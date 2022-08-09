Cafes in Ladakh that offer the best of food and scenic views

Dining out is a fun experience no matter where you are. So, if you’re exploring the scenic locales of Ladakh, check out some of the best cafes in in the area to satisfy your cravings for a delicious meal!

For years, Ladakh remained a region relatively untouched by civilisation, with the rare, occasional tourist making his way there to explore the picturesque town of Leh and the surrounding places. However, now, the destination is among the top-visited places for all types of travellers.

With Ladakh being a much-loved destination for holidayers, the area is witnessing a growth in the number of cafes as well. From local Ladakhi cuisine to delectable pizzas and coffee, these cafes in Ladakh offer the best of food, along with stunning views. You can sit back and relax at these places as you sink your teeth into the delicious food!

Cafes in Ladakh that promise a memorable gastronomical experience

Naas Cafe

Among the best cafes in Leh, Naas offers a delicious variety that caters to all kinds of guests. From a hot and warming Manchow soup to soothing coffees and flavourful pizzas, the place has it all. It also makes for an idyllic place to work from as Naas has a strong WiFi network along with stellar views to give you the much-required break.

Address: Main Bazaar Rd, near Soma Gompa, Leh, Ladakh

Cafe Montagne

Cafe Montagne, a newly-opened place in Leh, is among the cafes in Ladakh that will satiate your soul. The place is decorated in Ladakhi elements with a French vibe, and offers delectable dishes such as pickled Ladakhi peach bruschetta, spicy fried chicken kebabs, tempura fried prawns, and a lot more.

Address: Café Montagne, D manzil, Zangsti, Leh, near Leh Market

Leh Town Cafe

Among the must-visit cafes in Ladakh is Leh Town Cafe. The place is known for its caramel cappuccino, spicy fries and cheesy burgers, which will provide you the ultimate comfort. The place is a multi-cuisine restro, catering to a variety of travellers and locals who come here time and again for some flavoursome bites.

Address: Fort Road, below Hotel Lumbini, Leh

Solja Cafe

Solja is known for dishing up some of the best dishes in town. Their Asian, Tibetan and Ladakhi delights are a must-try, and the comfortable ambience will make you keep going back for more! Indulge in some butter tea (a Ladakhi favourite) and chill at the cafe’s terrace as you enjoy some fun chat sessions and yummy meals.

Address: Zangsti Road, Leh

The Metta Cafe

Metta Cafe has a cosy ambience and stunning interiors, which are among the first things that will draw you in. The homely place offers delectable dishes that are fit for the ‘gram, refreshing and warming beverages (do try their hot chocolate!) and lots of books in case you are looking for a place to spend a day at!

Address: Hemis Complex, Leh

Lehvenda Cafe

Lehvenda Cafe serves up some of the best, aromatic coffees. Enjoy them with warm waffles topped with your favourite toppings or delicious, filling pizzas as you enjoy the view of the snow-capped mountains. The place, with its cosy, contemporary interiors boasts of a touch of tradition with modernity, and will make you want to visit time and again throughout your stay in Leh.

Address: Leh Main Bazar, Leh

Wanderers Terrace & Cafe

With vibrant colours and stunning wooden interiors, the place is sure to draw you in from the moment you enter. The place has books for you to read, blue windows that provide stunning views, and some delicious munchies for you to enjoy.

Address: Main Bazar Road, Leh

Lehchen RestroBar

Lehchen Restrobar is one of those cafes in Ladakh that offer some delicious eats along with live music. Enjoy a scrumptious dinner with your friends and family as you listen to indie artistes sing your favourite tunes. Grab a drink with your friends or simply relax on your own as you enjoy the stunning views the place has to offer.

Address: Zangsti Road, Leh

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of Cafe Montagne