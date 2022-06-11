Cocktails and conversations: Brunches in Bengaluru to relish this Sunday

Featuring a kaleidoscope of flavours and ingredients— brunches in Bengaluru are an eclectic affair. On the menu for the weekend are refreshing pan-Asian classics, indulgent Mughlai delicacies, and heady cocktails, complete with live music and picturesque ambiance. We round up a list of restaurants to call up for reservations.

Characterised by bottomless mimosas, artisanal bites, and lazy conversations – brunches have firmly established themselves in the weekend itineraries of Bengaluru locals. This tradition reportedly began in England around the late 19th century and quickly took off in the United States. Over the years, however, the meats-and-sweets affair has gotten a makeover, with a range of cultures adding their own unique spin to the spread.

In Bengaluru, known for its diverse and experimental palate, this has translated to brunch spreads with sushis and shawarmas. Combine these with a range of deliciously crafted cocktails, elegant desserts, and live entertainment and you’ve got yourself a one-way ticket to an eventful Sunday. Whether you’re looking for a new spot to hit up with your crew or are ready to dip your toes into this weekly ritual— we’ve got a roundup of the best restaurants in the city to head to.

Brunches at these spots in Bengaluru are a delicious affair