this with groovy music and you’ve got yourself the perfect brunch.
Image: Courtesy Fox In The Field
This elegant, bustling space serves up some of the most unique creations in town. Their Sunday brunch, hence, is equally eclectic. On the menu are options like quattro formaggi nuggets, ghost chilly murgh tikka, ghugni chaat, and soya tikki with cream cheese. Hop by several live counters serving up the most comforting pastas and pizzas or dig into hearty portions of Sikkim vegetarian fried rice or chicken donne lentil crisp.
Savour these with a side of classic mimosas or experiment with tropical cocktails like whisky and orange-based bumblebee, rum-forward Caribbean carnival, or gin-infused watering can with lemongrass. End your meal on a sweet note with the crush kiwi nutty mousse or red velvet pasty.
Image: Courtesy Raahi
Feature image: Courtesy Badmaash/Hero image: Courtesy Shutterstock