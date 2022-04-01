Head to these cafes in Delhi for delicious bagels that every breakfast spread kneads

Whether you enjoy a good ol’ cream-cheese-on-toast number or something savoury with greens, eggs, and other nutritious ingredients onto your breakfast plate, these cafes in Delhi have a delicious bagel creation for you.

The undisputed king of American breakfast menus, the versatile bagel has been the culinary world’s favoured canvas for experimentation. It has delighted brunches donned in layers of salmon and avocado and joined hands with cheese to assume the role of indulgent comfort food.

While there are several unique iterations of this classic baked bread across the world, its origins might be traced back to the 14th century, when Germans who’d migrated to Poland watched their pretzels evolve into the obwarzanek and emerge as a feast-day bread. Other reports state that it was an accidental invention by an Austrian chef who shaped a yeast dough in a circle and called it a “beugel,” Austrian for “stirrup,” to present to the horse-enthusiast king of Poland in the 17th century.

Today, bagels grace the culinary spreads of various restaurants, outlasting or adapting to scores of food trends. Traditionally, it’s shaped by hand into the form of a ring and boiled for a short time in the water before being baked. The perfect bagel is chewy, soft on the inside, crisp on the outside. Here, we’ve curated a list of cafes in Delhi that do bagels justice.

Embark on a bagel trail by visiting these cafes in Delhi