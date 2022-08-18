Cafe Delhi Heights: What we know about the first restaurant to serve inside Red Fort

Delhi’s famous landmark, Red Fort, recently got a restaurant – Cafe Delhi Heights – that’ll be serving inside the historical monument. Here’s all you need to know about the same.

Cafe Delhi Heights has opened up in one of the most important landmarks in the capital city – Red Fort, or Lal Qila. This will give gourmands a chance to not only experience the almost 375-year-old monument, but also sit inside this Mughal structure and experience the comfort of modern dining.

Red Fort gets all-day dining restaurant on its premises

Cafe Delhi Heights is officially India’s first restaurant to be situated inside a national heritage monument, and its flavourful cuisine will only add to the charm. Vikrant Batra, Founder, Cafe Delhi Heights says, “Food and culture are inseparable, and it’s my honour to be able to facilitate an amalgamation of Delhi’s most favourite comfort food being served at the Red Fort.”

The place has been designed to serve as an extension to the architectural marvel. The minimal seating at the cafe will allow for the red sandstone and Mughal vibe of the place speak for itself, while taking one through Indian history with the paintings on its walls.

This is not all. The cafe has turned vegetarian for its outing at Red Fort, and will serve up an array of dished and flavours from its menu that will appeal equally to meat-eaters. Indulge in a hearty meal – be it breakfast, lunch or dinner – with the most amazing view of the Red Fort, as you sit back and relax at the restaurant. Cafe Delhi Heights’ best sellers such as ISBT Makhni Maggi, Mumbaiya Wada Pao with a spicy zing, burgers, salads, appetisers, pizzas, Delhi highway specials and a lot more will be on the menu, allowing you to go on a journey of flavours.

Where: Cafe Delhi Heights at Red Fort, Delhi

Time: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of brand