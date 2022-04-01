Head to these cafes in Delhi for delicious bagels that every breakfast spread kneads

Whether you enjoy a good ol’ cream-cheese-on-toast number or something savoury with greens, eggs, and other nutritious ingredients onto your breakfast plate, these cafes in Delhi have a delicious bagel creation for you.
The undisputed king of American breakfast menus, the versatile bagel has been the culinary world’s favoured canvas for experimentation. It has delighted brunches donned in layers of salmon and avocado and joined hands with cheese to assume the role of indulgent comfort food.
While there are several unique iterations of this classic baked bread across the world, its origins might be traced back to the 14th century, when Germans who’d migrated to Poland watched their pretzels evolve into the obwarzanek and emerge as a feast-day bread. Other reports state that it was an accidental invention by an Austrian chef who shaped a yeast dough in a circle and called it a “beugel,” Austrian for “stirrup,” to present to the horse-enthusiast king of Poland in the 17th century.
Today, bagels grace the culinary spreads of various restaurants, outlasting or adapting to scores of food trends. Traditionally, it’s shaped by hand into the form of a ring and boiled for a short time in the water before being baked. The perfect bagel is chewy, soft on the inside, crisp on the outside. Here, we’ve curated a list of cafes in Delhi that do bagels justice.
Embark on a bagel trail by visiting these cafes in Delhi
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /10
Known for serving up Western comfort foods, Crepe-fe’s menu features desserts, crepes, waffles, pizzas and more, all of which are made with high-quality ingredients. Popular on the menu are the Nutella crepes, pesto paneer, and chicken croissant. There’s also a dedicated bagel section on their menu, and the ring-shaped bread is baked fresh in-house. Flavours like paneer tikka masala and pesto boy come highly recommended. Other bagel options include classic garlic, herbs, and cream cheese number as well as fried chicken and sweet potato bagels.
Image: Courtesy Crepe-Fe
2 /10
Known for its artisanal coffee, delightfully inventive menu, and bustling ambience, Cafe Tesu has long been a go-to spot in Delhi. Popular on their menu are the chicken poutine, truffle fries, mulled wine, and egg benedict. Their breakfast spread is also highly recommended and includes a refreshing smoked salmon bagel and a cheesy mushroom bagel, both loaded with healthy, delicious ingredients.
Image Courtesy: Cafe Tesu
3 /10
One of the city’s most favoured sports for breakfast, Di Ghent Cafe serves up fresh bagels every morning. The extensive menu will have you spoilt for choice here, popular of which are the smoothies, lamb lasagna, eggs benedict, and smoked salmon. There’s a dedicated bagel menu, serving everything from classic bagels and cream cheese to options with smoked salmon, pork sausage, shredded bacon, grilled vegetables, poached egg, and more.
Image: Courtesy Di Ghent Cafe
4 /10
Known for scrumptious desserts made using high-quality ingredients, Nik Baker’s most popular creations include chocolate-chip cookies, fajita, barbeque corn pizza, eclair, and blueberry cheesecake. The bagel creations feature a seven-grain bagel bread topped with sunflower seeds, barley, linseeds, oats, rye, and buckwheat. You could grab a few to take home with you or have the restaurant serve it with additions like ham and cheese, cream cheese, paneer tikka, butter, egg, bacon, salami, or spicy chicken tikka. When had alongside their popular mocha coffee, the bagel makes for a delicious morning meal.
Image: Courtesy Nik Baker’s
5 /10
Bringing authentic Japanese desserts, candies, and other quick bites to Delhi, this cafe is a must-visit for a unique dining experience. Popular on the menu are the whiskey cake, gyoza, katsu curry, yakitori, and karaage. There are also delicious fluffy Japanese pancakes served here. And while you might not expect an American creation to grace this spot’s menu, they’ve recently introduced home-baked sourdough bagel creations with ingredients like crunchy lettuce, avocado, chicken, ham, and vegetables that pair well with a cup of their macchiato.
Image: Courtesy Harajuku Tokyo Cafe
A Manhattan-themed Instagrammable cafe with artisanal coffee, scores of customisable desserts and pizzas, Fifth Avenue Bakery and Cafe is a must-visit. Their salted-caramel pastry, blueberry cheesecake, cupcakes, cappuccino, and ice cream sundaes come highly recommended. They also have a delicious eggs and bagel sandwich, with options to include chicken or pork salami. You could opt for toasted bagels with eggs made as per your taste. The bagel pizza menu, with options like olives and bell pepper, grilled chicken, and pepperoni, is popular.
Image: Fifth Avenue Bakery & Cafe
7 /10
A go-to for healthy, wholesome food, this cafe stands for mindful eating and, as such, incorporates the use of high-quality ingredients, air frying, and baking. Popular here are the sugarless brownies, lime pie, shrimp salad, soba noodles, and pizzas. Their bagel creations include a sourdough number with Norwegian salmon, capers, and feta cheese as well as a yoghurt cream cheese and herbs dish. Other options include bagels topped with ingredients like scrambled eggs, chicken and cream cheese, Philadelphia chicken and cheese. All of these are served with a refreshing salad.
Image: Courtesy Getafix Cafe
8 /10
This stunning, laidback Instagrammable cafe serves, as the name suggests, innovative drinks and dishes. A collaborative effort of several industry enthusiasts, the most recommended creations off of their menu is the chip and dip, Mexican ratatouille tartine, and desserts like croissant french toast and apple-pie crepe. Their bagel creations nod to the popular “everything bagel” trend and come with ingredients like truffle cream cheese, mixed greens, fresh tomatoes, and sunny side up egg.
Image: Courtesy Altogether Experimental
This charming bakery is known to craft the most scrumptious, preservative-free bread in the city. We’re talking authentic croissants, sourdough loaves, lavash, and more. They also have a host of dips, including cream cheese in flavours like thyme and lemon, onions and chive, and dill and spicy jalapeno. The bakery’s cruffins, muffins, and cookies come highly recommended, as do their crispy bagels. You could pick a few up to make a meal at home or have their dressed-up versions, including the everything bagel, toasted sesame bagel, plain bagel, and cinnamon raisin bagel, served with in-house spreads and butter.
Image: Courtesy Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse
10 /10
Popular for artisanal coffee made with 100 percent Arabica beans sourced from different estates across the country, Third Wave Coffee Roasters’ most popular menu features include their coffees, pizzas, wraps, and cakes. They also have the classic bagel and cream cheese combination on offer, and you could either get the plain option or top it up with scallions. These are served with a side of chips. Add an Americano or mocha coffee to this mix, and you’ve got yourself the quintessential New York breakfast.
Image: @gobble_and_chug/Instagram
Feature image: Courtesy David Fedulov/Unsplash; Hero image: Courtesy Andy Hay/Unsplash