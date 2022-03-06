Bun Maska, Farcha to Dhansak: Where to find the yummiest Parsi food in Delhi

A melting pot of sorts, as it has been called a thousand times, Delhi is known to celebrate cultures via cuisines. And there is no dearth of variety, especially for true foodies. If you’re in the mood for some Parsi food, try out these restaurants in Delhi serving up the yummiest and most authentic Parsi delights.
Parsi cuisine has been an underdog when it comes to the reigning cuisines in India. But it has always had a dedicated fandom and not just among Parsis. With a myriad of ingredients and bold flavours, the cuisine is all about strong flavours on your plate. From bun maska to Irani chai to Dhaksaks, Delhi has its own share of rich Parsi cuisine.
Visit these restaurants in Delhi for the most divine Parsi fare
This Bombay Irani cafe is one of the best Parsi restaurants in Delhi. At Soda Bottle Openerwala, every nook and corner exhibits a typical Parsi style with old rustic furniture, portraits of old Parsi families, blue doors, vintage wall posters, antique cameras, and mirrors. Keeping the rich Parsi food-tradition alive, the menu is everything Parsi. With multiple outlets across the city, be sure to try their famous Irani chai, Dikra Kiri, Daaruwala Vimto, Prithvi’s Irish Coffee and their Berry Pulao, which is a meat-based rice dish but with berries.
Situated in Delhi Parsi Dharamshala at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Rustom’s is the first-of-its-kind dining experience in Delhi for the best Parsi fare in the city. From frill chicken cutlet pao to Bombay grill sandwich and Dhansak to Salli Boti, Rustom’s is all about the rich culinary diversity of Parsi cuisine. This restaurant also caters to vegetarians with a range of meat-free dishes to choose from so that everyone can enjoy the boldness of the Parsi cuisine.
Run by Rahul Dua of Rustom’s Bhonu, Cafe Lota already has one of the best men for Parsi restaurants in Delhi as its powerhouse. This little haven tucked in at the National Crafts Museum in Pragati Maidan, Cafe Lota’s authentic Parsi food will take you back to the lanes of Bombay, where you get the best Parsi food in the country. Their Ladakhi bread with Bombay Egg Bhurji followed by the chaas is the perfect way to start your dining experience at this place.
This food joint in Sohna Road is the answer to all your authentic Parsi food cravings. They make their spices in-house, and that is what makes their Parsi offerings stay true to their roots. If you are looking for some of the must-haves here, go for their Mutton Dhansak, Mutton Pulao, Chutney Pattice, Keema Pattice, and Sali Ma Marghi.
One of the best Parsi restaurants in Delhi, Nooshe Joon, is famous for its pulao and kebab platters. The best part? The Kebab platter is one-metre-long and comprises Lamb Koobideh, Uzbeki Mutton Tikka, Jujeh and Kabuli Kebab with Saffron Pulao, grilled tomatoes, chilli dips, and pickles. The platter is a meal in itself and is as authentic as it can get, making it a must-have at this restaurant. Their kebabs are tender and succulent, and if you are looking for something beyond kebabs, Mahicha Zafrani with rice or lamb chops with fire is the answer.
